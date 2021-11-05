Russia's virus wave strong; some regions plan to resume work

JIM HEINTZ
·2 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday reported nearly 1,200 deaths from COVID-19 over the past day, just short of its record in a persistent wave of coronavirus infections that closed most businesses in the country this week.

The national coronavirus task force said 1,192 people died in the past 24 hours and 40,735 new infection cases were tallied. The daily records of 1,195 deaths and 40,993 infections came earlier in the week.

Officials blame the low vaccination rate as a major factor in the sharp rise in cases that began in mid-September. The task force on Friday reported about 57 million full-course vaccinations — less than 40% of the country's 146 million people.

Russia is six days into a nationwide nonworking period that the government introduced to curb the spread of the virus. Last month, President Vladimir Putin ordered many Russians to stay off work between Oct. 30 and Nov. 7. He authorized regional governments to extend the number of nonworking days, if necessary.

Several regions including Novgorod in the northwest, Tomsk in Siberia, the Chelyabinsk region in the Ural Mountains and Kursk and Bryansk regions southwest of Moscow have extended the non-working period through the end of next week.

Moscow's mayor said the situation in the capital had stabilized sufficiently to return to work on Monday. The Russia-annexed Crimea region also will resume working next week.

Certain restrictions will remain in place in the Russian capital, such as a stay-at-home order for older adults and a mandate for businesses to have 30% of their staff work from home. Access to theaters and museums is limited to those who either have been fully vaccinated, have recovered from COVID-19 within the last six months or can present a negative coronavirus test.

For the course of the pandemic the coronavirus task force has recorded more than 8.7 million infections and 244,447 deaths. However, the task force counts only deaths directly attributed to the virus.

Figures from the state statistical service, which also counts deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor or was suspected but not confirmed, indicate the virus' impact is significantly more severe; its most recent report tallied about 462,000 virus-connected deaths through the end of September.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman says the bullish case remains intact for oil, as commodity bounces off worst session since October

    Oil prices were rebounding on Friday from a bruising session that saw OPEC+ push back against pressure from the Biden administration to pump more oil.

  • Why Is the US Short on Everything?

    When it comes to the supply chain, the U.S. -- and indeed, the world as a whole -- is experiencing a perfect storm. Evidence of a bottleneck of goods is everywhere you look, from shipping delays for...

  • U.S. Says No Plans to Reopen Consulates With Biden-Xi Summit

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and China are not considering reopening shuttered consulates in each country, the White House said Friday, after a report that said the move was under consideration as part of an upcoming virtual meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutResults on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With

  • Nitrogen Shortage to Force U.S. Farmers to Scale Back Fertilizer, CF Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A shortage of nitrogen fertilizer is getting so bad that farmers won’t be able to get what they need for their fields in the near future.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItResults on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Platform’s New York FeudThat

  • International Criminal Court to investigate possible crimes against humanity in Venezuela

    The International Criminal Court is investigating whether crimes against humanity were committed by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's security forces during a crackdown on anti-government protests in 2017.Driving the news: Maduro signed a memorandum with ICC prosecutor Karim Khan on Wednesday, but said he disagrees with the decision to open a formal probe. The Venezuelan leader said the memo will guarantee "cooperation, positive complementarity, mutual support, constructive dialogue to seek

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    A trial of Pfizer's experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 was stopped early after the drug was shown to cut by 89% the chances of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of developing severe disease, the company said. British scientists have identified a gene that doubles the risk of dying from COVID-19, providing new insights into why some people are more susceptible to the disease than others, while opening up possibilities for targeted medicine. Around 60% of people with South Asian ancestry carry the high-risk gene, researchers at Oxford University said.

  • Pfizer says antiviral pill cuts risk of severe COVID-19 by 89%

    (Reuters) -A trial of Pfizer Inc's experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 was stopped early after the drug was shown to cut by 89% the chances of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of developing severe disease, the company said on Friday. The results appear to surpass those seen with Merck & Co Inc's pill, molnupiravir, which was shown last month to halve the likelihood of dying or being hospitalized for COVID-19 patients also at high risk of serious illness. Pfizer shares surged 11% to $48.55, while those of Merck fell 8.5% to $82.80.

  • Peyton Watson impresses in his UCLA debut in exhibition win over Chico State

    UCLA beat Chico State, 100-61, in an exhibition game at Pauley Pavilion on Thursday.

  • Zillow to sell off hundreds of Orlando homes after homebuying division crumbles

    It's a significant number of potential listings for Central Florida's tight residential real estate market.

  • Top Russian Spy’s Son Dead After ‘Fall’ From Embassy in Berlin

    Fabrizio Bensch via ReutersEither Russians are incredibly clumsy or they should stay away from open upper-floor windows.Another Russian—this time a diplomat in Berlin—was found in a heap on the sidewalk below the Russian embassy last month, dead after an apparent fall, Der Spiegel reports.The 35-year-old man, named by Bellingcat as the son of the deputy director of FSB’s Second Service and the head of the FSB’s Directorate for Protection of Constitutional Order, Gen. Alexey Zhalo, was reportedly

  • Putin marks Russia's Unity Day in Crimea, Ukraine protests

    President Vladimir Putin celebrated Russia's National Unity Day on Thursday with a visit to annexed Crimea, drawing a sharp protest from Ukraine. Speaking in Sevastopol, home to the Russian Black Sea fleet, Putin said the city and Crimea "are now forever with Russia". Ukraine, from which Russia seized the peninsula in 2014, condemned the visit as a "gross violation of Ukrainian sovereignty" and of international law.

  • Playing on the edges of empire: Special Operations Forces face uncertain future

    Special Operations Forces units are made up of service members from every service.

  • Once again, the U.S. justifies the unjustifiable

    Once again, the U.S. justifies the unjustifiable

  • F-35, Eurofighter Typhoon are ‘the two options’ to replace Spain’s aging Hornets

    Spain has two aircraft in mind to replace over 70 EF-18A fighter jets, and while the program has yet to formally begin, the informal competition between the Eurofighter Typhoon and the Lockheed Martin F-35 is just getting hotter.

  • The U.S. Army Is Learning How to Fight Drones on the Battlefield

    The training is an acknowledgement that robotic enemies are here to stay.

  • U.S. warship enters Black Sea amid Russia-NATO row

    The arrival of the U.S. warship in the region has sparked anger in Moscow following the Kremlin's complaints about NATO activities near its borders.On Tuesday (November 2), Russia's Black Sea naval forces rehearsed destroying enemy targets and activated air defense systems at the presence of two U.S. warships in the area, the Interfax news agency reported.USS Mount Whitney will join the U.S. destroyer USS Porter which entered the Black Sea last week for a routine patrol.Russia has repeatedly accused NATO of carrying out provocative activities close to its borders.The alliance says it is determined to reinforce the security of member states close to Russia following Moscow's annexation of Crimea and its backing for pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine.

  • Army resurrects artillery command in Europe

    The unit will plan and coordinate fires in theater for the task force.

  • Romania, Ukraine say more troops needed on the Black Sea

    Ukraine and Romania want Western allies to step up their military presence in the Black Sea, according to letters obtained by Defense News.

  • Pentagon watchdog says drone strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians, including 7 kids, didn't violate the laws of war

    The botched drone strike highlights "serious problems with the US military's procedures," an expert at Amnesty International told Insider.

  • Air Force inspector general says US strike that killed 7 children, 3 adults in Afghanistan was 'an honest mistake'

    The U.S. airstrike that killed 10 people, including seven children, in Afghanistan did not break any laws, the Air Force inspector general reported.