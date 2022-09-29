Russia's Obscene "Referendums"

·5 min read

It is best to regard what is happening as a media event. There is not only no le-gal basis for speaking of a “referendum,” but not even much factual basis for speaking of a “sham referendum.” A sham is shambolic, but it does actually exist. What Russia is undertaking is nothing more than a media exercise designed to shape how people think about Russian-occupied Ukraine.

It would be illegal to hold referendums during an armed conflict and under the threat of the use of force. And this is reason enough to ignore the media exercise completely. But it is just the surface of the problem. If held, referendums would indeed be illegal. But we should be careful: even when we say "illegal referendum" we are not quite getting to bottom of things. We might convince ourselves that some voting happened with some flaws.

It takes infrastructure to hold an election. That infrastructure is not there. Al-though we will no doubt see photographs of old ladies holding pieces of paper, it would be wrong for reporters to speak of a “vote.” What is more: even if the Russians actually had voting infrastructure, which they don't; and even if they intended to have people in the occupied territories vote, which they don't; they couldn't do so, since they do not actually control the totality of any of the regions where they will claim that voting is taking place.

No meaningful voting could be going on, or is going on. The actual situation has nothing to do with Ukrainians or how they might vote. It has to do with Putin’s felt needs. Russia is losing the war, and Putin needs a new wall of illusion. Like tyrants everywhere and all times, he has made a fatal mistake, and so his last act will be to make sure that it is fatal for his own people. Putin needs to send Russian reserves to Ukraine and he needs a story about why he is doing so, other than that his war was an error and Russia is losing. The story is that Russia’s offensive war to destroy Ukraine is actually a defensive war to defend the motherland. For this story he needs the media exercise.

Putin knows that most Russians do not really care about Ukraine, except in the sense of enjoying a war on television. But the war is going so badly that the television version is getting hard to sustain. Putin needs some Russians to get up from the couch and fight, and has announcd a “partial mobilization.” To convince Russian men to fight, and families not to rebel, he has altered his characterization of the war. It was once a “special military operation” that was to destroy Ukraine in three days. Now it is a grand struggle to defend civilization, etc. But a defensive war must be fought on Russian territory.

Ergo, Putin must present Ukrainian territory that the Ukrainians are taking back as Russian territory; and ergo, he must have a media exercise to pretend that “referendums” have taken place, and that people in Ukrainian regions want to join Russia. Presto-chango-russo: a tyrant’s wish, a few lines of script on Russian television, a few lines of code on Russian media websites, and territories become Russian! This quavering postmodern improvisation will convince no one beyond Russia, and it might not even convince Russians. But now that Putin has decided, the media exercise to support his magical thinking must go forward.

At a certain moment, Russian media will just declare that (something like) 97% of the people of Donetsk region want to join Russia, 96% in Luhansk, 86% in Zaporizhia, 80% in Kherson. These numbers will be invented, made up. They are already in a file somewhere. There will be no more reason to report those numbers in a sentence with the word "referendum" or “vote” in it than there would be to report my claim, made here, that 97% of the inhabitants of Brooklyn wish to join Mississippi.

It is beside the point to say that such numbers are implausible, because they will just be invented. When we already know that something is made up, we don’t usually stop to think whether we might have believed it anyway. But yes, the fictions provided in the media exercise will be implausible. And deliberately so. The way Russian electoral propaganda works is to tell a lie that everyone knows is a lie, and then to show by force that there is no alternative to living as though the lie were true. So we will get North Korean numbers, be-cause that is how the system works.

So this Russian media exercise is ludicrous. But it is not funny. It is obscene.

What about the dead? What about the more than 100,000 Ukrainian the Russians killed in Mariupol? How should we think about their “votes”? What about the more than three million Ukrainian citizens whom Russia has forcibly deported, many of whom are now in camps? In the regions where the media exercise will be applied, Russia has destroyed city after city. Everywhere Russia occupied territory, it leaves behind mass graves. When I was in Ukraine a couple of weeks ago, I visited one of them, as well as the homes of people who had lost family members. While I was in Ukraine, the Ukrainian army liberated much of Kharkiv region, and now we know of more mass graves, for example in Izyum.

That is the world in which the media exercise is undertaken. When Russia claims that huge majorities of Ukrainians want to join Russia, they are claiming that Ukrainians like death pits, that Ukrainians like torture, that Ukrainians like deportation, that Ukrainians like to have their homes destroyed and their cities obliterated.

The ongoing Russian media exercise ("referendums") is an obscenity. When Russian media announces the invented “results,” Moscow will be claiming that Ukrainians wish to celebrate their own ongoing genocide by joining the country that is perpetrating it. Such an attempt at public humiliation is despicable. The Russian media exercise is nothing more and nothing less than an element of ongoing Russian war crimes.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Iran president warns against 'chaos' as protests continue

    Iran president warns against 'chaos' as protests continue

  • Félicien Kabuga: Rwanda genocide suspect goes on trial at The Hague

    Félicien Kabuga is accused of funding and arming militias during the ethnic slaughter in 1994.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia to Annex Regions in Plan Condemned by UN

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia plans to sign treaties Friday to absorb four occupied regions of Ukraine after annexation votes condemned by the United Nations as illegal. President Vladimir Putin also plans to address legislators on Friday, his spokesman said. NATO allies on Thursday said damage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas pipelines appear to be “the result of deliberate, reckless and irresponsible acts of sabotage.” The Swedish Coast Guard’s Command Center also identified a new pipeline leak

  • Iran's anti-government protests wane but discontent lingers

    An Iranian official said Thursday that the protests over the death of a woman who was being held by the morality police have ended in Tehran, even as anti-government chanting could be heard from windows and rooftops in some areas of the country's capital the previous night. Iran has been rocked by nationwide protests following the death earlier this month of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the morality police for allegedly wearing the mandatory Islamic headscarf too loosely. Iranian police have clashed with protesters in dozens of cities across the country and authorities have imposed internet blackouts try to stifle the demonstrations.

