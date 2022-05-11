Russia's offensive in Donbas two weeks behind Putin's plans, says Pentagon

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Russia&#39;s offensive in eastern and southern Ukraine is not going to the Kremlin&#39;s plan, the Pentagon says.
Russia's offensive in eastern and southern Ukraine is not going to the Kremlin's plan, the Pentagon says.

Read Day 77th war digest.

"He, Mr. Putin, has not achieved any of the major objectives that we believe he wanted to achieve in the Donbas or in the south," the official said.

According to the official, Putin is continuing to add forces into the Donbas. In particular, 99 operational BTGs (battalion tactical groups) are involved in fighting inside Ukraine.

At the same time, "he (Putin) continues to suffer casualties, he continues to see some of his capabilities diminished as they engage in combat."

The Pentagon spokesman noted that the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol is still contested.

Read also: Russia sets goals for second phase of full-scale invasion of Ukraine

"So he has not achieved any of the success that we believe he wanted to achieve, certainly not on the timeline," he said.

"I mean, now we would assess that he's easily two weeks or even maybe more behind where we thought or where he thought he wanted to be in the Donbas and in the south."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Putin preparing for prolonged war in Ukraine -U.S spy chief

    STORY: "We assess President Putin is preparing for a prolonged conflict in Ukraine during which he still intends to achieve goals beyond the Donbas," Haines told lawmakers.Russia's assault on Kyiv was beaten back in March by strong Ukrainian resistance.Russia, which calls the invasion "a special military operation," poured more troops into Ukraine for a huge offensive last month in the eastern part of the country but its gains have been slow.Haines added that Putin was counting on the Western resolve to weaken over time and as the conflict continued, there was concern about how it would develop in the coming months."Combined with the reality that Putin faces a mismatch between his ambitions and Russia's current conventional military capabilities, likely means the next few months could see us moving along a more unpredictable and potentially escalatory trajectory," Haines added.

  • Putin has aims beyond Ukraine’s Donbas region, US official says

    Russian President Vladimir Putin hasn’t constrained his ambitions in Ukraine, according to a top U.S. intelligence official.

  • Ukraine sanctions: What pain lies ahead for Russia's economy?

    Russia has been hammered by sanctions introduced by Western countries since its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Hungary digs heels in over EU embargo on Russian oil

    The European Union's executive is looking to support Hungary in beefing up the eastern European state's oil pipelines, storage and refining capacity, a spokesman said on Tuesday, as Budapest dug its heels in over a Russian oil embargo. Most other EU countries support banning Russian oil under a new sixth package of sanctions designed to punish Moscow for waging war on Ukraine. Unanimity is required for such a decision, however, with Hungary the most vocal critic.

  • Senate to vote on nationwide abortion bill ahead of Roe decision

    The Senate is set to vote Wednesday on advancing a Democratic-led bill that would enshrine broad protections for legal abortion nationwide.

  • Biden considers executive orders, new funds for abortion

    President Joe Biden is considering executive orders and other measures to increase access and funding for women if the U.S. Supreme Court votes to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion, officials and sources with knowledge of the matter said. An unprecedented leak of an initial draft majority opinion from the Supreme Court, published by Politico last week, showed the court is set to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that said the U.S. Constitution protects a woman's right to choose to have an abortion. The president has asked the White House Gender Policy Council, the Department of Health and Human Services and the White House Counsel's Office to put together a plan to protect women's rights, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

  • 'We will win': Ukraine's President Zelenskiy

    STORY: Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24, is also marking the anniversary of the Soviet Union's World War Two victory. President Vladimir Putin presided over a parade of troops, tanks, rockets and intercontinental ballistic missiles on Moscow's Red Square, and made a speech in which he told his armed forces that they were fighting for their country - but offering no clues as to how much longer their assault on Ukraine, now in its 11th week, would last.Zelenskiy said Ukrainians were a free people who had fought to defend their land many times in history and had their "own path".

  • Putin could use nuclear weapon if he felt war being lost – US intelligence chief

    Avril Haines says Russian leader could see prospect of Ukraine defeat as existential threat, potentially triggering escalation Vladimir Putin could view the prospect of defeat in Ukraine as an existential threat to his regime, potentially triggering his resort to using a nuclear weapon, the top US intelligence official has warned. The warning on Tuesday came in an assessment from intelligence chiefs briefing the Senate on worldwide threats. The prediction for Ukraine was a long, gruelling war of

  • Tanks, missiles and dogs: See what Russia brought to its Victory Day parade

    Missiles, tanks and other armored vehicles rumbled over the cobblestones in the annual military parade, and thousands of troops marched in tight formation as President Vladimir Putin watched with other dignitaries.

  • Treasury's Adeyemo on Russia Sanctions, China Trade

    Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Adewale Adeyemo says U.S. sanctions are targeting Russia's military-industrial complex and causing the Russian economy to contract. He speaks on "Bloomberg Surveillance."

  • What do you call this war?

    Putin has not been able to come up with a conscious «casus belli» (a cause for the war) in order to attack Ukraine.

  • Shiba Inu Could Hit $5 by 2050, According to This Crypto Analyst

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) shocked investors last year as its price appreciated 42,000,000%. For instance, digital asset specialist Telegaon has outlined a scenario in which Shiba Inu could surpass $5 by 2050. Despite generating jaw-dropping returns last year, Shiba Inu has not advanced blockchain technology to any meaningful degree.

  • Local view: How a dog formed a connection between woman and the refugee she is helping

    Columnist Carole Gariepy tells story of how former Swiss exchange student opened her home to Ukrainian woman who fled war

  • Reactions to Putin's Victory Day speech

    Putin was speaking at the annual Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square marking the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in 1945. "There can be no victory day, only dishonour and surely defeat in Ukraine... He (Putin) must come to terms with how he's lost in the long run, and he's absolutely lost."

  • Column: F1's hyped 1st trip to Miami a money-losing success

    The Miami Grand Prix was hot, from the party scene to the weather, but it faced nearly impossible expectations. The celebrity watching was top level, certainly for a motorsports event. There was Paris Hilton, using a portable fan to cool herself as she danced in front of the McLaren garage on race day.

  • Biden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- As Europe’s largest conflict since World War II rages in Ukraine, top Biden administration aides are increasingly convinced it could provide the US with an unexpected advantage -- against China.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapCrypto’s Audacious

  • Hive with thousands of ‘aggressive’ bees destroyed after attack, Texas agency says

    Now the “particularly aggressive” bees are swarming the area, according to the volunteer fire department.

  • Eurovision 2022: Ukraine presumed favourites after qualifying for final

    Kalush Orchestra, who are tipped to win the song contest, secured an easy victory in the first semi-final.

  • Russian offensive falling short across Ukraine, but the war isn't over

    The offensive Russia launched last month was supposed to be a devastating show of force, a counterpunch against a resilient Ukraine that would consolidate Kremlin gains in the eastern Donbas region. But so far, it's not working out that way.

  • UN receiving ‘credible’ information about Ukrainian troops torturing Russian prisoners, official says

    Matilda Bogner, the head of the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, said there is “credible” information regarding the mistreatment of Russian prisoners by Ukrainian troops during the war. “We have received credible information of torture, ill-treatment and incommunicado detention by Ukrainian Armed Forces of prisoners of war belonging to the Russian armed…