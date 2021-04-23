Russia's Navalny ends hunger strike in jail after winning visit from a doctor

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nataliya Vasilyeva
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alexei Navalny was arrested in January upon return in Russia from Germany where he was convalescing after his nerve-agent poisoning - Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP
Alexei Navalny was arrested in January upon return in Russia from Germany where he was convalescing after his nerve-agent poisoning - Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP

Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, said Friday that he is ending his hunger strike after doctors warned him that his life was in danger.

The announcement marks an end to a successful campaign to force the Russian authorities to allow him to see a civilian doctor.

Mr Navalny, who has been in custody since January, went on hunger strike more than three weeks ago after the prison administration refused to let him see civilian doctors.

The Kremlin’s most formidable critic has complained about severe back pain and numbness in his legs which could be traced back to his near-fatal poisoning with the Novichok nerve agent last summer.

Mr Navalny in a message passed by his lawyer and published on Friday said that he is ending his 24-day long hunger strike after reading an appeal from his doctors, saying that unless he stops, “there will be no one left to treat any longer.”

“My friends, my heart is full of love and gratitude but I don’t want anyone to suffer because of me,” he said in the message released by his team.

In a major push to secure treatment for Mr Navalny, his supporters mounted nationwide protests on Wednesday in nearly 100 Russian towns and cities.

In Moscow, several thousand people roamed the city centre for hours, chanting “Free Navalny!”

The 44-year-old politician,who was sentenced in February to nearly three years in prison for breaking the terms of his parole, confirmed on Friday that he has been seen by civilian doctors twice and that he got the tests that he needed.

He credited the public campaign for getting at least some of his demands met. Mr Navalny, however, is not out of the woods yet.

His personal physician and four other Moscow-based doctors, who still have not been allowed to examine him, in a statement on Friday voiced concern about the fact that Mr Navalny does not have access to the right kind of pain-killers, according to the medical files they saw.

They also said that Mr Navalny should be moved to a Moscow hospital where doctors could make sure that he can safely exit his hunger strike.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied Russia’s involvement in Mr Navalny’s poisoning and has insisted that Mr Navalny is receiving the medical treatment in custody that he requires.

Recommended Stories

  • Lakers' James wants accountability, Trump vents anger at all-star

    NBA star LeBron James deleted a Twitter post regarding the fatal police shooting of a 16-year-old Black girl in his home state of Ohio, later explaining he seeks greater accountability.

  • Russell Crowe declares 'I shall be Zeus' in Thor: Love and Thunder

    Russell Crowe apparently hasn't taken a blood oath swearing him to absolute secrecy like the rest of the Marvel cast, as he just casually dropped some juicy Thor information. The actor revealed during a radio appearance that he's playing Zeus in the upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder, offhandedly mentioning as the interview ended, "Now, I'm gonna get on my bicycle, I'm gonna ride up to Disney-Fox studios ... and round about 9:15, I shall be Zeus," per Entertainment Weekly. We already knew Crowe would be popping up in the next Thor outing set for a 2022 release, though there hadn't been confirmation on the exact role. When reporting on his addition to the cast last month, Deadline wrote that "the hope was to surprise fans with this fun cameo when the film was released." Welp, so much for that! Crowe also noted in his interview that he was getting ready for his "last day of Zeus-ing about." Wait, is it too late to make that the name of the movie? More stories from theweek.com7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyCNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta says vaccinated people can generally go maskless outdoors, with some caveatsCDC panel recommends lifting Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause, advises added label

  • Unlock the cage: Fight promotion returns after year break

    Anthony Pettis could have kept fighting in UFC or considered other mixed martial arts promotions where the potential of a championship fight might be years down the road -- if it developed at all. Pettis instead became the latest former MMA champion to sign with Professional Fighters League, which competes in a seasonlong format that includes playoffs and championship fights. “I can earn a belt by the end of the year, that’s huge for me,” Pettis said.

  • Navalny ally urges jailed Kremlin critic to end his hunger strike

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -A medical trade union leader and ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Thursday she and her group were asking the jailed opposition politician to call off his hunger strike. "To continue (the strike) would be dangerous for his life and health," Anastasia Vasilyeva, head of the Doctors Alliance union, told Reuters. "We very much hope Alexei will end the hunger strike tomorrow."

