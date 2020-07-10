Russia's Nornickel fights cover-up accusations over Arctic oil spill

By Andrew Osborn and Tom Balmforth

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Pressure is mounting on Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel over an Arctic oil spill that has wiped about 17% off its share price, left it with a hefty compensation bill and exposed it to accusations of covering up the full extent of the damage.

Nornickel <GMKN.MM>, as it is better known, denies the cover-up allegations by green campaigners, a regional governor and a former official at Russia's environmental watchdog, who have spoken out publicly and, in some cases, published tests, photographs and witness accounts to support their allegations.

Their evidence, which Reuters has been unable to verify, shows diesel has spread into a lake and, according to witnesses, into a river that feeds into the Arctic Ocean.

Nornickel, citing official tests and satellite images, denies pollution has spread into either body of water.

It says it has contained the leak, from a power station near the industrial city of Norilsk on May 29, and that it has recovered 90% of the diesel by using containment booms and pumps.

It also denies hiding the extent of the damage, saying the vast number of companies, regulators and others officials involved in the clean-up operation guarantees full transparency.

"We cannot imagine how it would be possible to hide anything in such conditions," a company spokeswoman said. "An investigation into the incident is being carried out by regulatory and monitoring agencies."

Reuters has no independent evidence to support the allegations that Nornickel has suppressed information.

Nornickel's shares fell 5% in one day in Moscow on Monday after Russia's environmental watchdog demanded over $2 billion in damages. Nornickel said on Wednesday it disputed the size of the claim and the methodology used for its calculation.

President Vladimir Putin in June chided Vladimir Potanin, the billionaire boss of Norilsk, for not replacing the source of the spill, a fuel tank, in timely fashion and said significant damage had been caused to the fragile Arctic environment.

Potanin told Putin Nornickel would spare no expense to restore the environment and was committed to fund programs that would increase the deer population and maintain rare fish stocks. Nornickel has said publicly it is also committed to a federal investigation into the incident, takes full responsibility for what happened, and wants to avoid a repeat.

At the market close on Thursday, Nornickel's shares were almost 17.3% lower than at the May 29 opening.





CALLS FOR MORE INFORMATION

The spill was caused by the failure of a reserve fuel tank at the power station, owned by NTEK, a subsidiary of Nornickel. About 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked into rivers and subsoil near Norilsk. Nornickel, one of the world's largest producers of nickel and palladium, blamed melting permafrost driven by climate change for eroding the tank's foundations.

Federal investigators have blamed the poor state of the fuel tank, and have detained three of the power station's managers and charged Norilsk's mayor with criminal negligence.

Environmental groups and some Russian officials are worried by what they regard as a lack of information about how far the pollution has spread towards the Arctic Ocean.

"It's obvious that a cover-up is under way," said Vasily Ryabinin, who quit as an official at state environmental regulator Rosprirodnadzor in Norilsk after the spill.

"Most of the fuel got into the lake before they set up the containment booms," he said.

Ryabinin cited as evidence photographs he took on June 4 which appear to show riverbanks beyond the booms towards the lake stained with diesel and says he was obstructed from carrying out a proper inspection of the site on the day of the accident by the power station's security guards and police.

Ryabinin said he and his boss at Rosprirodnadzor were turned back even though his boss was carrying the required identity documents. Rosprirodnadzor later removed him from the case and he then resigned, judging that his employer was complicit in environmental damage.

Rosprirodnadzor did not respond when asked about the circumstances of his departure and his assertions. His former boss, Andrei Konoplyov, declined to comment.

Alexander Uss, governor of the Krasnoyarsk region where the leak occurred, also expressed concern after inspecting the accident site and talking with company officials.