In Russia's Ukraine plans, how much does the mud matter?

VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and YURAS KARMANAU
·3 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian expression “tanks don’t fear mud” is common enough that it’s been the title of a short-lived Russian television series and can be found stenciled on car windows.

And it’s yet another reason why any Russian decision to invade Ukraine is likely to depend very little upon fears that a spring thaw will hinder tanks from crossing boggy ground. Russia’s military has, in addition to tanks and other armored vehicles that are well equipped for mud, a range of fighter jets and missiles that are the hallmarks of any modern military.

U.S. President Joe Biden has said that Russia is essentially in position for an invasion of Ukraine “assuming that the ground is frozen above Kyiv,” the Ukrainian capital that is only 75 kilometers (47 miles) from the border of Belarus, a key Russian ally. It’s not the first time an American official has invoked Russia’s need for frozen ground to stage an invasion.

But analysts trying to figure out how Russia could invade say any assault would start with air and missile strikes, likely targeting Ukrainian military sites.

“If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin agrees to an invasion, then it won’t be tanks or ships in the vanguard, but rather aircraft and missile forces. The first targets for them will be air defense systems and the missile defense force, command posts, critical infrastructure, after which the advantage of Russian forces in the air and upper hand on land and sea are guaranteed,” said Mykola Sunhurovskyi, a military analyst at the Kyiv-based Razumkov Center think tank.

Some Ukrainian analysts have acknowledged that the country’s air defenses are insufficient in case of a massive Russian assault. Kyiv has prodded its Western allies to provide the country with modern air defense systems in addition to ground combat weapons provided by the U.S., Britain and others.

Sunhorovskyi said “the only deterrent is the West’s position and the readiness of millions of Ukrainians to fight to the end."

The Kremlin, which has denied having any Ukraine invasion plans, has scoffed at an argument that it wants to see the ground frozen to launch an attack on Ukraine. Ukrainian officials agree that frozen ground or mud isn’t an issue.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed at the argument to taunt British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss following their icy talks in Moscow on Thursday.

“They say that Russia is waiting for the ground to freeze like a stone so that tanks could easily roll into Ukrainian territory,” Lavrov told reporters. “The ground was like that with our British colleagues, with numerous facts we cited bouncing off them.”

Konstantin Sivkov, a Russian military analyst, said even if there were a ground incursion, Russian battle tanks are significantly lighter than Western armored vehicles and don’t get bogged down.

“Our tanks are much better suited for advancing on muddy terrain, there is nothing to worry about,” Sivkov said in remarks carried by the FAN news outlet. “A thaw can only stop Western tanks.”

___

Yuras Karmanau reported from Kyiv, Ukraine.

___

Follow all AP stories on tensions over Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. officials won't confirm reports on possible Russia invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senior U.S. officials on Sunday said they could not confirm reports that U.S. intelligence indicates that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine on Wednesday, but said they would try to prevent any "surprise attack" by sharing what they knew of Russia's plans. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan repeated that a Russian invasion https://graphics.reuters.com/RUSSIA-UKRAINE/dwpkrkwkgvm could begin any day and President Joe Biden has said he will support Ukraine after any invasion and defend NATO territory.

  • Russia could start bombing Ukraine minutes after Putin gives the order, UK defense minister warns

    Russia could invade within days, with the UK's defense minister James Heappey saying a "greater imminence has been reached."

  • Russia, amid ongoing drills near Ukraine, says ties with U.S. are 'on the floor'

    Despite a recent uptick in bilateral dialogue, relations between Moscow and Washington are "lying on the floor", the Kremlin told Russia's RIA news agency, amid Western objections to ongoing major Russian military drills near its borders with Ukraine. The United States on Sunday said Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, as it reaffirmed a pledge to defend "every inch" of NATO territory. Russia has more than 100,000 troops massed near Ukraine, has repeatedly denied any plans to invade and has accused the West of "hysteria".

  • 5 things to know about why Russia might invade Ukraine – and why the US is involved

    U.S. officials ordered most of the U.S. embassy personnel in Kyiv to evacuate on Feb. 12, as they warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come any day. President Joe Biden cautioned Russian President Vladimir Putin of “swift and severe” costs of any such invasion. Russia has amassed an estimated 100,000 troops along its border with Ukraine over the past several months. The U.S. has responded by sending several thousand troops to two of Ukraine’s neighboring countries: Poland and Romania.

