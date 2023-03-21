Russia's reliance on China rises amid Ukraine sanctions

1
JOE McDONALD
·5 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Like a salesman buttering up his best customer, President Vladimir Putin gushed about China's economic success as he welcomed Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the Kremlin.

“We even feel a bit envious,” Putin said Monday as Xi grinned.

That was more than idle flattery. China isn't just Moscow's diplomatic partner in opposing what they see as U.S. domination of global affairs. Its thriving economy is the biggest buyer of Russian oil and gas exports, pumping billions of dollars into Putin's treasury and helping the Kremlin resist Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

Putin welcomes the lifeline, but that reliance is accelerating Russia’s slide into the junior role in an uneasy relationship with Xi’s government. Beijing has ambitions that diverge from Moscow's and sometimes conflict.

“Russia may worry about increasing reliance upon China, but it has no other good options,” said Li Xin, director of the Institute of European and Asian Studies at the Shanghai University of Political Science and Law.

The current Beijing-Moscow partnership dates to the 1990s, when they set aside border disputes and other strains that led to the 1961 Sino-Soviet split and forged a post-Cold War diplomatic front to push back against Washington.

For both sides, the importance of that relationship increased as Washington imposed sanctions on Russia and restricted Chinese access to U.S. technology on security grounds. Xi accused the United States this month of trying to block China's economic development.

“There’s a feeling that the U.S. and American allies are out to contain the two countries,” said Li Mingjiang, an international relations expert at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University.

Despite “strategic mistrust” stemming from conflicts dating back to the 19th century, they share a “common political interest" of "resisting American challenges,” Li said.

Before last year's invasion, Xi and Putin declared they had a “no limits friendship.” But Beijing already has shown there are limits. It says they aren't allies and has avoided openly giving Russia military help in Ukraine, a step President Joe Biden and other Western leaders warn would trigger unspecified consequences for China.

Beijing once called the Soviet government “Big Brother,” but Moscow’s lead in political influence eroded as China’s economy raced ahead following market-style reform in the 1980s.

Russia had oil riches, but the post-Soviet economy failed to create competitive companies. Meanwhile, China launched auto, tech and other industries that are expanding into global markets.

In the mid-’90s, Russia's economy was half the size of China's but its smaller population had four times the output per person.

By 2020, China’s lead had multiplied. Its economy was 10 times the size of Russia's and edged ahead in output per person, $10,525 to Russia's $10,115, according to the International Monetary Fund. Russia’s $1.7 trillion economy was about three-quarters the size of that of Texas.

Russia also is losing its lead in arms technology, its biggest non-oil export.

China paid billions of dollars in the early 2000s for fighter jets and other weapons. But in another sign of the limits to cooperation, Russia suspended sales after 2004 due to complaints Beijing was copying its missile and other technology. Sales didn't resume until 2014.

China's imports from Russia, mostly oil and gas, rose 49% last year to $76.4 billion, according to customs data. The Global Times newspaper reported Russia overtook Saudi Arabia as China's biggest foreign oil supplier in January and February.

China can buy Russian energy without triggering Western sanctions that prohibit or limit imports into the United States, Europe or Japan.

Beijing values relations with Moscow so highly that it has avoided using that economic power as leverage, said Li Mingjiang.

"We've seen Chinese caution not to do anything or say anything that may make the Russians upset or suspicious,” he said.

Moscow is uneasy that its dominant role among former Soviet republics in Central Asia might be undermined by Xi’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative to expand trade by building ports, railways and other infrastructure.

Putin’s government shares worries with Washington, Tokyo and New Delhi that China is using Belt and Road to expand its strategic influence at their expense.

Beijing tried to mollify Putin’s government by agreeing Moscow would be in charge of security affairs in Central Asia while China would focus on trade.

To sweeten the deal, Beijing invested $1 billion to keep an oil project in Siberia alive after it lost access to Western financing due to sanctions imposed over Moscow's 2014 seizure of Crimea from Ukraine.

Beijing wants to keep Putin’s government as a viable diplomatic partner but has avoided doing anything that might trigger sanctions against Chinese banks or other companies or shut them out of Western export markets.

The potential losses for China's exporters if it crosses Western governments are immense.

The United State bought 15% of Chinese exports last year, even after tariff hikes in a feud with Beijing over technology and security. The 27-nation European Union bought almost 13%.

And Russia? It accounted for 1.3%. Less than Thailand.

“To China, the importance of Russia is lower than the West in technology and economic cooperation,” said Li Xin. “But politically, the importance of Russia to China is on the rise, because of the geopolitical and military suppression of China from the United States.”

___

Associated Press researchers Yu Bing and Chen Wanqing contributed to this report.

___

This story corrects the name of university to Technological.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin tells Xi that Russia is 'a bit envious' of China's economic development

    Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chinese leader Xi Jinping that Russia envied China's economic development during an informal meeting on Monday, at the start of Xi's three-day state visit to Moscow. "In recent years, China has made a colossal leap forward in its development," Putin said, according to a transcript from the Kremlin. "It has been the object of sincere interest around the entire world, and we are even a bit envious of you." Putin is one of the few world leaders to have stayed i

  • Japan, China push opposing visions in top-level visits

    Asia’s stake in Europe’s war was made crystal clear Tuesday when the leaders of the region's two richest countries sat in the capitals of Russia and Ukraine in strong shows of support for the opposing sides. With the world's eyes on Chinese President Xi Jinping's first talks in Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida paid a surprise visit to Kyiv on the other side of the front lines. China is seeking to expand its influence, and Japan has responded by increasing its defense spending and deepening ties with the United States and its allies.