  • Odesa authorities rule out capture of the city by Russia

    Russia stands no chance of capturing Odesa, Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the regional governor, said at a briefing on Sept. 28.

  • Brazil election: ‘We'll vote for Bolsonaro because he is God’

    Fans of Brazil's president see him as a legendary leader, and are convinced he will win re-election.

  • Apple’s Wearables Are Like the iPhone. The Costlier Models Are Selling Better.

    The company unveiled the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch Ultra, the Apple Watch SE, and the latest version of AirPods Pro when it launched the iPhone 14.

  • A Russian billionaire who authorities say used estate management companies as a personal 'piggy bank' is fighting a sanctions evasion probe—without a bank account

    Russian billionaire Petr Aven is under investigation for allegedly routing nearly £3.7 million into the U.K. hours before Europe imposed sanctions on him.

  • Taliban Sign Deal With Russia to Buy Cheap Oil, Gas and Wheat

    (Bloomberg) -- Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban have signed an agreement with Russia to import fuel and wheat at a discount as the country struggles to feed its population and seeks to boost regional trade a year after regaining power.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Decl

  • Meloni to Zelenskyy: Ukraine can count on Italys support

    WEDNESDAY, 28 SEPTEMBER 2022, 10:33 Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the right-wing party Brothers of Italy, has promised to support Ukraine after winning the elections. She has written this on her Twitter account in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's congratulations on winning the elections, as cited by European pravda.

  • Just Like the Fruit, Apple Can Only Stay Fresh for So Long

    A major sell side firm changed their fundamental opinion of Apple Thursday to "Neutral" from "Buy." The move in Apple, in fact, reminded me of when I earlier wrote about PAYX as I saw a triple top formation, so I decided to see if maybe I need to be more bearish on shares of AAPL. In this long-term weekly bar chart of AAPL, below, we can see that a buy-and-hold strategy on AAPL was the way to go for the past 10 years.

  • More Russian men have now fled Putin's draft than fought in Ukraine, U.K. military intelligence says

    More Russian men have now fled Putin's draft than fought in Ukraine, U.K. military intelligence says

  • 22-year-old candidly answers questions about Iran protests in Reddit AMA: 'Right now for the first time, we feel like we belong to something'

    The woman explained in her original post that she wanted to answer any questions about the current turmoil in Iran following the very public death of Mahsa Amini.

  • Referendum vote for Russian territory in Ukraine condemned by U.S., Zelenskyy

    The Russian-won election was condemned by the U.S. and Western allies. The State Department has warned Americans in Russia should leave the country.

  • Russia uses cluster munitions in attack on Kryvyi Rih district: 13 civilians injured

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 29 SEPTEMBER 2022, 08:11 Russian forces used cluster munitions in an attack on industrial infrastructure in the Kryvyi Rih district (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on the morning of 29 September.

  • Ukraine exchanges 4 more marines and 2 civilians

    OLEKSANDR SHUMILIN - THURSDAY, 29 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:11 Four marines and two civilians have returned to Ukraine as a result of another round of exchange of prisoners of war. Source: Andrii Yermak, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Quote: "More of our people have returned home.

  • Treasury moves forward with database on corporate ownership

    Tens of millions of small U.S. companies will be required to provide the government with details on their owners and others who benefit from them under a regulation finalized Thursday that's intended to peel back the layers of ownership that can hide unlawfully obtained assets. The Treasury Department said it was moving to create a database that will contain personal information on the owners of at least 32 million U.S. businesses as part of an effort to combat illicit finance. Treasury officials said the new rule represents a sea change in the world of corporate transparency.

  • U.S. working on sanctions responding to Russia annexation plans

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is working with allies on sanctions to impose if Russia annexes new areas of Ukraine, and they will include penalties on individuals and entities inside and outside of Russia that support annexation, the White House said on Wednesday. Washington is keeping a wary eye on Russia after pro-Russian forces in occupied areas of Ukraine conducted referendums this week. President Joe Biden has condemned the referendums as sham votes and warned the United States will never recognize any annexation of these areas by Moscow.

  • Kremlin-backed vote in Russian-held Ukraine

    Moscow-appointed administrations said residents in occupied regions of Ukraine voted to join Russia in what moscow-installed officials are calling a referendum, but which has been widely condemned by Western governments. (Sept. 29)

  • Russian media talks with conscript in Bucha: Russian soldiers got drunk and killed men

    ALONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 28 SEPTEMBER 2022, 19:41 Russian media has talked with a Russian conscript who was sent to fight in Ukraine, specifically in Bucha, and then escaped from his battalion and returned to Russia.