Russia's Sberbank sues Glencore for $116 million over oil supplies

·1 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender, Sberbank, is suing global commodities trader Glencore for around 117 million euros ($116 million) over unpaid oil supplies, the database of Moscow's Arbitration Court showed on Monday.

The database showed Sberbank was seeking to recover debt and penalties from Glencore Energy UK Ltd over two agreements, worth roughly 58 million euros each.

One related to oil blend supplies to the border of Ukraine and Hungary in March, and the other to supplies to the border of Ukraine and Slovakia in the same month.

The database gave no further details on the agreements or the lawsuit. Sberbank did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Glencore was not immediately available for comment.

Russia sent its troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 for what it calls a "special military operation". It's not clear if that affected these deals.

Hearings are scheduled to start in Moscow on Dec. 6.

($1 = 1.0073 euros)

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • German Industry Expanded in September Despite Slowdown in Demand, Energy Crisis

    DOW JONES NEWSWIRES By Maria Martinez Germany's industrial production rose in September, beating expectations even as demand for goods moderated and factories grappled with high energy prices and supply bottlenecks.

  • EXPLAINER-Will Twitter layoffs violate U.S. law?

    Twitter Inc has begun laying off employees under its new owner, Elon Musk. Twitter is already facing a proposed class action claiming the layoffs are imminent and will violate U.S. and California laws if employees are not given advance notice or severance pay. The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires businesses with 100 or more employees to provide 60 days' notice before engaging in mass layoffs.

  • NatWest counts the cost of ‘unenforceable’ Covid loan blunder

    NatWest is to miss out on a wave of interest payments on Covid loans after telling borrowers their debts are unenforceable in court.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Wants Iran Punished for Helping Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Iran must be punished for what he called its “complicity in Russian terror” and accused the regime in Tehran of helping to prolong the war and exacerbate its impact on food and energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying

  • 15 Largest Airlines in the World in 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 largest airlines in the world in 2022. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest airlines in the world in 2022. Since 2020, you cannot discuss the airline industry without considering the impact of the pandemic, which […]

  • GSK's blood cancer drug fails main goal of superiority trial

    Pomalidomide was developed by Celgene, now part of Bristol-Myers Squibb. GSK has been boosting its cancer business. Earlier this year, it agreed to buy U.S. drug developer Sierra Oncology, gaining access to its main experimental drug for a rare blood cancer and complementing GSK's own Blenrep.

  • Cathie Wood Offloads Nvidia Ahead of Third-Quarter Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is once again offloading shares in her long-time favorite Nvidia Corp., as a slight rebound emerged ahead of the company’s earnings.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spotted by Satellite Near India Waste SiteHer flagship Ark Innovatio

  • Gold Fields Rules Out Raising Yamana Offer After Rival Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold Fields Ltd. said it won’t raise its offer for Yamana Gold Inc. after two Canadian rivals teamed up with an unsolicited $4.8 billion bid to break up an earlier merger agreement with the South African miner.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Sp

  • Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

    Siegel sees stocks rising to 30% over the next two years, house prices tumbling as much 15% from their peak, and a growing risk of recession.

  • Positioning for pivot made in China

    What the Fed taketh away, China could be about to giveth back. Speculation is mounting that China may make substantial changes to its zero-COVID policy soon and begin opening the economy back up. The strong close on Wall Street Friday should also help, but that rally may be vulnerable - the Fed is not pivoting any time soon, implied terminal rates are now above 5%, the yield curve inversion is relentless, and an earnings slowdown next year is highly likely.

  • 4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

    With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...

  • A U.S. labor shortage is planting the seeds for lots of layoffs. Here’s how

    Why are there so few workers for so many open jobs? It's one of the biggest mysteries about the U.S. economy and helps explain why a big labor shortage is adding to high inflation.

  • Twitter users flag Biden tweet on gas prices

    Twitter users on Sunday flagged a tweet from the official presidential handle @POTUS that had President Biden touting “the most common gas price” in the country at $3.19, drawing attention to the fact that was lower than what the average consumer sees at the pump. “Right now, the most common price at gas stations across…

  • Twitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just a Dozen

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. fired more than 90% of its staff in India over the weekend -- part of global reductions by new owner Elon Musk -- severely depleting its engineering and product staff in a potential growth market.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spo

  • Stimulus Update: As Many As 10 Million People Are Owed COVID Relief – Are You One?

    Government stimulus packages enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic provided financial relief to about 165 million Americans, but many still haven't received their payments -- and time is running out to...

  • Stimulus Checks: 63% of Americans Support the Federal Government Sending More Inflation Relief

    There have been several holdover pandemic issues that have hogged headlines this year as record inflation continues to plague American households. With seven days to go until the critical midterm...

  • Inflation ‘miscalculation’ threatens to derail Joe Biden’s midterms

    Cleveland's skyline has changed dramatically over the past hundred years.

  • Brace for the Fed to steer the US into recession, Nouriel Roubini has warned. Here's where 'Dr Doom', Sam Zell, and 3 other top experts think the economy will suffer.

    The Federal Reserve will have to trigger a recession if it wants to bring inflation down, Roubini warned. Here's what top experts think could happen.

  • It's an economic quandary and the Fed sees only one way out

    Stocks fell last week, with the S&P 500 declining by 3.3%. The index is now up 5.4% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03 and down 21.3% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56.

  • Inflation Relief Checks: How To Get Your Payment for November

    To help cope with ongoing inflation, you could be receiving a check to provide some relief to your household budget. Food Stamps: What is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?Find: States Whose...