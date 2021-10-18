Russia's Nornickel urges scientists to find new ways to use palladium

·1 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Nornickel, the world's largest palladium producer, said on Monday it had begun a contest for scientists to find new ways to use the metal that has been hit by a chip shortage in the auto industry, its top consumer sector.

Global demand for palladium has weakened recently as automakers, which use the metal in pollution-reducing catalytic converters, have cut production due to the dearth of chips.

"We believe that palladium has huge potential beyond autocatalysts. We see high palladium demand in other global industries, including the green economy and decarbonisation," Anton Berlin, Nornickel's head of sales, said in a statement.

The contest, known as the Palladium Challenge, will grant $350,000 in total to scientists or entrepreneurs able to come up with a sustainable way to boost demand for palladium, Nornickel said.

The award will be split between the top three projects in New York on Sept. 16, 2022, the Russian miner said, adding that it had partnered with the International Precious Metals Institute for the contest. Proposals will be accepted by the end of May.

Nornickel, which supplies 44% of global palladium needs, currently expects a deficit in the metal of 0.2 million-0.3 million ounces in 2021 and 0.3 million ounces in 2022 amid the production cuts by automakers, it said last week.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is This Abandoned GT-R VSPEC II In Japan Radioactive?

    This was spotted by an enthusiasts along the back roads of Japan.

  • Car of the Week: This Highly Coveted BMW ‘Batmobile’ Would Make the Caped Crusader Green With Envy

    A rare example of the 1975 BMW 3.0 CSL is available through the Werk Shop and certain to be the centerpiece of any BMW collection.

  • RETRANSMISSION: Cruz Battery Metals Applies for a Drill Permit on the 'Solar Lithium Project' in Nevada

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has applied for a drill permit from the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") on the 5,500-acre 'Solar Lithium Project' in Nevada. The results from a recent sampling program on the 'Solar Lithium Project' included values as high as 1,610 parts per million ("ppm") lithium ...

  • Russia shuts mission to NATO after staff expelled

    Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that in return, staff at NATO's military mission in Moscow would be stripped of their accreditation from November 1, and that the alliance's information office in the Russian capital would be shuttered.On October 6, NATO said it had expelled eight members of Russia's mission to the alliance who it said were "undeclared Russian intelligence officers."Moscow said at the time that the expulsions undermined hopes that relations with the U.S.-led alliance could normalize.The dispute marks the latest deterioration in East-West ties that are already at post-Cold War lows.

  • France sets two-week deadline for Britain and Jersey to grant fishermen more licences

    France has set a two-week deadline for Britain and Jersey to give French fishermen greater access to their coastal waters ahead of attempts by EU and UK negotiators to find a resolution to the post-Brexit row over licences.

  • Jeremy Clarkson's success as a farmer is spurring a new generation to follow in his footsteps

    Jeremy Clarkson has become Britain's most famous farmer in a matter of months - and a new generation of eco-minded urbanites are following in his footsteps.

  • China could widen property tax trial, official media outlet reports

    China could expand pilot testing of a property tax to Zhejiang province, a former government expert was quoted as saying in an official media outlet on Sunday, the latest sign that the country is moving closer to adopting the long-discussed levy. China launched a pilot property tax programme in Shanghai and Chongqing in 2011, and experts have in the past suggested that the pilot testing be broadened to include Shenzhen city and Hainan province, according to state media. President Xi Jinping on Friday called for progress on a property tax that could help reduce wealth inequality as the country strives to achieve his goal of "common prosperity" by mid-century.

  • Russia holds back gas supply to Europe amid pressure to approve Nord Stream

    Russia opted against sending more gas to Europe, sending prices rocketing again as it put further pressure on Germany to sign off on its controversial new Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

  • Baroyeca Channel Samples Average 31 g/t Gold and 67.51 g/t Ag in Vein #2 Exploratory Tunnel at Its Santa Barbara Property in Bolivar, Colombia

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. (TSXV: BGS) (the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from the first group of channel samples taken at 1m intervals over the first 18m of exploratory tunnel on Vein #2 at its Santa Barbara gold project in Bolivar, Colombia.The Santa Barbara exploratory tunnel has been driven for 150m following a continuous shoot in a gold bearing vein (Santa Barbara vein ...

  • Jayden Begins 6000m Drill Program at Storm Lake

    Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - October 18, 2021 - Jayden Resources Inc., ("Jayden" or "the Company") (TSXV:JDN) (OTC:PNMLF) announces that the Company has arranged up to a 6,000 meter diamond dril...