  • Inovio considers moving COVID-19 vaccine trial overseas as U.S. ends funding

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals said on Friday the U.S. government pulled the funding for a late-stage study testing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate and that it would now pursue conducting the trial largely outside the country. Inovio said on Friday depending on the results of its mid-stage trial, it would run the late-stage study for its vaccine candidate, INO-4800, with partners such as China's Advaccine and the International Vaccine Institute (IVI). The U.S. Department of Defense will continue to fund its ongoing mid-stage study, the company said.

  • U.S. Supreme Court spurns limits on life sentences for juveniles

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday made it easier for states to impose sentences of life in prison without parole on juvenile offenders, ruling against a Mississippi man convicted of killing his grandfather at age 15 in a case testing the Constitution's Eighth Amendment ban on cruel and unusual punishment. The justices in a 6-3 ruling rejected arguments by the inmate, Brett Jones, that his sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole violated the Eighth Amendment because the judge in his trial had not made a separate finding that he was permanently incorrigible. The court's six conservative justices were in the majority, with the three liberal members dissenting.

  • Key GOP senators say they’re open to corporate tax increase

    Some key Republican senators won't rule out raising additional revenue from corporations, and told Axios they may be willing to close loopholes that allow big businesses to eliminate their overall tax bill.Why it matters: While President Biden’s proposal to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% to pay for his infrastructure plan has been met with near-uniform GOP opposition, there’s some appetite to ensure corporations pay more.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“I'm willing to do some things on the revenue front if they can do some things on the-way-the-government-works front,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).“The way you do that is you sort of put some limit on write-offs,” Graham added.“I believe everybody should pay their fair share,” said Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.). “I come from the world of small business. So, I scratch my head when big corporations don't pay their fair share of taxes.”Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) used the occasion to lobby for a flat tax.“I think the tax code is filled with loopholes and subsidies that aren't fair," he said. "The answer isn't to eliminate every exemption and keep rates high — that's a massive tax increase. The answer is to eliminate the exemptions and lower rates."Some of the comments came the same day Senate Republicans introduced their own infrastructure plan that included “protecting against any corporate or international tax increases.”Driving the news: The president has highlighted a study from the left-leaning Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy showing 55 corporations actually received $3.5 billion in tax rebates, instead of paying approximately $8.5 billion in taxes on some $40.5 billion in income. "It's just not fair. It's not fair to the rest of the American taxpayers," Biden said when he unveiled his corporate tax proposal on April 7.Go deeper: The president has proposed raising an additional $2 trillion from corporations by focusing on three areas.He wants to raise their basic tax rate from 21% to 28%.For U.S. multinationals, he plans to increase taxes on their foreign earnings from 10.5% to 21%.He has also proposed a 15% minimum tax he wants to apply to all corporations — a catchall to prevent companies from lowering their tax payments to zero.Be smart: While the president favors a 28% rate, Senate Democrats already appear to be settling on a 25% rate, as Axios reported this week.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Colby Covington wants in-cage faceoff with Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal winner at UFC 261

    Colby Covington's pushing Dana White to let him in the cage at UFC 261 to face off with the Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal winner.

  • Seth Rogen told Jonah Hill to turn down 'Transformers' and make his own movie about fighting robots

    Jonah Hill was offered the role of Shia LaBeouf's sidekick in the "Transformers" sequel following the success of "Superbad."

  • Oscar De La Hoya apologizes for commentary, drinking during Jake Paul-Ben Askren broadcast

    "I got a little over carried away. And I apologize."

  • Asia Today: Thailand's new cases exceed 2,000, set record

    Thailand’s health authorities announced Friday they have confirmed 2,070 new COVID-19 cases, a new daily record that brings the country's total to 50,183. The rising numbers are severely straining the supply of hospital beds and ICU capacity. Four more deaths were announced Friday, bringing Thailand's total to 121.

  • Jerusalem tension triggers Gaza-Israel fire exchange

    Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired some three dozen rockets into Israel overnight Saturday, while the Israeli military struck back at targets operated by the ruling Hamas group. The exchange came as tensions in Jerusalem spilled over into the worst round of cross-border violence in months. The barrage of rocket fire came as hundreds of Palestinians clashed with Israeli police in east Jerusalem.

