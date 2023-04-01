Russia's Shoigu promises increased munitions supplies in visit to Ukraine headquarters

FILE PHOTO: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attends a meeting of Defence Ministry Board in Moscow
5
Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu promised to boost munitions supplies to Russian forces in Ukraine during a visit to the headquarters of Moscow's troops fighting in the country, according to footage published by the Defence Ministry on Saturday.

In video published by the ministry on Telegram, Shoigu is shown presiding over a meeting with senior military officers, including General Valery Gerasimov, Russia's most senior soldier.

In the footage, Shoigu is shown telling colleagues that Russia would take steps to boost the supply of munitions to troops at the front. He says: "the volume of supplies of the most demanded ammunition has been determined. Necessary measures are being taken to increase them".

Shoigu has in recent months come under bitter criticism from hardline advocates of Russia's campaign in Ukraine - including Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group - who have accused him of failing to supply sufficient munitions to troops on the frontline.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by David Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Pro-Russian blogger who hid in Ukrainian monastery to stand trial in Kyiv

    Pro-Russian blogger Dmitry Skvortsov has been charged with state treason for carrying out subversive information activities against Ukraine, Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement posted on its website on March 31.

  • Ukraine War: Russia’s attempt to take Donbas 'has failed'

    Russia’s winter offensive to achieve total control over the Donbas “has failed”, eighty days since it started, according to the Ministry of Defence. The temporary advantage Russia gained from mobilising some 300,000 troops in the autumn has been largely squandered by Russia’s “marginal gains at the cost of tens of thousands of casualties” in the eastern region, said the MoD. General Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff, who took personal command of the ‘special military operation’ in

  • Lukashenko expects Russian governors will succeed him in Belarus, says Levin

    Military analyst and officer of the Israeli Defense Army, Yigal Levin, told Radio NV on March 31 what Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko meant by saying that his children will not be presidents of Belarus.

  • Russia claims downing of Ukrainian Hrim missile, but does it exist? — BBC News Ukraine

    The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it had destroyed a Ukrainian Hrim-2 missile for the first time on March 30, although there is no evidence that Ukraine yet has this long-range weapon in service, Oleh Chernysh of BBC News has said.

  • Signature Bank stock plunged to a few pennies and then soared 288% after trading in the failed bank's stock reopened

    Trading in the stock reopened at $0.41, and it later crashed to as low as $0.09, representing a 99.9% decline from its prior price of $70.

  • Russian Air Force drops dozens of winged, guided bombs in front-line zone – Ihnat

    Ukraine faces a new threat from the Russian military – the dropping of winged, guided aerial bombs from aircraft lurking beyond the reach of Ukraine’s air defenses, Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on Ukrainian national television on March 30.

  • General Milley comments on probability of Ukraine's victory this year

    The head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said that Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia this year is unlikely, although he did not say that "this cannot be done." Source: Milley, quoted by Defense One Quote: "I don't think it's likely to be done in the near term for this year.

  • Russia-Ukraine war: Will there be a spring counteroffensive?

    Europe’s biggest armed conflict since World War II is poised to enter a new phase in the coming weeks. With no suggestion of a negotiated end to the 13 months of fighting between Russia and Ukraine, the Ukrainian defense minister said last week that a spring counteroffensive could begin as soon as April. Kyiv faces a key tactical question: How can the Ukrainian military dislodge Kremlin forces from land they are occupying?

  • Russia's military is being accused of stealing video game characters from 'Atomic Heart' to promote itself

    Game developer Mundfish said it never gave the Russian army permission to use its work, after a Russian army store used its characters in posters.

  • California's vast farms are soaked. There's nowhere to plant tomatoes, and that's just one problem.

    California produces 90% of U.S. processed tomatoes and more than a quarter of the world's total. What happens when fields are too wet to plant?

  • Finland cleared its final hurdle to joining NATO, bringing a geopolitical nightmare for Putin close to reality

    Turkey had delayed Finland's efforts to join NATO, which is something Russian President Vladimir Putin does not want to happen.

