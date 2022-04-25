Russia's Rosatom and Nornickel plan lithium project, RIA reports

FILE PHOTO: Rosatom's logo
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Russia's state-owned nuclear power supplier Rosatom and metals producer Nornickel plan to develop a lithium deposit in the northwestern Murmansk region, RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing Rosatom.

Global demand for lithium is rising worldwide due to its use in batteries for electric vehicles. Amid that demand, Rosatom's subsidiary entered a lithium project in Argentina in late 2021.

However, the risk of a lithium deficit has become a bigger issue for Russia since its main suppliers - Chile and Argentina - have stopped exports to Russia due to Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over what Russia terms a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Rosatom sees the Kolmozerskoye deposit as the most promising lithium deposit in Russia and wants to develop it together with Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and refined nickel, RIA quoted Kirill Komarov, Rosatom first deputy chief executive, as saying.

"We expect that the government will decide this year to put it up for auction and we want to start working on it," Komarov said.

Nornickel did not respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Russia has to rely on supplies of raw material, lithium carbonate, from Bolivia since other producers have stopped exports to Moscow, Russia's trade ministry said earlier in April.

If Bolivia stops supplying the raw materials, there will be nowhere to get them, making it challenging for Russia to supply its lithium-ion battery needs, the trade ministry added.

Rosatom controls Russia's uranium production. Its supply of the fuel, used inside reactors, is important for the U.S. nuclear power industry.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Indonesia, the world's top cooking-oil exporter, says it's going to ban exports of the oil this week, and it's sent the global prices of edible oils soaring

    Indonesia accounts for about half of the world's supply of palm oil — the world's most widely used vegetable oil.

  • JB Hunt says Shanghai’s lockdown will spell trouble for US ports again in July

    JB Hunt executives told investors that the Shanghai lockdown, combined with labor disputes at US West Coast ports, could create new disruptions for US supply chains in July.

  • Electric vehicle demand spurs ‘white gold’ rush at California's largest lake

    The U.S. path to a future of electric vehicles runs through lithium-rich Imperial Valley, a region better known for its environmental degradation than as a model for sustainability.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Lower on Monday

    This week, 165 S&P 500 companies, or about a third of the S 500, and nearly half the Dow Jones Industrial Average are scheduled to report earnings.

  • Ships Refueling in China Show How Congestion Is Reshaping Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Port congestion in China is prompting more vessels to refuel at the country’s ports as the worsening Covid-19 outbreak forces the reconfiguration of shipping routes. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French Presi

  • Here's Why Semiconductor Sales Are Booming While the Rest of Tech Slows Down

    Inflation, war, and surging interest rates have pummeled the market of late, especially tech stocks. Despite the dim view of many investors, semiconductor sales are booming right now. Not only that, but based on recent industry commentary, the strength should continue for the next couple of years, despite what the overall economy might do.

  • Oil joins tumbling commodities as China COVID spread triggers fresh demand worries

    Oil prices picked up where they left off on Friday, with losses as worries over spreading COVID cases in China and Fed tightening weighing on demand prospects.

  • 10 Unstoppable Stocks You'll Want in Your Corner if the Market Crashes

    During stock market sell-offs, folks often flock to what they deem to be safe stocks to avoid further losses. If you piled into safe stocks during the spring 2020 COVID-19 sell-off, you probably missed out on monster gains from sectors of the economy with more growth. Conversely, if you overbought pandemic winners above energy, industrial, or utility stocks, you missed out on the market-beating performance many names in those sectors have since enjoyed.

  • Indonesia's palm oil export ban leaves global buyers with no plan B

    Global edible oil consumers have no option but to pay top dollar for supplies after Indonesia's surprise palm oil export ban forced buyers to seek alternatives, already in short supply due to adverse weather and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move by the world's biggest palm oil producer to ban exports from Thursday will lift prices of all major edible oils including palm oil, soyoil, sunflower oil and rapeseed oil, industry watchers predict. "Indonesia's decision affects not only palm oil availability, but vegetable oils worldwide," James Fry, chairman of commodities consultancy LMC International, told Reuters.

  • What Nasdaq Sell-Off? These 2 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks Are Near Their All-Time Highs

    Stock market volatility is back. The Nasdaq Composite is down over 5% in April and over 13% year to date. One of the few sectors of the economy that seems less uncertain is, surprisingly, oil and gas.

  • UPDATE 3-Beijing shoppers clear store shelves as district starts mass testing

    Beijing residents snapped up food and other supplies as the city's biggest district began mass COVID-19 testing of all residents on Monday, prompting fears of a Shanghai-style lockdown after dozens of cases in the capital in recent days. Authorities in Chaoyang, home to 3.45 million people, late on Sunday ordered residents and those who work there to be tested three times this week as Beijing warned the virus had "stealthily" spread in the city for about a week before being detected.

  • Saudi Arabia aiming for tenfold increase in air transit traffic by 2030

    Saudi Arabia is targeting a tenfold increase in international airline passengers transiting the kingdom by the end of the decade as it looks to triple annual passenger traffic, an official said. The government last year announced plans to become a global transportation and logistics hub by 2030 targeting passenger traffic of 330 million a year, though few details have emerged. That policy, which has seen the government mandate that companies move their regional headquarters to the kingdom, puts Saudi Arabia in competition with neighbour the United Arab Emirates, where airline Emirates' main business model is transit traffic.

  • This Warren Buffett Favorite Is Making Record Highs

    Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has been a mainstay in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway holding company for a long time. The iconic beverage brand is making record highs as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic a more robust business. Sales declined for Coca-Cola in 2020 as restaurants, sports stadiums, and movie theaters were forced to shut their doors to in-person visitors.

  • Russia’s War Is Turbocharging the World’s Addiction to Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- In Germany and Italy, coal-fired power plants that were once decommissioned are now being considered for a second life. In South Africa, more coal-laden ships are embarking on what’s typically a quiet route around the Cape of Good Hope toward Europe. Coal burning in the U.S. is in the midst of its biggest revival in a decade, while China is reopening shuttered mines and planning new ones.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Li

  • Battery prices are soaring. So why are electric vehicles doing record sales?

    Electric car companies had a record-breaking start to 2022, despite rising prices. Can the industry keep its momentum?

  • China promotes coal in setback for efforts to cut emissions

    China is promoting coal-fired power as the ruling Communist Party tries to revive a sluggish economy, prompting warnings Beijing is setting back efforts to cut climate-changing carbon emissions from the biggest global source. China is one of the biggest investors in wind and solar, but jittery leaders called for more coal-fired power after economic growth plunged last year and shortages caused blackouts and factory shutdowns.

  • JPMorgan’s Stock Has Taken a Blow. Now Is the Time to Buy.

    Investors are unhappy with the bank’s increased spending and its reduced stock buybacks. That just means you can buy a powerful banking franchise on the cheap.

  • Crypto could give Russia several ways to sidestep sanctions — and bitcoin mining powered by embargo-hit energy is just one, the IMF says

    Laws and regulations for foreign exchange should be amended if needed to cover crypto alongside traditional assets, the global stability watchdog said.

  • Iron ore, steel futures slump on China lockdown fears

    China has ordered mandatory Covid-19 tests in Beijing's Chaoyang district amid a rise in cases and placed movement restrictions on other communities and areas in the district, state-run newspaper Beijing Daily reported Sunday.

  • The Numbers Behind A EU Ban On Russian Crude

    The political will to fully ban Russian energy imports is gathering momentum in Europe, but the ramifications of a full energy embargo cannot be underestimated