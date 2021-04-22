Russia's opposition movement is facing an existential threat

Protests in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny were held in nearly 100 Russian town and cities on Wednesday - Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

The future of Russia's opposition is hanging by a thread as leader Alexei Navalny is reported to be in a critical condition in jail and his team say protesters are fighting a “final battle” between the Kremlin and civil society.

Nationwide protests, which were held in nearly 100 towns and cities across Russia on Wednesday, mobilised thousands of citizens who defied explicit threats of police violence to take to the streets.

Yet while the turnout in Moscow was sizeable by recent standards, it fell short of expectations. The government’s increasing pressure both on the Navalny movement and rank-and-file activists, coupled with a record number of arrests at rallies this winter, meant many opposition-leaning Russians stayed at home.

Prior to the protests, a dozen of Mr Navalny’s associates were rounded up across Russia and a Moscow court might rule as early as next week to designate his Anti-Corruption Foundation as an extremist group, exposing not only his close allies but also potentially tens of thousand supporters to stiff fines and prison sentences.

Those who came out in Moscow on Wednesday - a mostly young crowd estimated at 6,000 to 20,000 people - were Navalny's core support base, undeterred by the very real prospect of fines, arrests or police brutality.

Protesters who spoke to The Daily Telegraph were all prepared to spend the night at the police station - they spoke about overcoming their fears and making basic preparations for arrest.

Many said they were not particular fans of Mr Navalny, Vladimir Putin’s most formidable foe, but that they were incensed by the President’s blatant attempts to crush his political opponents and wage an aggressive foreign policy.

January saw some of the biggest anti-government protests in years in response to Mr Navalny's arrest after he survived a near-fatal nerve-agent attack in Siberia and returned to Russia.

His team called for fresh protests this week as the health of hunger-striking Mr Navalny took a turn for the worse. Doctors who saw his blood tests said he could be just days from death.

But Mr Navalny’s condition has since reportedly stabilised, and the emotions at the Moscow rally were not as high as they could have been if that were not the case.

In the end, protesters were perplexed as hundreds of riot police deployed to the streets leading to the Kremlin mostly stood by. Crowds that began to gather around 7 p.m. did not leave the city centre until four hours later, euphoric about the lack of police response and the chance to chant “Russia without Putin” half a mile away from the Kremlin.

Analysts described the evening as a "draw" between the Kremlin and the opposition. But what's next remains to be seen. If the extremist designation is approved, it would legalise the carpet-bombing of opposition supporters, and potentially spark large protests once more.