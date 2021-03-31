Russia's Navalny on hunger strike in prison

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has started a hunger strike in prison to protest officials’ failure to provide proper treatment for his back and leg pains.

In a statement posted Wednesday on Instagram, Navalny complained about prison authorities’ refusal to give him the right medicines and to allow his doctor to visit him behind bars.

He also protested the hourly checks a guard makes on him at night, saying they amount to sleep deprivation torture.

Navalny said in his statement that he had no choice but to protest with a hunger strike because his physical condition has worsened. He said his back pains have spread to his right leg and he feels numbness in his left leg.

“What else could I do?” he wrote. “I have declared a hunger strike demanding that they allow a visit by an invited doctor in compliance with the law. So I'm lying here, hungry, but still with two legs.”

The 44-year-old Navalny, who is President Vladimir Putin’s most outspoken opponent, was arrested in January upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have rejected the accusation.

Last month, Navalny was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for violating the terms of his probation during his convalescence in Germany. The sentence stems from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that Navalny has rejected as fabricated — and which the European Сourt of Human Rights has ruled to be unlawful.

Navalny was moved this month from a Moscow jail to a penal colony in Pokrov in the Vladimir region, 85 kilometers (53 miles) east of the Russian capital. The facility called IK-2 stands out among Russian penitentiaries for its particularly strict inmate routines, which include standing at attention for hours.

Navalny's Instagram also had a picture of a letter to the prison chief, dated Wednesday, in which he declared the hunger strike.

“Every convict has the right to invite a specialist for a check and consultation,” he wrote. “So I demand to let a doctor see me and declare a hunger strike until it happens.”

Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service said last week that Navalny had undergone medical check-ups and described his condition as “stable and satisfactory.”

But Navalny complained that authorities only gave him basic painkiller pills and ointment for his back and legs while refusing to accept medications prescribed earlier by his doctor or to share the diagnosis from his examination.

In a note earlier this month, Navalny described his prison as a “friendly concentration camp.” He said he hadn’t seen “even a hint at violence” there but lived under controls that he compared to George Orwell’s “Nineteen Eighty-Four.”

Navalny, whom prison authorities had earlier marked as a flight risk, said he was subject to particularly close oversight, including a guard waking him up every hour at night and filming him to demonstrate he is in the required place.

“Instead of medical assistance, I'm subjected to sleep deprivation torture, being woken up eight times every night,” he said in Wednesday's statement.

During a video call with Putin on Tuesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the need for Russia to protect Navalny's health and to respect his rights in compliance with the European Convention on Human Rights, according to Macron’s office.

The Kremlin said in its readout of the call that Putin offered an “objective explanation” in response to questions Merkel and Macron asked about Navalny.

Navalny's poisoning and conviction have further strained Russia's ties with the United States and the European Union, which sank to post-Cold War lows after Moscow's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea, its meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, hacking attacks and other actions.

Russian officials have rejected U.S. and EU demands to free Navalny and to stop a police crackdown on his supporters. Moscow also has rebuffed a European Court of Human Rights ruling in favor of his release as “inadmissible” meddling in Russia’s home affairs.

Navalny’s arrest fueled a series of protests that drew tens of thousands to the streets across Russia. Authorities detained about 11,000 people, many of whom were fined or given jail terms of up to two weeks.

Navalny’s associates have urged Russians to sign up for the next protest to demand his release, promising to set a date for the demonstration when the number of people willing to take part reaches at least 500,000 nationwide.

More than 359,000 have registered since a dedicated website opened on March 23.

Recommended Stories

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny launches hunger strike in bid for medical care

    Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny went on hunger strike on Wednesday in an attempt to force the prison holding him outside Moscow to provide him with proper medical care for what he said was acute pain in his back and legs. The fate of Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics, is in focus after he said last week that being woken up by a guard every hour during the night amounted to torture and that his appeals for medical treatment had been ignored. In a handwritten letter addressed to the governor of his prison which was posted to social media by his team on Wednesday, Navalny said daily requests for a doctor of his choice to examine him and for proper medicine had been ignored.

