Putin criticises foreign forces in Syria at Kremlin meet with Assad

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Putin meets with his Syrian counterpart Assad in Damascus
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Foreign forces being deployed in Syria without a decision by the United Nations are a hindrance to its consolidation, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Bashar al-Assad, the president of the Middle Eastern nation on Monday.

The Kremlin said the comments came during a meeting of the two men in the Russian capital, after Putin congratulated Assad on his win in Syria's presidential election.

"Terrorists had sustained a very serious damage, and Syrian government, headed by you, controls 90% of the territories," Putin said, according to a Kremlin statement.

Russian support has helped Assad win back nearly all the territory lost to rebels who tried to overthrow him during the civil war that began in 2011.

Assad, whose last meeting in Moscow with Putin was in 2015, thanked the Russian leader for humanitarian aid to Syria and for his efforts to halt the "spread the terrorism".

He lauded what he called a success of Russian and Syrian armies in "liberating occupied territories" of Syria. He also described as "antihuman" and "illegitimate" the sanctions some nations imposed on Syria.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Clarence Fernandez)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Syria city back to a kind of normalcy after cease-fire

    The badly damaged old section of the southern Syrian city of Daraa, which until recently was held by opposition gunmen, appeared to slowly return to some sense of normalcy Sunday. The capture of Daraa al-Balad marked another victory for President Bashar Assad, whose forces now control much of the country 10 years after Syria's civil war began. A Russian-negotiated cease-fire deal went into effect last week to end a government siege and intense fighting in Daraa city with rebel fighters holed up in Daraa al-Balad.

  • Afghanistan not at the top of U.S. terror threat list, national intelligence director says

    Afghanistan not at the top of U.S. terror threat list, national intelligence director says

  • I Went on a Zambian Safari During COVID-19 — Here's What It Was Like

    There’s no better time to take that dream safari trip

  • Zawahiri video shows al Qaeda alive and well amid Taliban takeover

    A proof-of-life video from Ayman al Zawahiri, Osama bin Laden’s deputy who took over al Qaeda after the United States killed the terrorist leader in 2011, shows the jihadist was alive at least as of early 2021, showing the group's resilience as the Taliban take over Afghanistan and seemingly debunking rumors he died last year.

  • Once inmates, Taliban now in charge in a Kabul prison

    Once, Kabul’s main prison was crowded with thousands of Taliban captured and arrested by the government. On Monday, a Taliban commander strolled through its empty halls and cell blocks, showing his friends where he had once been imprisoned. It was a sign of the sudden and startling new order in Afghanistan after the militant group swept into the capital nearly a month ago and threw out the crumbling, U.S.-backed government it had fought for 20 years.

  • Miracle Survivor of Italian Cable Car Crash, 6, ‘Kidnapped’ by ex-IDF Grandpa and Taken to Israel

    Italian Police handout via ReutersROME—When a cable car carrying 15 people plummeted to the ground as it approached the summit at the top of Lake Maggiore in northern Italy last May, it seemed no one could possibly have survived. The accident was allegedly the result of sheer negligence after engineers were accused of jamming the emergency brakes open rather than repair them. But one child, Eitan Biran, a dual Italian-Israeli citizen who was 5 at the time and living in Italy with his parents and

  • Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Tombstone Revealed One Year After Her Death

    Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Sept. 18, 2020, from complications of metastatic cancer at age 87

  • U.S., Japan, South Korea diplomats huddle to discuss latest North Korean missile test

    Senior diplomats from Japan, the United States and South Korea gathered Tuesday in Tokyo to discuss North Korea's missile and nuclear development a day after Pyongyang announced it successfully tested new long-range cruise missiles, suggesting advancement of its military capabilities.

  • Biden says voters will "get Donald Trump" if they vote California Governor Newsom out

    President Biden is putting the stakes of the recall election that could remove California Governor Gavin Newsom from office in stark terms. Mr. Biden said Monday night that the results of the recall will reverberate across the nation, and he is casting the recall as an opportunity to show that leadership and science matter. CBS Los Angeles has the latest.

