Russia's Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it's intended to protect civilians. He warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences they have never seen."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories