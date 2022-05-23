Russia's Putin jokes about being blamed for all the world's woes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Alexander Lukashenko
    Alexander Lukashenko
    President of Belarus since 20 July 1994

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin quipped on Monday that he would have a serious talk to the West about its assertions that he was to blame for all the economic chaos sown by the conflict in Ukraine and the West's crippling sanctions.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands and displaced 14 million people, while the West's attempt to isolate Russia as punishment and Moscow's blockade of grain shipments from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, have sent the price of oil, natural gas, grains, cooking oil and fertilisers soaring.

At a televised meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Putin told Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that Russia's economy was doing well, despite the Western sanctions.

Lukashenko said the sanctions had given both countries the impetus to focus on self-development, and that the elites of the West were deluded about the causes of their economic woes.

"On the economy, thanks are really due to them (in the West) as they have given us such a push to our own development," Lukashenko told Putin, who smiled and nodded.

"What is happening over there is that they really underestimated it by reading their own media. They got inflation yet the truth is 'Putin is to blame', 'Putin is to blame for everything'," Lukashenko said.

Putin pursed his lips and nodded.

"We will have a serious talk to them," Putin said with a forced smile.

Lukashenko chuckled and said "Yes". (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Tomasz Janowski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Could Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones make up a top 5 safety duo in Dolphins history?

    The two young safeties are making names for themselves.

  • Oil Gains on Tight Fuel Supplies While Recession Fears Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended four weeks of gains amid tight fuel supplies and a weaker dollar, though elevated prices are fanning concerns that the world economy may be heading for a recession.Most Read from BloombergWalmart’s Troubles Should Have Everyone on High AlertBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Rise on Biden Tariff Comments; Dollar Drops: Markets WrapA $5 Trillion ‘Wealth Shock’ Is Cracking Americans’ Nest EggsHow an Energy Expert Triggered Vladimir Putin With One Wo

  • Iran vows revenge over killing of Guard member in Tehran

    Iran's hard-line president vowed revenge on Monday over the killing of a senior Revolutionary Guard member gunned down in the heart of Tehran the day before, a still-mysterious attack on the country's powerful paramilitary force. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hailed Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodaei as a martyr and blamed “the hand of global arrogance,” a reference to the United States and its allies, including Israel, for his slaying.

  • Exclusive: Four EU countries call for use of Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine

    Lithuania, Slovakia, Latvia and Estonia will call on Tuesday for the confiscation of Russian assets frozen by the European Union to fund the rebuilding of Ukraine after Russia's invasion, a joint letter by the four showed on Monday. On May 3, Ukraine estimated the amount of money needed to rebuild the country from the destruction wrought by Russia at around $600 billion. "A substantial part of costs of rebuilding Ukraine, including compensation for victims of the Russian military aggression, must be covered by Russia," said the letter, that is to be presented to EU finance ministers on Tuesday.

  • Zelensky tells Davos: send us weapons, stop Russia trade

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used the Davos summit Monday to appeal for more weapons and "maximum" sanctions against Russia, lamenting that tens of thousands of lives would have been saved had countries acted faster.

  • Exclusive-Toshiba to propose Elliott, Farallon executives join its board, sources says

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toshiba Corp plans to propose giving two of its major hedge fund shareholders seats on its board, people familiar with the matter said, a move that could give foreign investors more influence over the troubled Japanese conglomerate. Toshiba plans to nominate executives from Elliott Management and Farallon Capital Management for board seats ahead of its annual shareholder meeting in June, said the people, who declined to be identified because the matter has not been made public. Three of the people said Toshiba would propose an Elliott executive, and two of them said it would also propose one from Farallon.

  • Russia included John McCain on its list of Americans banned from Russia, seemingly not realizing he is dead

    Russia banned nearly 1,000 US citizens from entering the country in a new list of sanctions. It included late Sen. John McCain, a Russia critic.

