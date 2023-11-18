Russia's missile stockpile remains below pre-war levels despite increased production — HUR

Russia has not been able to fully replenish its missile stockpiles ahead of the winter despite increasing production, said Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), on Nov. 17.

Russia’s missile arsenal is significantly smaller than it was last winter, although the enemy has been able to increase the pace and intensity of production, Yusov said.

Russia currently has about 870 high-precision operational-strategic and strategic-level missiles in its stockpile, Yusov said. According to the HUR, Russia produced 115 high-precision missiles in October.

These include:

● 40 Kh-101 cruise missiles

● 30 Iskander-M ballistic missiles

● 20 Kalibr missiles

● 9 Kh-32 cruise missiles

● 4 Kinzhal missiles

Russia has concentrated more than 800 missiles in occupied Crimea to carry out attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure this winter, Operational Command South spokesperson, Natalia Humenyuk, said on Nov. 16.

During the last six months heating season — from Sept. 2022 to Mar. 2023 — Russia launched more than a thousand cruise missiles and more than a thousand kamikaze drones at Ukraine, said Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson, Yuriy Ihnat,

In September, citing unnamed officials, The New York Times reported that Russia has managed to adapt to Western sanctions and export controls, and is now manufacturing more missiles than before Russia launched its full-scale war against Ukraine.

Preparing for the "worst winter in history"

Ukraine is preparing for the worst winter in its history because Russia will test the protection of Ukrainian power plants with missiles, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Nov. 6.

Ukraine will respond to Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in October.

If Russia succeeds in attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure again this winter, Ukraine will consider retaliating in kind by attacking Russia’s oil and gas infrastructure, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on Nov. 10, adding that Ukraine is implementing systems to protect critical infrastructure from Russian strikes, including air defense systems and other “systems that we will not talk about.”

Halushchenko estimated the damage from Russia's attacks on the Ukrainian energy system at $11 billion.

