Russia's Sputnik V backers tell Slovakia to return vaccine doses, arrange more tests

North Macedonia starts mass inoculation campaign with Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine
·1 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The fund behind Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said on Thursday that Slovakia should return doses received from Russia due to contract violations, after Slovakia's drug agency raised issues with the shot.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, said on the shot's official Twitter page that it had sent a letter requesting the doses be returned.

It also requested that a batch be sent to a specially-certified laboratory for further checks, after Slovakia's drug agency said earlier that the shots it had received differed from those reviewed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and medical journal The Lancet.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Recommended Stories

  • Slovak drug agency says it cannot back Sputnik V vaccine due to lack of data

    Slovakia's drug watchdog said it has not received sufficient information from the maker of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to be able to decide on its benefits and risks for people. The surprise purchase of 200,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine last month, even though the European Union's medicines agency has not approved it for use, forced the resignation of Prime Minister Igor Matovic. But not one dose has been administered while Slovak authorities continue to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the shot.

  • Tampa Bay man released from life sentence, set free pending review

    TAMPA — Kyle Moran will not need to return to jail, at least for now. Weeks after an appeals court decision overturned a judge’s ruling that set Moran free from a life sentence for murder, prosecutors and defense attorneys have agreed that he has served enough time to qualify for a 25-year review of his sentence. In a brief court hearing Thursday morning, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Kimberly ...

  • Shooting near downtown Columbia leaves one man dead, police say

    The body was discovered by police officers overnight.

  • Joe Biden launches crack down on 'ghost guns' following mass shootings

    Joe Biden is to unveil a new crackdown on "ghost guns" aimed at reducing shootings in the United States. The US president has come under increasing pressure from his own Democratic party in recent days to to act, following mass killings in Colorado, Georgia and California. Mr Biden will also announce the nomination of David Chipman, a gun-control proponent, to head the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a central agency in the fight against gun violence. A senior US official said Mr Biden would be issuing six measures "to address the gun-violence health epidemic." That included a proposed new rule to "stop proliferation of ghost guns" - firearms sold as kits and built at home. The official said the homemade weapons are especially of concern because when found at crime scenes "they cannot be traced." Other measures included ordering the first comprehensive report on firearms trafficking in the United States since 2000.

  • Exclusive: Germany wants to buy Sputnik COVID vaccine if approved by EU, source says

    Germany is about to start bilateral negotiations with Russia to obtain its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, a source told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that any final agreement depended on Russia providing key data to the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The European Commission told health ministers of EU member states on Wednesday that Brussels was not planning to start talks with Russia on a preliminary contract for Sputnik V as it did with other vaccine providers, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

  • Mortgage rates dip for first time since January

    Mortgage rates fell for the first time in more than two months as buyers continue to be stifled by high prices and limited supply. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the benchmark 30-year loan rate dipped to 3.13% this week from 3.18% last week. Mortgage rates have been historically low for years, but strong demand and low inventory have pushed prices higher.

  • Interior secretary steps into Utah public lands tug-of-war

    For decades, a public lands tug-of-war has played out over a vast expanse of southern Utah where red rocks reveal petroglyphs and distinctive twin buttes bulge from a grassy valley. A string of U.S. officials has heard from those who advocate for broadening national monuments to protect the area's many archaeological and cultural sites, considered sacred to surrounding tribes, and those who fiercely oppose what they see as federal overreach. On Thursday, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will be the latest cabinet official to visit Bears Ears National Monument — and the first Indigenous one.

  • 'Spark of life': jury to hear from George Floyd's brother in quirk of Minnesota law

    Before resting their case in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, prosecutors are planning to show the jury photographs of George Floyd as a younger man and question one of Floyd's brothers, who is expected to recall Floyd's close relationship with his mother. The pictures and reminiscences are not intended to shed any light on the central question before the jury: whether Chauvin, who is white, committed a crime during his deadly arrest of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man in handcuffs, when he knelt on Floyd's neck for some nine minutes. Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges.

  • U.S. Senate moves ahead with sweeping effort to counter China

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee has scheduled a meeting on April 14 to consider major bipartisan legislation to boost the country's ability to push back against China's expanding global influence, Senate sources said on Thursday. The draft measure, seen by Reuters and titled the Strategic Competition Act of 2021, mandates a range of diplomatic and strategic initiatives to counteract Beijing, reflecting hard-line sentiment on dealings with China from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress. The bill is intended to address economic competition with China, but also humanitarian and democratic values, such as the treatment of the minority Muslim Uighurs, suppression of dissent in Hong Kong and aggression in the South China Sea.

  • Five, including doctor and his two grandchildren, killed in South Carolina shooting

    Authorities identified the victims as Robert and Barbara Lesslie, their grandchildren and a man working at the home.

  • 'Modern Family' aired its finale a year ago. Here's where all of the main characters ended up after 11 seasons.

    Here's how ABC's "Modern Family" ended for characters like Phil, Claire, Manny, and the rest of the family after 11 seasons and over 10 years.

  • Getting AstraZeneca's shot is safer than flying on a plane, experts say - the bigger problem is an 'explosion of vaccine skepticism'

    AstraZeneca's vaccine is fundamental to the global immunization campaign. But links to blood clots are prompting a new wave of distrust.

  • Covid surge in South America as Brazil variant spreads

    Brazil has recorded more than 13m Covid cases, while Uruguay and Paraguay saw record daily deaths.

  • UTA aspires to be Gonzaga, and now has a coach with mid-major in his blood | Opinion

    UT Arlington athletic director Jim Baker has replaced basketball coach Chris Ogden with a tier-two lifer in Greg Young.

  • Taiwan accused China of trying to bribe Paraguay with COVID-19 vaccines to make it stop recognizing Taiwan

    Taiwan's foreign minister said Wednesday that China was "flexing its muscles" by offering poorer nations COVID-19 vaccines in exchange for allegiance.

  • As L.A. reopens, salsa dances into the orange tier on Venice Beach

    Just as Los Angeles was set to enter the orange tier, a salsa dancing scene emerged on Venice Beach. In these late pandemic days as the city reopens, it's a sign of renewal.

  • Biden starts selling major corporate tax hikes while opening the door to a compromise with Republicans

    The White House moves to shore up support for its huge $2 trillion jobs package, though Republicans are united in opposition.

  • Mike Scioscia gets back into managing, will lead Team USA in Olympics quest

    Mike Scioscia will lead Team USA in an Olympic-qualifying tournament in Florida in June. The goal is to get into the Tokyo Games and win a gold medal.

  • Texas Rangers receive two young Yankees prospects for Rougned Odor in nice surprise

    Jon Daniels said the club was prepared to get nothing in return after designating the veteran for assignment last week.

  • Virgin Voyages will restart cruises in the UK in August, move to PortMiami in September

    Virgin Voyages will start its first fare-paying passenger cruises in England on August 6.