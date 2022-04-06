Russia's Sberbank, Alfa Bank say new U.S. sanctions won't have significant impact

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Sberbank logo and Russian flag through broken glass
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Russian largest and state-run lender Sberbank and the country's No. 1 private lender Alfa Bank said on Wednesday new sanctions imposed by the United States would not have a significant impact on the banks' operations.

The United States on Wednesday announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russian financial institutions, as well as Kremlin officials and their family members, in response to what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

A senior U.S. administration official said Washington will impose full blocking sanctions on Sberbank and Alfa Bank.

"The sanctions will not have a significant impact on the bank's operations and will not affect service to Russians as the system has already adapted to the previous restrictions," Sberbank said in a statement.

Washington said earlier on Wednesday that energy transactions will be exempted from the sanctions on Sberbank.

Alfa Bank said it will temporarily halt transactions in U.S. dollars with its counterparts but will continue transactions in roubles, euros and other currencies.

An Alfa Bank representative told Reuters it was not immediately clear what would happen to U.S. dollar accounts that its clients had with the bank.

"There have been 8,257 sanctions imposed against Russia. Previously we feared that, but now - working as usual," Alfa Bank said in a statement in its channel on the Telegram messaging service.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Russian stocks shrug off new sanctions threat, rouble firms past 90 vs euro

    Equities largely lost ground at the market open on reports that the United States and its allies had prepared new sanctions on Moscow that will target Russian banks and officials and ban new investment in Russia. An EU official said the European Union will also have to introduce measures against imports of Russian oil and even gas at some point as a way to pressure Moscow.

  • The Sanctions Imposed So Far on Russia From the U.S., EU and U.K.

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S., U.K., European Union and others have ramped up sanctions against Russia following its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. In the latest round, the U.S. tightened penalties on two of Russia’s leading banks, including the country’s largest financial institution Sberbank, while leaving in place an energy carveout that allows them to process payments for oil and gas. The U.S. also sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters and the wife and daughter of Foreign

  • US charges Russian oligarch, dismantles cybercrime operation

    The Justice Department says it has charged a Russian oligarch with sanctions violations and that officials have taken down a cybercrime operation controlled by a Russian military intelligence agency

  • European equity funds had outflows for first time in two years in March

    European equity funds faced their first monthly outflow in two years in March as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising energy prices hurt prospects for profit growth and margins this year. According to Refinitiv Lipper, European equity funds witnessed an outflow of $27 billion last month, their first outflow since March 2020. At the same time, U.S. equity funds received $20 billion, and Asian equity funds obtained $8.7 billion in March, the data showed.

  • Draghi’s New Italian Aid Plan Shows Path to EU Deficit Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Mario Draghi plans more borrowing to aid Italy’s economy, but also wants to shrink its huge debt pile by bringing down the deficit to the European Union’s limit within three years.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineRussia’s Effort to Avoid

  • Venezuela’s Oil Industry Is Causing An Environmental Catastrophe

    Venezuela’s oil industry is plagued with oil spills and other environmental concerns, and U.S. sanctions aren’t helping

  • Oil Slides With IEA to Release More Barrels From Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell below $100 in another volatile session following reports that the International Energy Agency plans to deploy 60 million barrels of crude in addition to the huge stockpile release already announced by the Biden Administration. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Out

  • Ukraine War: Putin's daughters targeted by Western sanctions

    The US sanctions' list includes Putin's adult daughters and relatives of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

  • Tesla supplier CATL to produce battery cells for 120,000 electric cars annually as German state greets Chinese investors

    Contemporary Amperex Technology, China's largest electric-vehicle (EV) battery manufacturer, is set to complete its first investment in Europe after gaining approval for a facility in Germany, putting it closer to Tesla and other major customers. The company received the green light to produce battery cells in the state of Thuringia, part of its 1.8 billion euros (US$2 billion) bet to capture the global shift in demand for EVs, it said in a statement late on Tuesday. The firm currently builds ce

  • Ron DeSantis’ office delayed release of public records request linked to Gaetz ally, report says

    The investigation by News 6 alleges the records request was held up in the governor’s office for two months after the custodians had compiled them within days of it being sent

  • U.S. Arm of Crypto Exchange Binance Is Valued at $4.5 Billion. Watch for an IPO.

    Binance is the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Its U.S. arm has just raised $200 million.

  • Is it Still Safe to Own Visa (V) Shares?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Sustainability Leaders Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Sustainability Leaders Strategy outperformed its Russell 3000 Index benchmark during the fourth quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in nine of 10 sectors in which […]

  • Big Oil Plans to Use Gas Price Grilling to Ask for More Permits

    (Bloomberg) -- Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil companies will tell a U.S. congressional hearing on high gasoline prices that they need the government’s help in securing more drilling permits to help lower consumers’ costs.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over Ukrai

  • Amazon ramps up internet satellite launches in race against SpaceX

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Amazon's internet satellite company competing with SpaceX's Starlink.

  • Cuba struggles to buy fuel as imports from Venezuela dwindle -data

    Cuba is struggling to cover a fuel deficit as imports from Venezuela and other countries remain below historical levels and global prices boosted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine make purchases almost unaffordable, according to analysts and data. The Caribbean country, which is dependent on fuel imports mostly from political ally Venezuela to cover more than half of its demand, is since last month dealing with diesel and gasoline shortages leading to long lines in front of stations. Insufficient fuel imports are another major hurdle for Cuba's economy, struggling to recover following the coronavirus pandemic and harsher U.S. sanctions imposed by the administration of former President Donald Trump.

  • Saver’s Tax Credit: A Retirement Savings Incentive

    The saver’s tax credit helps people making a certain income save more for retirement. Learn if you qualify and the advantages it provides.

  • Analysis-Musk's Twitter bet gins up meme stock hype

    Kyle Ash snapped up 2,000 pounds ($2,615) worth of Twitter Inc shares as soon as he heard that Elon Musk had become the social media company's largest shareholder. The 25-year-old retail worker from Reading, Britain bought into Twitter on Monday after shares surged 27% on news of Musk's investment in the San Francisco-based company. Ash paid $49 per share on average, versus the $44 price target from analysts covering Twitter's stock.

  • Rivian reports Q1 electric vehicle production, guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Rivian.

  • Ukraine Update: U.S. Sanctions Putin’s Daughters, Lavrov’s Wife

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. will impose sanctions on President Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters as part of a new package of measures that will also target two of its largest banks following allegations of atrocities against Russian forces. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over U

  • Man’s credit score ruined after he says bank declared he had 18 months of late payments on car

    Christian Friese said it was not until after he sold the 2019 Range Rover that he heard about the long list of alleged late payments.