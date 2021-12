Russia's troop buildup near Ukraine raises tensions in region ahead of Biden and Putin video call

Reuters

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's Chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz expressed concern on Tuesday about Russian troop movements on the Ukrainian border and said any attempts to cross the frontier would be unacceptable. "It is very, very important that no one rolls through the history books to draw new borders," Scholz said at a news conference after signing a three-party coalition agreement. U.S. President Joe Biden is to tell President Vladimir Putin later that Russia faces tough economic sanctions if it invades Ukraine, U.S. officials have said, as thousands of Russian troops mass near the Ukrainian border.