  • Asian stocks fall, oil prices rise on Ukraine invasion fears

    Asian stock markets fell Monday and oil prices rose amid concern about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. Tokyo's benchmark index fell by an unusually wide daily margin of 2.6%. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul also retreated.

  • Cherokee Nation seeks Black descendants linked to slavery as it tries to atone

    One of the nation's largest Native American tribes is searching for family stories connected to formerly enslaved Black people once owned by tribal members.The big picture: Cherokee Nation principal chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. told Axios it was wrong for Cherokees to once participate in slavery, and the tribe wants to fix history by acknowledging Black descendants.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Cherokee Nation last year lau

  • Ukraine hints at concessions to Russia as Scholz heads to region

    Ukraine's ambassador to Britain on Monday backtracked on remarks suggesting that Kyiv would reconsider its attempt to join NATO as Russia masses a huge force within striking distance of its neighbour, but said other concessions could be on offer. The Kremlin said that if Ukraine renounced its aspiration to join the U.S.-European military alliance, that would significantly help address Russia's concerns, and that President Vladimir Putin would meet his foreign and defence ministers on Monday. A day after Washington said Russia could now invade Ukraine at any time on a surprise pretext, the Group of Seven large Western economies (G7) warned Russia of "massive" economic consequences if it did so, and promised Ukraine swift support.

  • Ukraine could drop NATO bid to avoid war, ambassador tells BBC

    Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko told the BBC Ukraine was willing to be "flexible" over its goal to join the Atlantic military alliance, a move Russian President Vladimir Putin has said would be a trigger for war. "We might - especially being threatened like that, blackmailed by that, and pushed to it," Prystaiko was quoted as saying when asked if Kyiv could change its position on NATO membership. Ukraine is not a NATO member but has a promise dating from 2008 that it will eventually be given the opportunity to join, a step that would bring the U.S.-led alliance to Russia's border.

  • The 2022 Rivian R1T review: The uniquely-styled electric truck lives up to its preproduction hype

    The EV startup is the real deal, and it's all-electric pickup truck is loaded with unique quirks and an available tent.

  • African players in Europe: Champion Mane sets up Liverpool winner

    Sadio Mane followed up helping Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time by creating the goal that gave Liverpool a 1-0 Premier League win over Burnley at the weekend.

  • 2022 NFL mock draft roundup 4.0: A QB option for Eagles

    In the latest mock draft roundup, let's take a look at a quarterback possibility for the Eagles. By Dave Zangaro

  • Fusion race kicked into high gear by smart tech

    A US company is speeding up the path to practical fusion energy using Google's vast computing power.

  • U.S. begins evacuation of Kyiv embassy

    U.S. begins evacuation of Kyiv embassy

  • WSJ Opinion: Biden Has No Answer for 7.5% Inflation

    Journal Editorial Report: Joe Biden is still pushing massive spending under Build Back Better. Images: Reuters/Bloomberg/Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly

  • GOP senator backs Biden's refusal to send military to evacuate Americans in Ukraine

    Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy (R) on Sunday voiced his support for President Biden's refusal to send U.S. troops into Ukraine to evacuate Americans in the country if Russia invades, saying people should use common sense.Fox News Channel anchor Sandra Smith asked Cassidy if the U.S. should be doing more about the situation while he appeared on "Fox News Sunday," noting Biden's recent remarks."I agree with the president 100 percent," Cassidy said. "...

  • Tensions escalate as Russia increases forces at Ukraine border

    With the Russian army putting on a show of force just north of Ukraine, President Joe Biden made what may well be a last-ditch attempt to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to call off his tanks. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports the latest.

  • Rams' Odell Beckham Jr. tosses gloves to Kanye West before Super Bowl 2022 kickoff

    Before Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. scored the opening touchdown of Super Bowl 56, he gave a few lucky fans a gift.

  • War, peace, stalemate? The week ahead may decide Ukraine’s fate

    Even if a Russian invasion of Ukraine doesn't happen in the next few days, the crisis is reaching a critical inflection point with European stability and the future of East-West relations hanging in the balance.

  • Nuclear talks 'not at a dead end', Iran foreign ministry spokesman says

    Talks to salvage Iran's 2015 nuclear deal are not at a dead end but key outstanding issues require political decisions by the West, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday. Iran has already taken its political decision by staying in the deal after Washington abandoned it in 2018, spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh also told reporters in Tehran. Indirect talks in Vienna between Iran and the United States resumed last week after a 10-day break.

  • Olympic Ice Dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates Discuss IRL Love Story

    During the Team Figure Skating Event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates attracted a lot of attention for their chemistry.