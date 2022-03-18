Russia's Putin proposes to reappoint central bank chief Nabiullina

FILE PHOTO: Russian Central Bank Governor Nabiullina speaks during an interview in Moscow
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elvira Nabiullina
    Russian economist and Governor of the Bank of Russia
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to nominate central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina for another term, a document on the Lower House of Parliament's website showed on Friday.

The Lower House of Parliament, or Duma, will consider the proposal on March 21, the document said.

A surprise appointment in 2013, 58-year-old Nabiullina, an economist and former advisor to Putin, is the first woman to chair the central bank, one of Russia's most respected institutions.

Her current term ends in June and the rules say Putin must nominate her or another candidate by March 24.

The central bank is expected to hold its key interest rate unchanged at 20% on Friday after a sharp emergency rate hike in late February designed to support financial stability, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

On Friday, Nabiullina is due to read out a monetary policy statement at 1200 GMT after the rate decision due at 1030 GMT, without taking questions.

The central bank raised the key rate from 9.5% on Feb. 28 as the rouble crashed to record lows and people rushed to withdraw money from banks following an unprecedented barrage of Western sanctions against Russia for what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

An independent survey of analysts requested by the central bank this month forecast inflation of 20% and an 8% economic contraction this year and predicted the key interest rate would average 18.9% in 2022.

Before the wider military conflict between Russia and Ukraine broke out in February, the central bank revised its year-end inflation forecast to 5.0-6.0%, giving up on earlier hopes that it would slow to 4.0-4.5%.

Back then, it expected inflation to reach its 4% target in mid-2023. The central bank is yet to present its updated forecasts.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely and Tomasz Janowski)

Recommended Stories

  • Rouble stabilises near 104 vs dollar ahead of cenbank rate meeting

    The Bank of Russia is in focus as it will hold a regular rate-setting meeting after hiking the key interest rate sharply to 20% in late February following the start of what Moscow calls a "special operation" in Ukraine. Governor Elvira Nabiullina, who was nominated for another term by President Vladimir Putin earlier on Friday, will present the rate decision and shed more light on future steps at 1200 GMT. The rouble showed limited reaction to an indication that Russia may have averted default on its Eurobonds.

  • The Taliban’s ‘Cleaning Operation’ Is Terrifying Afghans Left Behind By The U.S.

    Thousands of Afghans with U.S. ties are trapped in the country and fearing reprisal as the Taliban expand their door-to-door searches.

  • War Handcuffs Russian Central Bankers Watching Demise of Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivRussia’s central bank has been relegated to the role of bi

  • Nuclear war isn't just diplomacy continued by other means

    Nuclear war isn't just diplomacy continued by other means

  • Russia declines to hold U.N. vote on its Ukraine resolution after pushback

    At a Security Council meeting, the U.S. said, "President Putin: Stop the killings. Withdraw your forces. Leave Ukraine once and for all."

  • This Key Defense Company is in Turmoil

    Recently collapsed merger with larger rival has been followed by intensified boardroom fight for control.

  • JPMorgan Processed Russia Bond Payments, Sent Money to Citi

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has processed funds that were earmarked for interest payments due on dollar bonds issued by the Russian government and sent the money on to Citigroup Inc. as bondholders waited for a second day to receive the $117 million, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging U

  • Factbox: Five facts about Russian central bank chief Nabiullina

    -An economics graduate of Moscow State University, Nabiullina became the first woman to run a central bank from the G8 grouping of rich countries when she took the reins in 2013 after serving as President Vladimir Putin's advisor and following a stint as economy and trade minister. -Highly respected, including by many in the West, Nabiullina is credited with modernising the central bank and making it into an institution foreign investors trusted to steer the economy through tough times, including Western sanctions in 2014.

  • Fog of War Has Oil Agencies Split on Impact of Russian Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- Looking at the latest forecasts from the three leading oil agencies, you’d be forgiven for thinking they lived in different worlds. Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarSmoke From Huge Walmart Fire Could Be Seen From SpaceRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: Biden to Warn China Against Supporting RussiaMonthly outlooks from OPEC,

  • How to Maximize Paying Taxes with a Credit Card for Points

    Can you pay taxes with a credit card? Yes — and with the right strategy, it can be a particularly lucrative decision for points and miles enthusiasts. Paying a giant…

  • U.S. Senators introduce bill to ban U.S. imports of Russian uranium

    U.S. Republican Senators on Thursday introduced a bill to ban U.S. imports of Russian uranium to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The bill comes as the Biden administration has been weighing sanctions on Russian nuclear power company Rosatom, a major supplier of fuel and technology to power plants around the world. The administration's ban on U.S. imports of Russian energy, such as oil and liquefied natural gas, does not yet include uranium.

  • Biden Confirms He Had Spent '7-and-a-Half' Minutes — Distanced — with COVID-Positive Irish Prime Minister

    The president said that he met in-person but "at a little distance" with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on Wednesday, just prior to the announcement that Martin tested positive

  • Impostor poses as Ukraine's Prime Minister in video call with UK defense secretary

    The Right Honorable Ben Wallace suspects Russia was involved in the call.

  • 3 Dirt Cheap Marijuana Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

    Many investors seem to have thrown in the towel on the cannabis market. Most stocks related to the cannabis industry have plunged over the past 12 months as hopes of major federal cannabis reform in the U.S. have faded quite a bit. Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) stock currently trades at less than eight times expected earnings.

  • Letters to editor: Putin deserves punch in face; bigger cars, better safety

    Letters include how Putin needs to be treated like the bully he is; and why Californians will keep buying big cars for safety.

  • NBA Twitter reacts to Timberwolves blowing out Lakers

    Here's what the NBA community on Twitter had to say about the Lakers' blowout loss to the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

  • Sanctioned Russians’ Firm Splashed Money Across Hedge Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- LetterOne Holdings, the investment firm co-founded by Russians including Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven, bet big on hedge funds and private equity in recent years with the billionaires’ fortune from selling a giant energy company.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Pu

  • A local photographer traveled to Poland to document the refugee crisis. Here's what he saw.

    Alex Carrigg, a Westport resident, traveled to Poland to photograph the surge in Ukrainian refugees.

  • Best Stocks to Buy in a Recession

    Since 1980, we’ve had six recessions. We aren’t there yet. But if we do get there, don’t fret too much. In five of the last six recessions, the S&P 500 was up a year later.

  • Scalise calls for Fauci to testify at upcoming hearing

    House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) invited top infectious diseases doctor Anthony Fauci to testify alongside other administration officials at an upcoming hearing about moving beyond the current COVID-19 crisis.The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis is holding a hearing on March 30 featuring other top administration health officials, including Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky and...