  • Alaska state official announces run for Murkowski's seat, hires Trump campaign alums

    Several people who worked on former President Donald Trump's unsuccessful re-election bid are joining the effort to possibly unseat one of Trump's most vocal Republican critics, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska). On Monday, Alaska Commissioner of Administration Kelly Tshibaka announced that she is stepping down in order to run for Murkowski's seat in 2022. In a video, Tshibaka criticized Murkowski for voting to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, saying it was "so out of touch" to try and "remove Donald Trump from office, even after he was already gone." Murkowski, a moderate Republican whose father was also a senator and governor of Alaska, filed a statement of candidacy in early March, but has not said that she will definitely run again next year. Murkowski got under Trump's skin with her impeachment vote, and earlier this month he told Politico he would visit Alaska next year to campaign against the "disloyal" and "very bad" Murkowski. Tshibaka has hired multiple people from Trump's orbit to help with her campaign, including former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, former deputy campaign manager Justin Clark, former battleground states director Nick Trainer, and former communications director Tim Murtaugh. Alaskan political consultant Mary Ann Pruitt, a senior member of Murkowski's 2016 re-election effort, has also joined Tshibaka's campaign. Under Alaska's new ranked-choice voting system, the top four finishers in next year's all-party primary will move on to the general election. Murkowski lost the 2010 Republican primary but won the election as a write-in candidate. More stories from theweek.comDear Mr. Trump, America needs youPoll: 54 percent of voters back tax increases to fund Biden infrastructure planThe turbulent ride of post-church America

  • How Oscar Producers are Navigating COVID-19 Restrictions on Hollywood’s Biggest Night of the Year

    I know this is an obvious understatement, but what a wacky, messy awards season this has been! Of course it’s a logistical nightmare to try to produce a great and safe awards show during these pandemic-restricted times. I really do feel for all of those attempting to do just that. We’ll see how this Sunday’s […]

  • Russia: Navalny on hunger strike to protest prison treatment

    Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Wednesday he has started a hunger strike to protest authorities’ failure to provide proper treatment for his back and leg pains. In a statement posted on Instagram, Navalny complained about prison officials’ refusal to give him the right medicines and to allow his doctor to visit him behind bars. The 44-year-old Navalny, who is President Vladimir Putin’s most outspoken domestic opponent, was arrested in January upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

  • Tesla Q1 Deliveries To Beat Street Estimates, Says Wedbush

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) will beat Wall Street expectations of 170,000 deliveries for the first quarter and restore momentum for the company’s stock and electric vehicle sector, according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives. The Tesla Analyst: Ives maintained his $950 price target and Neutral rating on the Elon Musk-led automaker. The Tesla Thesis: The analyst said in a note Tuesday that Wedbush has updated its delivery model to reflect increased confidence in the first half of this year. For the first quarter of 2021, Wedbush is raising Model 3/Y estimates to 160,000 units from 132,000 units. For Model S/X vehicles Wedbush revised estimates to 14,000 units from 12,500 units. Ives revised the total Automotive delivery revenue to $8.79 billion from $7.67 billion. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock For the second quarter of 2021, Wedbush expects Model 3/Y deliveries to be 166,000 units compared to the earlier estimated 144,000. For the Model S/X, Wedbush expects approximately 14,000 deliveries compared with the previous estimate of nearly 13,000 units. Wedbush expects total deliveries in the FY 21 to be 830,000 compared with the prior estimate of 774,000 units. Total automotive delivery revenue for FY 21 will be $42.7 billion compared with the previous estimate of $39.7 billion, as per Ives. The revision of the Wedbush Delivery Method is a reflection of the firm’s belief based on its checks that despite the noise and chip shortage Tesla saw strength in China and the U.S. “with EV consumer demand patterns that continued to improve discernibly.” See Also: 'Biggest Risk' Facing Apple, Tesla, Other Nasdaq Stocks? US-China 'Cold Tech War,' Says Analyst The improvement, according to Wedbush, was seen since the beginning of January with strength seen for Tesla in the months of February and March, particularly in China. From the point of view stocks, Ives wrote that the recent sell-off in EV shares “creates a massive buying opportunity in our opinion to own the Chinese EV players as well as the leader of the pack Tesla heading into this golden age of EVs.” Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021JefferiesMaintainsHold Mar 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy Mar 2021New StreetUpgradesNeutralBuy View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'Biggest Risk' Facing Apple, Tesla, Other Nasdaq Stocks? US-China 'Cold Tech War,' Says AnalystTesla Gets Order For 10 Semi Trucks, 2 Megachargers From US Government-Backed Buyer© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Taliban ask for 7,000 prisoners and removal from sanctions as US seeks troop extension

