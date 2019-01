MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak will not fly to Switzerland to attend the Davos world economic forum due to changes in his schedule, an energy ministry spokeswoman told Reuters on Tuesday.

Novak had previously told reporters in Brussels he would meet his Saudi counterpart Khalid al-Falih in Davos, if the minister were to attend.

