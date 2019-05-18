Mark Episkopos

Security,

76, to be exact.

Here Is Russia's Plan to Build a Fleet of Su-57 Stealth Fighters

The Su-57 is coming—76 of them over the next decade, to be exact.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced at a Kremlin meeting that the Russian Defense Ministry plans to procure 76 Su-57 fifth-generation fighters by 2028, himself acknowledging that these new quantities dwarf previous Russian defense ministry estimates: "The 2028 arms program stipulated the purchase of 16 such jets… In the nearest future we will sign a package contract to supply 76 such jets equipped with modern weapons of destruction and provided with the necessary land infrastructure."

The announcement defies the western defense analysis consensus, which concluded that the Su-57 will not enter production until the late 2020’s. Even then, it was alleged that Russia lacks the industrial output to churn out Su-57 fighters in militarily meaningful numbers.

If the Kremlin’s new forecast proves to be accurate, what accounts for this drastic output increase?

Read full article