  • Putin observes war games with Belarus that worry neighbors

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has observed military exercises being conducted in coordination with Belarus that have raised concerns in bordering countries. Putin on Monday attended exercises at a training ground in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 450 kilometers (275 miles) east of Moscow. The exercises included what the Defense Ministry said was the first use in a combat environment of two new robotic fighting vehicles that are equipped with machine guns and grenade launchers.

  • Is The Biden Administration Going To Move On Cannabis Reform?

    The Biden administration was never expected to be an eager leader in the cannabis reform movement. However, with over 90% of Americans believing that pot should be legal for medical use and 60% supporting recreational use, it is fair to ask when or if the Biden administration will take action on the matter. That answer could come sooner rather than later with Congress making incremental progress such as when the House reintroduced the MORE ACT, which historically passed during the previous sessi

  • How Africa’s newest President plans to dig a copper powerhouse out of a mountain of debt

    Zambia’s copper is key to a low-carbon world. The country’s new President bets the shiny metal will power Zambia’s comeback from default.

  • China is already sending aid to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, filling the gap the US left

    Western powers like the US and UK have suspended aid programs to Afghanistan. China is pledging millions of dollars to help the Taliban.

  • Donors pledge $1.1 billion for 'collapsing' Afghanistan

    GENEVA/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Donors have pledged more than $1.1 billion to help Afghanistan, where poverty and hunger have spiralled since the Islamist Taliban took power, and foreign aid has dried up, raising the spectre of a mass exodus. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking halfway through a U.N. conference seeking $606 million to meet Afghanistan's most pressing needs, said it was too early to say how much had been promised in response to the appeal. After decades of war and suffering, Afghans are facing "perhaps their most perilous hour", he said.

  • Disgruntled China Evergrande investors crowd headquarters in protest

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -Chaotic scenes erupted at the headquarters of cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group on Monday, as roughly 100 disgruntled investors crowded its lobby to demand repayment of loans and financial products. Around midday, more than 60 uniformed security personnel formed a wall in front of the main entrances to the glistening tower in the southern boomtown of Shenzhen, where protesters shouted at company representatives. "A company as big as yours, how much money has been swindled from ordinary people?" a woman said to Du Liang, identified by staff as general manager and legal representative of Evergrande's wealth management division.

  • Norway's left-wing opposition wins in a landslide, coalition talks next

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's centre-left opposition parties are on course to win a majority in parliament after Monday's election and will now negotiate how to form a coalition, with climate change and a widening wealth gap expected to be central to discussions. Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg conceded the election and will step down after eight years in power, while Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr Stoere said he intends to form the next government. Norway's status as a major oil and gas producer has been at the heart https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/whats-stake-norways-election-2021-09-12 of the campaign, although a transition away from petroleum - and the jobs it creates - is likely to be a gradual one despite progress by pro-environment parties.

  • Ron DeSantis will fine Florida cities over 'fundamentally wrong' vaccine mandate

    JACKSONVILLE, Florida — Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Monday he will issue steep fines on local officials who fire employees who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is supporting a lawsuit to stop the city of Gainesville from imposing the requirement.

  • First international commercial flight lands in Kabul since Taliban takeover

    Only 10 passengers were onboard a commercial flight to Kabul from Islamabad in Pakistan

  • Libya arrests 2 suspected traffickers, returns 53 to Egypt

    Libyan authorities arrested two suspected human traffickers and facilitated the return of more than 50 Egyptian migrants to their home country, officials said. Fifty-three Egyptians landed in Cairo’s international airport on a private flight late Sunday after authorities in Libya’s capital of Tripoli arrested them for attempting to travel by boat to Europe in recent weeks, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said. The arrests and return of the would-be migrants came amid a spike in dangerous crossings and attempted crossings from the North African nation to Europe over the Mediterranean Sea.

  • Justice opposes Biden vaccine mandate, but won’t prohibit business-imposed mandates

    West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice expressed his disapproval of a vaccine mandate for private businesses announced by President Joe Biden, but would not support state legislation to prohibit such businesses from imposing their own mandates.