  • Third possible case of monkeypox found in the U.S

    Health authorities said they may have found a third case of the monkeypox virus in the United States and are running tests on a patient in South Florida to confirm if the person has contracted the disease, which is staging a rare outbreak outside of Africa. The case in Broward County, Florida, is "related to international travel," the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the Florida Department of Health said in a statement on Sunday, "and the person remains isolated." The first monkeypox case in the United States was reported in Massachusetts on Wednesday.

  • Trump spirit, fighting theme runs through GOP convention; O'Connell among speakers

    At the state GOP convention, Taunton Mayor Shaunna O'Connell said there is still hope for Republicans running for office in Massachusetts.

  • RNC chair Ronna McDaniel says she's never heard of 'Dark MAGA,' says it 'sounds like a Star Wars thing'

    Dark MAGA is a recent online movement pushing for former President Donald Trump to return to power and take revenge against his enemies.

  • Georgia GOP primary races pose test of Trump's influence

    CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports from Georgia, where former President Donald Trump has backed several candidates in Tuesday's upcoming primaries.

  • Stocks Rise on Biden Tariff Comments; Dollar Drops: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and the yuan advanced after President Joe Biden signaled he’d reconsider China tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. The dollar and Treasuries retreated.Most Read from BloombergWalmart’s Troubles Should Have Everyone on High AlertBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Rise on Biden Tariff Comments; Dollar Drops: Markets WrapA $5 Trillion ‘Wealth Shock’ Is Cracking Americans’ Nest EggsHow an Energy Expert Triggered Vladimir Putin With One WordS&P 500

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Coca-Cola, Blue Apron, and Tencent Music Entertainment -- finished down 7%, 16%, and 1%, respectively, averaging out to a 8% decline. One of the larger companies reporting earnings this week is Alibaba. China's leader in e-commerce and provider of many other online services will discuss its quarterly results on Thursday morning.

  • ‘Ashamed’ Top Russian Diplomat Leaves United Nations Over Putin’s ‘Warmongering’

    Alexander Ermochenko/ReutersThe chief of the Russian mission to the United Nations in Geneva has resigned his post in shame with a damning hate letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine not only a crime against the people of Ukraine, but perhaps “the most serious crime against the people of Russia, with a bold letter Z crossing out all hopes and prospects for a prosperous free society in our country.”Boris Bondarev had worked at Russia’s foreign ministry

  • Nvidia Slows Down Hiring, the Latest Tech Company to Cut Back

    The chip maker joins several other major technology companies that have decided to be more prudent with their operating budgets in recent weeks.

  • Broadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMware

    (Bloomberg) -- Broadcom Inc. is in talks to acquire VMware Inc., the cloud-computing company backed by billionaire Michael Dell, setting up a blockbuster tech deal that would vault the chipmaker into a highly specialized area of software. Most Read from BloombergWalmart’s Troubles Should Have Everyone on High AlertBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Rise on Biden Tariff Comments; Dollar Drops: Markets WrapA $5 Trillion ‘Wealth Shock’ Is Cracking Americans’ Nest EggsHow an Ene

  • Trump Shares Post Suggesting 'Civil War'

    "Any of my fellow Republicans wanna speak out now?" GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said of the incendiary post.

  • Rudy Giuliani Flips Out On Heckler In Profanity-Laced Parade Tirade

    The former New York mayor lost it during the Celebrate Israel Parade in New York.

  • Kellyanne Conway Lets Loose On Jared Kushner In New Memoir

    "There was no subject he considered beyond his expertise," she said of her former White House colleague.

  • How Trump’s Fear of Getting Pied in the Face May Come Back to Cream Him

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer President Donald Trump’s fear of getting hit in the face with a pie was so severe that he repeatedly instructed security guards to savagely beat any hooligan who tries, his ex-attorney recently testified behind closed doors.The Daily Beast has exclusively reviewed a recent four-hour deposition of Michael Cohen, the former Trump Organization consigliere who famously took the fall for his boss’s porn star hush payment scheme and was