Russia's Putin signs bill to lift age limits for top officials

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a video conference call outside Moscow
MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Wednesday allowing civilian officials he has appointed to remain in their posts past the age of 70 if they choose, a government website said.

Previously, high-ranking officials were not permitted to stay on past 65, an age limit that was then extended to 70.

This limit will no longer apply to officials whose appointment and dismissal is decided by the president, according to the new law, signed on Wednesday by Putin, who is himself 68.

A constitutional amendment introduced in the summer of 2020 opened the door to Putin remaining in office until 2036, meaning he could rule until the age of 83.

Following a recent hike to the pension age, it is now set at 65 for men and 60 for women.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Alex Richardson)

    Italian authorities raided a vaccine factory amid fears that 29 million AstraZeneca jabs meant for developing countries were hidden supplies intended for the UK. The raid meant the British-Swedish company fell victim to more vaccine disinformation after it was falsely accused of hiding the doses. The erroneous report spread like wildfire across European media as Brussels threatens the UK with an export ban on millions of AstraZeneca doses from its Halix plant in Leiden, the Netherlands. News reports in Italy said a European Commission investigation and a raid by Italian authorities had exposed the British-bound shipment at the Catalent plant in Anagni. But The Telegraph understands that the 29 million doses at the "fill and finish" plant in Lazio, a region that includes Rome, were due to be sent to European and developing countries under the Covax programme. British sources said they were not expecting any shipment from Italy, while EU officials confirmed that many of the doses were destined for poorer nations. Italian media reports said raids were carried out at the plant after an EU commissioner raised his concerns. The Italian government later said that some doses were meant for EU member Belgium. They cited EU sources accusing AstraZeneca of plotting to supply Britain before EU countries, despite the company having fallen far short of its promised deliveries to the bloc.