  • UK says Russia's nuclear blackmail will not affect support for Ukraine

    The Kremlin’s nuclear blackmail will not affect the United Kingdom’s support for Ukraine, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations James Kariuki said on March 31, Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform has reported.

  • Two Ukrainian brigades equipped with Bradley IFVs, Stryker AFVs returning to Ukraine after training, Pentagon says

    Over 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers and two brigades – one equipped with U.S. Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and one equipped with Stryker armored fighting vehicles – will complete combined-arms training and return from Germany to Ukraine at the end of this month.

  • Expert Warns Food Stamps Scams Becoming ‘National Disaster’ — How States Are Protecting SNAP Funds

    Food stamp fraud has been on a steep rise over the past year -- so much so that the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a warning last fall about skimming and phishing scams involving the food...

  • Britain risks becoming ‘tech colony’ of US and China, Sunak warned

    Rishi Sunak has been warned that Britain risks becoming a “tech colony” of China or the US without Government support for the domestic semiconductor industry.

  • ‘People here are ready’: Russia’s Nobel prize-winning journalist warns nuclear war is being sold to the public ‘like pet food’

    Russian officials have made repeated threats to the West since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.

  • ChatGPT sparks investment frenzy and soul searching in China's artificial intelligence drive

    When the world first witnessed the power of OpenAI's conversational bot ChatGPT late last year, one social media post quickly went viral in China, attempting to explain why this artificial intelligence (AI) breakthrough did not happen in the country. The most widely-shared answer, provided by an anonymous author, was that Chinese technology firms were just too short-sighted to bear the cost of long-term investment, choosing instead to rush towards technologies that can be quickly commercialised.

  • Tennessee Republican responds to ‘hatred’ over remarks that nothing will ‘fix’ school shooting

    The GOP Tennessee congressman who said nothing will be done to “fix” gun violence following this week’s deadly school shooting in Nashville responded Thursday to the “hatred” he has received over his comments. “I realize their hatred towards me and my beliefs, and that’s fine,” Rep. Tim Burchett said in a Thursday interview on “Fox…

  • Germany announces next supply of aid to Ukraine, including Leopard 2 and Marders

    The German government has announced the latest batch of military aid to Ukraine, including Leopard 2 tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs). Source: An update to the list of aid supplied to Ukraine on the government's website, as reported by European Pravda Compared to the data for the previous week, the list includes armoured fighting vehicles, the supply of which has already been officially confirmed: 18 Leopard 2A6 tanks with ammunition and 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles wit

  • Ukraine: On Bucha anniversary, a 'wounded soul' aches

    STORY: Kateryna Kosych remembers how Russian troops killed and looted when they occupied Bucha for a month last year. This "Alley of Glory" commemorates the dead.A year on, signs of rejuvenation are everywhere, but they won't bring back Kosych's son-in-law. The Russians caused so much grief, she says. "And it won't heal soon."Bucha, a leafy suburb of Kyiv, became a byword for brutality. Ukrainian authorities say 461 people were killed here alone.International investigators are still collecting evidence of what Ukraine says were atrocities committed in Bucha. Moscow denies the allegations.Daria Yesypchuk has enlisted her little boy Marko to help renovate , but the threat never goes away. "A few nights ago, there was a drone attack at night. We heard everything, and my husband even saw how drones were shot down. You hear the automatic gunfire when they shoot them down, and the children ask about it. The children know that those are the occupiers, that there are missiles."Marko is only four, but he remembers life under Russia's brutal month-long occupation of the town. "We were without phones, we didn't have electricity. We sat on our beanbag chairs, we slept on them, and when we went outside, there was blood everywhere." Sounds of construction clatter in the crisp spring air.On Vokzalna Street, an internationally funded reconstruction effort aims to erase the many traces of war.Most here believe Kyiv will win, but priest Andriy Holovin says the emotional wounds could fester for generations. "We should understand that it's easy to rebuild walls, but it's much harder to rebuild a wounded soul."President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday (March 30) called the liberation of Bucha and other towns around Kyiv, quote, "a symbol of the fact that Ukraine will be able to win this war."