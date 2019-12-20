Russia names gunman behind Moscow shooting, death toll rises to two

By Polina Ivanova and Andrew Osborn

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian investigators on Friday named the man who opened fire on the headquarters of the FSB security service in Moscow as Yevgeny Manyurov, a 39-year-old former security guard from just outside the capital.

Manyurov killed one FSB employee outright and wounded five other people outside the agency's main building, the former headquarters of the Soviet-era KGB, on Thursday evening, before he was himself shot dead.

A second FSB employee who had been seriously wounded later died from his wounds in hospital, bringing the death toll to two, excluding the gunman, investigators said on Friday.

Authorities searched Manyurov's home in the early hours of Friday morning and questioned his neighbors.

It remains unclear what Manyurov's motive was. Neighbors at the rundown Soviet-era apartment block where he lived with his mother in the town of Podolsk outside Moscow told Reuters on Friday that he was a quiet gun enthusiast who kept to himself.

"He had a homely look about him, I never saw him hanging out with friends or drinking," said Natalya Fedorovna, a pensioner who lives in the same building.

Another neighbor, Vladimir Poruntsev, said: "He wasn’t very talkative, he was a little closed as a person."

Dmitry Tsaryev, another resident, described Manyurov as a normal guy, who had once asked him to join him at a local shooting range, but that he had declined.

Neighbors said investigators had woken them up in the early hours of Friday morning when they searched Manyurov's flat. Police had cordoned off the building at one stage while they questioned people and checked their documents, they said.

Manyurov was unmarried, had no children and appeared to have few friends, neighbors said.

Thursday's attack happened shortly after President Vladimir Putin's annual news conference while he was attending a Kremlin event to celebrate the work of the security services.

The FSB suspected the attack may have been planned to coincide with Putin's speech at the event, a source close to the FSB told Reuters on Thursday.

Some Muscovites laid flowers outside the FSB's headquarters on Friday and examined damage to the famous building. A Reuters reporter saw a toughened glass window pockmarked with bullet holes near its main entrance.





(Additional reporting by Anton Zverev and Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Angus MacSwan)