  • Paul Newman's camp for sick kids rises from the ashes

    Amarey Brookshire was devastated when she heard about the fire at the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp for seriously ill children — her camp. The February 2021 blaze destroyed much of the retreat in the woods of eastern Connecticut, which was founded by the late actor Paul Newman in 1988 to give children with devastating medical conditions a place to, as he said, “raise a little hell.” The blaze burned the center of the camp, which had been made to look like an Old West town and housed the woodworking shop, the arts and crafts area, the camp store, and an educational kitchen.

  • Video: What stood out about Leon Edwards’ win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 286?

    The trilogy fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman looked nothing like their first two encounters.

  • Breaking down the Trump-Stormy Daniels hush money investigation

    It was 5 years ago that the story first broke about hush money payments by a lawyer for then-President Trump to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in order to buy her silence about an alleged affair. Joe Palazzolo, a Wall Street Journal investigative reporter who helped break the story, joins CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss what it's all about and where the investigation stands.

  • Boris Johnson says 'partygate' untruths were honest mistake

    Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged Tuesday that he misled Parliament about rule-breaking government parties during the coronavirus pandemic — but insisted he never intentionally lied. In a dossier of written evidence to the House of Commons Committee of Privileges, Johnson acknowledged that “my statements to Parliament that the Rules and Guidance had been followed at all times did not turn out to be correct.” The committee will quiz Johnson in person on Wednesday afternoon about “partygate,” the scandal over gatherings in government offices in 2020 and 2021 that breached the government’s pandemic restrictions.

  • In Trump case, NY grand jury appears near end of its work

    A New York grand jury investigating Donald Trump over a hush money payment to a porn star appears poised to complete its work soon.

  • Indian High Commission: Diplomat summoned after London protest

    Two security guards were injured after a crowd gathered to protest outside the building in London.

  • Time for Syria to return to Arab fold, UAE president tells Assad during visit

    The UAE's president on Sunday told his Syrian counterpart it was time for diplomatically isolated Damascus to be reintegrated into the wider Arab region during a meeting in Abu Dhabi, state media reported.Emirati analyst Abdulkhaleq Abdulla said Abu Dhabi "is convinced, along with many Arab states, that the time has come to reconcile with Assad... and see Syria return to the Arab League and the Arab fold".

  • China's Xi meeting Putin in boost for isolated Russia leader

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping is due to meet with Vladimir Putin in a political boost for the isolated Russian president after the International Criminal Court charged him with war crimes in Ukraine. Xi’s government gave no details of what the Chinese leader hoped to accomplish. Xi and Putin declared they had a “no-limits friendship” before the February 2022 attack on Ukraine, but China has tried to portray itself as neutral.

  • Former Taiwan president Ma to visit China in landmark trip

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou will visit China this month, his office said on Sunday, the first time a former or current Taiwanese leader has visited since the defeated Republic of China government fled to the island in 1949. The trip will be at a time of heightened tensions between Beijing and Taipei as China keeps up its military and political pressure to try and get democratically-elected Taiwan to accept Chinese sovereignty. Ma, who remains a senior member of Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT) opposition party, held a landmark meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Singapore in late 2015, shortly before current Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen was elected.

  • Colorado dentist killed wife by poisoning her protein shakes with arsenic and cyanide, police say

    James Toliver Craig, 45, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in a "complex and calculated" poisoning of his wife, police said Sunday.

  • China Doubles Imports of Russian Aluminum Shunned by West

    (Bloomberg) -- China has nearly doubled imports of Russian aluminum in the year since the invasion of Ukraine, as some western buyers shun the metal from the major commodity supplier.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators

  • Remains of soldier held captive in Korean War identified

    Army Pfc. Harry J. Hartmann was reported missing in action on Nov. 2, 1950 during fighting near Unsan, North Korea.

  • UPDATE 1-US authorizes another $350 million in military aid to Ukraine

    The United States is authorizing another $350 million in military aid for Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, as Kyiv builds up its arsenal for an anticipated counter-offensive against Russian forces. "This military assistance package includes more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS and howitzers that Ukraine is using to defend itself, as well as ammunition for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, HARM missiles, anti-tank weapons, riverine boats, and other equipment," Blinken said in a statement.

  • Tucker Carlson Laughed Out Of The Room With Eyebrow-Raising New Trump Defense

    "This is what's known as telling on yourself," one Twitter user commented.

  • Chris Christie Nails Donald Trump's Strategy As The Law Closes In

    The former Trump confidant broke down the former president's behavior ahead of a possible indictment.

  • Xi Jinping voices opinion on war in Ukraine in Russian media

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping has spoken about his attitude to the situation in Ukraine on the eve of his visit to Russia. Source: Xi Jinping in an article by Rossiyskaya Gazeta, a Russian state-owned newspaper Quote: "We have seen a total escalation of the Ukrainian crisis since the beginning of last year.

  • Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Introduces State Legislation Banning CBDCs

    DeSantis said CBDCs are all about “surveilling” and “controlling” the populace.

  • NYT reporter Maggie Haberman says Trump is 'very anxious' about a possible indictment because he doesn't 'want to face getting arrested'

    While Trump is fundraising off of his potential indictment, Haberman said he isn't "excited" about being arrested, fingerprinted, or asking for bail.