    Taliban envoys have requested the release of 7,000 prisoners and the cancelling of United Nations sanctions, as they consider an American request to keep troops in the country in the coming months. Joe Biden's special representative has asked the militants to approve an extension to the US troop presence which would break Donald Trump's withdrawal deal to leave the country by May 1. Washington is hoping for an extension of between three and six months, Tolo News reported, amid fears an early pull out before a political settlement between Kabul and the militants would pitch the country deeper into civil war. A Taliban spokesman confirmed Zalmay Khalilzad had met the head of the insurgents Doha office, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, and discussed the release of prisoners on Tuesday night. Naeem Wardak said the Taliban had stressed America's remaining 3,500 troops leave by the deadline, saying it was “a key step towards the solution of our country's problems”. “Similarly, the release of the remaining prisoners, the removal of the [UN] blacklist, and other relevant issues were discussed during the meeting.” Analysts say Mr Biden has no good choices trying to quit America's longest war, with a risk of heavy Afghan government losses if he leaves too early and a continuing quagmire against a buoyant Taliban if he decides to stay. Breaching the deadline without Taliban approval threatens to blow up the stalled talks process between the militants and Ashraf Ghani's government. A frustrated Washington is attempting to revitalise negotiations with a plan for a power-sharing interim government and a 90-day ceasefire. Under the US plan, Afghanistan's neighbours would guarantee the transitional government at an international summit in Turkey in the coming weeks.

  • Spain World Cup qualifier against Kosovo overshadowed by diplomatic row

    Spain's 2022 World Cup qualifier against Kosovo on Wednesday is more than a simple game of football, with the meeting in Seville also at the centre of a diplomatic row.

  • Woman killed after shooting gun in Indonesia's police HQ

    A woman entered Indonesia's National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and fired a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest militant attack in the world’s most populous Muslim nation, officials said. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing during Palm Sunday Mass at a Roman Catholic cathedral on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed a woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • AP Top Stories March 30 P

    Here is the latest for Tuesday, March 30: President Biden signs PPP extension bill; Germany restricts use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine; Asian American woman attacked in New York; Nation's capital eyes cherry blossom overcrowding.

  • Hernández: USC had a nice NCAA tournament run, but can Andy Enfield sustain it?

    USC coach Andy Enfield knew what was coming but failed to prepare his team for one of the most important games in program history.

  • Kemp hits back at the left threatening to boycott Georgia

    Georgia governor explains new voting law creating controversy among Democrats on 'Fox News Primetime'

  • Glastonbury: Jorja Smith, Coldplay and Haim to play Worthy Farm livestream

    A string of big names will perform live at Worthy Farm, after this summer's festival was cancelled.

  • A supermoon played a crucial role in freeing the Ever Given from the Suez Canal, boosting the tide so it was easier to move

    The full moon was very close to the Earth on Sunday, which increased tides on Monday to help the Ever Given be dislodged from the Suez Canal.

  • Blackhawks survive rocky start, hold off Hurricanes, 2-1

    Even Vincent Trocheck’s return to the Canes lineup couldn’t save the team against Chicago on Tuesday.

  • VW won't rebrand its US arm as 'Voltswagen' after all, reports say

    The brand previously said its electric vehicles would come with exterior "Voltswagen" badging. Now it's reportedly walking back the announcement.

  • 'Skullduggery' political podcast: Prosecuting the police — March 31, 2021

    The trial of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd is underway in Minneapolis, and it represents a moment of grave importance in the fight against police brutality and abuse of power.

  • Rock Hill’s Catawba tribe to make COVID-19 vaccine available to more Native Americans

    The Catawba reservation has stayed ahead of the state since the start of vaccine rollout.

  • Hong Kong: What is China's 'patriot' plan for electoral reform?

    Aiming to tighten control over Hong Kong, China wants only "patriots" to run for office.

  • I've been on Twitter for almost half of my life. Even though it's rotting my brain, I'll never give it up.

    Twitter turned 15 this month. I joined when I was 13 so my brain's been trained to think in 140 characters.

  • The Army is buying thousands of the 'awesome' new rifle that is fast becoming the sniper weapon of choice for the US military

    A US Army sniper previously told Insider this new sniper rifle is "awesome" and said that they are excited to get their hands on it.