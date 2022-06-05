Russia's Rusal launches legal action against Rio Tinto over alumina refinery-report

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian aluminium producer Rusal is seen on a board at the SPIEF 2017 in St. Petersburg
·1 min read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Russian aluminium producer Rusal has launched legal action against Rio Tinto seeking to restore access to its 20% share of the alumina produced at a jointly-owned refiner in Queensland, Australian media reported on Sunday.

Rusal alleged Rio had no right to take full control of Queensland Alumina Ltd (QAL) following Australia's sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, The Australian newspaper said in a report citing filings in the Australian Federal Court.

Rio declined to comment on the report while Rusal could not be immediately reached.

QAL is an alumina refinery joint-venture located in Gladstone in Australia's Queensland state. Rio owns 80% of the refinery, while Rusal, the world's second-largest aluminium producer, owns the rest.

Rusal argued Rio invalidly triggered contractual provisions to take control of QAL, effectively stripping its right to its proportional share of the output from the refinery, worth about 750,000 tonnes of alumina each year, the report said.

Rio in April cut Rusal's access to production and management at the refiner under an Australian ban against exporting alumina and aluminium ores, including bauxite, to Russia.

It also placed sanctions on Russian billionaire and former president of Rusal, Oleg Deripaska, who holds a stake in the refinery.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; editing by Diane Craft)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK's Sainsbury's faces investor vote on workers pay amid cost of living crisis

    Shareholders in Sainsbury's will get to vote on a resolution at next month's annual meeting calling for Britain's second biggest supermarket group to commit to paying the so-called real living wage to all its workers by July 2023. Responsible investment group ShareAction, which co-ordinated the filing of the resolution in March by an investor coalition that includes Legal & General and Nest, said on Monday negotiations with Sainsbury's had reached an impasse and the resolution would definitely go to a vote at the July 7 meeting. ShareAction said the first living wage shareholder resolution to be filed at a British company "will be a litmus test for investors' Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments to protect workers amid a spiralling cost of living crisis."

  • Italy's TIM aims to maximise value and cut debt in break-up

    TRENTO, Italy (Reuters) -Telecom Italia (TIM) will pursue a plan to split its landline network from its service operations to maximise asset value for all shareholders and cut its debt pile, the head of the company said on Sunday. Under pressure for years in its fiercely competitive domestic market, Italy's former phone monopoly is seeking to revamp its business via a separation of its domestic fixed network assets to focus on consumer and commercial activities. As part of a preliminary pact sealed with Italian state lender CDP last week, TIM's network assets would be combined with those of state-backed broadband rival Open Fiber to create a single national network company majority-owned by CDP.

  • UK says it will work with aviation industry to solve travel chaos

    British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Sunday the government would work hard with the aviation industry to avoid a repeat of the chaos at airports last week as passengers faced lengthy delays and cancellations of hundreds of flights. Airports across Europe have struggled to cope with a post-pandemic rebound in demand, but British airports have been particularly hit by major disruption over the past week. Shapps, who said earlier this week airlines should stop selling tickets for flights they could not staff, said the industry had to sort out the problem.

  • Japan’s Kishida Set to Stay on Kuroda Path, Party Official Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is likely to want the Bank of Japan to stick with its current policy direction even after a change of governor, according to a senior ruling party member.Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolUS Recession Is Avoidable If Fed Can

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Visits Frontline Troops in the South

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolUS Recession Is Avoidable If Fed Can ‘Thread the Needle’Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited troops in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia, about 60% of which is occupied by the Russian army and where fightin

  • U.S. mulls lifting some China tariffs to fight inflation

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Sunday that President Joe Biden has asked his team to look at the option of lifting some tariffs on China that were put into place by former President Donald Trump, to combat the current high inflation.

  • Stocks Face Rates Pressure After Jobs; Oil Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks are poised to start the week under pressure after a robust US jobs report left the door open for the Federal Reserve to maintain an assertive stance on inflation. Oil rose.Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolUS Recession Is Avoidable If Fed Can ‘Th

  • Exclusive-U.S. to let Eni, Repsol ship Venezuela oil to Europe for debt -sources

    HOUSTON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Italian oil company Eni SpA and Spain's Repsol SA could begin shipping Venezuelan oil to Europe as soon as next month to make up for Russian crude, five people familiar with the matter said, resuming oil-for-debt swaps halted two years ago when Washington stepped up sanctions on Venezuela. The volume of oil Eni and Repsol are expected to receive is not large, one of the people said, and any impact on global oil prices will be modest.

  • Germany faces 5 billion euros a year hit from Russian gas sanctions -newspaper

    Russia's sanctions against Gazprom Germania and its subsidiaries could cost German taxpayers and gas users an extra 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) a year to pay for replacement gas, the Welt am Sonntag weekly reported, citing industry representatives. In May, Russia decided to stop supplying Gazprom Germania, which had been the German subsidiary of Gazprom, after Berlin put the company under trustee management due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The economy ministry estimates an extra 10 million cubic meters per day are required, said a ministry spokesperson, confirming a number cited by the newspaper.

  • Meet the ethical jewellery brand behind the Duchess of Cambridge's £79 earrings

    Kate, 40, has opted for the independent jewellery brand on many occasions.

  • US May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolUS Recession Is Avoidable If Fed Can ‘Thread the Needle’The US may allow more sanctioned Iranian oil onto global markets even without a revival of the 2015 nuclear accord, according to the biggest independent crude trad

  • $26.5M NYC Building Listed on OpenSea

    A seven-story building in Manhattan’s Flatiron District has been listed for sale as an NFT on OpenSea.

  • Benetton scion sees alliances and partnerships remaining important

    Alliances and partnerships remain important for the development of companies controlled by the Benettons, the chairman of the family's holding company Edizione said on Sunday, answering a question about the relationship with Spanish tycoon Florentino Perez. "We have to continue this vocation we have always had of respecting local partners with specific skills in the business, this will never change," Alessandro Benetton told Reuters on the sidelines of a business conference. Alessandro, son of Benetton Group founder Luciano, had been asked by Reuters if Perez would remain a partner, despite his role in an attempt by funds Brookfield and GIP to take over infrastructure group Atlantia, in which Edizione holds a controlling stake.

  • Volodymyr Zelensky: How a comedian became an international hero

    As the war in Ukraine passes its 100th day, Yahoo’s international news team examines the life of President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and the unlikely story of how a comedian became a wartime leader admired throughout the world.

  • Sub Mohamed upstages Liverpool stars with late Egypt winner

    It was billed as the Mohamed Salah versus Naby Keita show, but Mostafa Mohamed took centre stage with a late winner as Egypt beat Guinea 1-0 on Sunday in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

  • Australia Set for Back-to-Back Rate Hikes Amid Split Over Size

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolUS Recession Is Avoidable If Fed Can ‘Thread the Needle’Australia’s central bank is poised to implement back-to-back intere

  • Wheat: Why India's export ban matters to the world

    India's move to ban exports rattled global markets, but the government says it won't have much impact.

  • Schiff calls DOJ decision not to charge 2 Trump aides "deeply troubling"

    Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California says it's "very puzzling" why Mark Meadows and Dan Scavino "would be treated differently than the two [witnesses] that the Justice Department is prosecuting."

  • Glassdoor economist explains why remote job interviews are 'certainly here to stay'

    As many companies increasingly encourage workers to return to the office, one portion of remote working is set to outlast its pandemic-era need.

  • 60-40 investors 'punched in the gut' so far in 2022, but strategist sees hope

    The 60-40 stock-bond portfolio has been a bedrock of traditional investing, but it's also been a loser thus far in 2022.