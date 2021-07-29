Russia's new space-station module has glitched, firing its thrusters and pushing the entire station out of position

Morgan McFall-Johnsen,Aylin Woodward
·2 min read
nauka module spaceship with solar array wings approaches international space station
A screenshot from NASA's livestream shows the Nauka module approaching its port on the International Space Station, July 29, 2021. NASA via Youtube

A new Russian space-station module malfunctioned after it docked to the station on Thursday. The module, called Nauka, starting unexpectedly firing its thrusters - which moved the entire station out of position.

The long-awaited science module had already encountered several technical issues on its way to the ISS, but once it docked to the space station on Thursday morning, it seemed to be in the clear.

But about three hours after its arrival - at about 12:45 p.m. ET - Nauka began firing its thrusters, which rotated the station by 45 degrees. Space journalist Anatoly Zak was among the first to notice something had gone wrong.

"Numerous particles are also seen outside the station indicating either major propellant leak or gas vent," Zak tweeted.

In response to the glitch, flight controllers began firing thrusters on another part of the ISS, the service module, in what they called a "tug of war" to get the station back onto its normal orbital path.

Around 1:30 p.m. ET, ISS flight controllers announced that Nauka's thrusters had finally stopped firing and the ISS had regained control of its positioning.

The ISS crew is not in danger and never was, according to flight controllers at NASA's Johnson Space Center.

"It's safe to say the remainder of the day is no longer going to happen as scheduled, of course," a flight controller told the ISS astronauts. Controllers asked the astronauts to check the station's starboard, or right, side to see if there was any damage to the station's exterior or any floating debris. So far, the astronauts have reported nothing amiss.

NASA said "it's not yet clear what caused the erroneous engine firing," but Zak wrote that he confirmed with multiple sources that Russia's mission control discovered a helium gas leak in one or two of Nauka's tanks, which may have comprised the thrusters' operation.

Around 2:15 p.m. ET, Russian mission control confirmed with Houston flight controllers that it disabled the errant thrusters, which will prevent a reoccurrence of this morning's events.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

