Russia's submarines are getting harder to find, and the Navy is sending more people to keep an eye on them

US Navy/Lt. Joe Painter





The Russian navy, its submarine force in particular, is getting more sophisticated and becoming more active around Europe.

The US and NATO are aware of this, and the US Navy is responding to a more complex environment with more robust command and control.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The Russian sub fleet is growing and growing more active, and the US and its NATO partners are more concerned about what those boats and rest of the Russian navy are up to around Europe.

For the US Navy, that means more focus on the Atlantic, especially the North Atlantic, closer to the home base of Russia's Northern Fleet on the Barents Sea.

At the end of September, the Navy reestablished Submarine Group 2 in Norfolk, Virginia, five years after the unit was deactivated. The reactivation comes just over a year after the Navy reestablished its Second Fleet, which oversees the western half of the Atlantic up into the high north.

Navy submarine Colorado sailor lookout More

US Navy/Mass Comm Specialist 1st Class Jeffrey M. Richardson

The reestablishment of Submarine Group 2 is likewise "aimed at enhancing the Navy's capacity to command and control its undersea warfare forces seamlessly across the entire Atlantic area, from the eastern seaboard of the United States to the Barents Sea, and even into the Southern Atlantic, if the need arises," the Navy said in a release.

Echoing the comments of the Navy's top officer upon the reestablishment of Second Fleet, Vice Adm. Charles Richard, commander of US submarine forces in the Atlantic, cited the "more challenging and complex" security situation as the reason for the return of Group 2.

"To maintain America's undersea superiority, we must increase naval power and our readiness for high-end blue water warfare. How we're organized to command that employment will be a driving factor in our success — that's why we're re-establishing Sub Group 2 today," Richard said in the release.

A submarine group, composed of squadrons, handles the organization, training, and equipping of those boats while they're state-side. Individual subs are attached to that squadron and group until they're assigned to a combatant command, six of which are responsible for operations in specific areas of the globe.

Navy submarine South Dakota crew More

US Air Force/Senior Airman Jared Bunn

"Until [a submarine] makes that transition, it's part of Group 2," which owns it and operates it and tells it what to do, said Bryan Clark, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments.

Reestablishing Submarine Group 2 doesn't necessarily mean there will be more subs prowling the Atlantic, but its return is important because the "group is in charge of the movement and the command and control of the ship" before it transitions over to combatant command, Clark said.