  • Investors doubt U.S. capital gains tax plan alone can derail market rally

    U.S. stocks rebounded on Friday from a day-earlier swoon as investors digested the implications of a planned capital gains tax hike, with many pointing to reasons why such a policy alone would be unlikely to threaten the rally in equities. The S&P 500 was up more than 1% in afternoon trading, recouping losses from Thursday, when stocks fell after reports that President Joe Biden would seek to nearly double the capital gains tax to 39.6% for wealthy individuals. But investors pointed to a broad range of reasons why the markets are likely to take the proposal in stride, including the limited effect of such proposals on equities in the past and expectations that any hike would be much lower than anticipated.

  • Miners seek gold under the desert sands after Egypt changes rules

    Mining companies awarded blocks in Egypt's Eastern Desert are set to start exploring for gold under a legislative overhaul that seeks eventually to unlock vast untapped mineral resources. Despite plentiful reserves and a rich mining history that gave rise to elaborate Pharaonic gold jewellery, Egypt has just one commercial gold mine in operation. Now, the country is banking on high gold prices and amended mining laws that scrap red tape and a profit-sharing rule, unpopular in the industry, to lure interest.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Is Mac Jones the last of a dying breed of quarterback?

    Jones stands apart from the other four QBs destined for Round 1 in a big way — he's not a scrambler. Can he succeed in a league that has put so much more emphasis on that?

  • Nonprofits gain funding from unusual source: Marijuana sales

    Nonprofits have an unexpected new source of funding: State marijuana sales. Over the past two years, California has used some of the fees it collects from the sale of recreational marijuana to give grants to community organizations that serve people and communities harmed by the war on drugs.

  • Steelers have plenty to shop for with 24th overall pick

    Ben Roethlisberger's running mates are vanishing. Longtime Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey followed suit a few weeks later. The move freed up a little — emphasis on little — money to keep the likes of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and cornerback Cam Sutton.

  • What if COVID-19 had been COVID-99?

    The pandemic could have been way worse, observes Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle in a new article: It could have struck 20 years earlier — COVID-1999 instead of 2019. The world was already connected by "economic superhighways" two decades ago, McArdle notes, so the virus could've spread with similar ease. But vaccine research was nowhere near its present state. Crucial information on mRNA vaccines (like the Moderna and Pfizer shots) "was still five years from being published, and work on adenovirus vaccines, such as those from Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, was also in early innings." What about mitigation measures? In 2000, McArdle writes, "we didn't have the technologies that allowed so many people to socially distance while they waited for a vaccine," nor the technology "that made isolation semi-tolerable," but "a lot of economic activity probably would have stopped regardless." I'm not so sure about that last bit. How much really could have stopped? Certainly not primary education. Parents might tolerate online school or a shutdown lasting several weeks, but I can't imagine fully suspending children's education until vaccine distribution would've been politically acceptable. Maybe we'd have tried TV or radio classes in places with the infrastructure for it, but if Zoom school — in which kids get some personal interaction with teachers — is unbearable, television school would be worse. Likewise, very few workplaces could've gone remote. About 40 percent of American households had internet, but only 1 percent had broadband. Dial-up worked okay for email, but large files? What about offices that still used paper? And long distance calls weren't cheap. History suggests there would be some shutdowns and certainly quarantine of the symptomatic, but probably not broad, months-long lockdown. Most of our ordinary routines, of necessity, would have continued. That said, the information environment of 2000 would've made our experience of the pandemic very different. Conspiracy theorizing might have been less mainstream. There may have been extremely sincere PSAs and collectible masks for kids in cereal boxes. We wouldn't be constantly trading fears and rumors online. More people would have died, but we'd know much less about it. More stories from theweek.com7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyCNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta says vaccinated people can generally go maskless outdoors, with some caveatsCDC panel recommends lifting Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause, advises added label

  • Eagle chick hatches in Latvia

    Experienced eagle couple Milda and Raimis laid three eggs in March and started incubating them.In the middle of egg hatching, Raimis suddenly disappeared, leaving Milda fighting off other eagles and struggling for food.Against the odds, one of Milda's chicks has hatched and she has also welcomed new male companion, Chips, to help with rearing the chick.Ornithologists are now waiting to see if the other two eggs hatch and whether Chips stays with Milda.

  • Prosecutors expect at least 100 more arrests for U.S. Capitol riot

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department expects to charge at least 100 more people for taking part in the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, signaling prosecutors are far from finished investigating an attack that a judge on Thursday called an act of terrorism. "Over 400 individuals have been charged in connection with the Capitol attack," federal prosecutors said in a court filing on Thursday. The Justice Department made the disclosure in a set of similar court filings asking judges to postpone deadlines in pending prosecutions.