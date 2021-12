Associated Press

The pandemic disrupted a pair of top events in international hockey Tuesday, with the two top women’s teams in the world calling off their final pre-Olympic tune-up games and the defending champion U.S. men forfeiting a game at the world junior championship. Hockey Canada announced the final two rivalry series games against the U.S. were canceled because several players and staff on Canada’s women’s national team are in COVID-19 protocol. “The risk associated with playing the final two Rivalry Series games with less than one month before our teams are set to compete in the 2022 Olympics is too high to finish our series with the United States,” Hockey Canada director of hockey operations Gina Kingsbury said.