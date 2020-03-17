Russia's Putin orders nationwide vote on constitutional amendments on April 22

MOSCOW, March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin has ordered a nationwide vote on the constitutional amendments on April 22, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday, despite the spread of the coronavirus.

The vote will take place if "the epidemiological situation" allows, Interfax news agency said, citing Putin.

The amendments, if passed, would allow Putin to run again for president despite the current constitutional ban. There had been speculation the vote would be postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Anton Kolodyazhnyy; editing by Chris Reese)