Russia's Putin congratulates Joe Biden for his Nov. 3 victory after Electoral College vote
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday for his Nov. 3 victory over President Trump, making him one of the last world leaders to recognize Biden's election. The Electoral College certified Biden's victory on Monday, and Putin had said earlier that he would wait to congratulate the winner until the results were officially confirmed. Trump has not conceded the race.
Putin sent Biden a telegram wishing the incoming president "every success" and expressing confidence that "Russia and the U.S., which bear special responsibility for global security and stability can, despite the differences, really contribute to solving many problems and challenges that the world is currently facing," the Kremlin said in a statement. It quoted Putin as telling Biden, "For my part, I am ready for cooperation and contacts with you."
The U.S. is currently trying to ascertain the extent of a massive cyber-espionage breach attributed to Russian state hackers, and U.S. intelligence has determined that Moscow interfered successfully in the 2016 election and not so successfully in the 2020 election. Biden is expected to be tougher on Russian and more supportive of NATO and other traditional U.S. allies.
