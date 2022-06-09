Russia's war against Ukraine may end once ‘all of Putin's tasks’ completed, says Kremlin spokesman

Dmitrii Peskov

"Putin outlined the tasks of the 'special military operation,'" Peskov told journalists, referring to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine that Russia unleashed on Feb. 24.

"Fulfilling these tasks will mean the end of this 'special military operation.'"

Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that active hostilities between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian invaders might cease by late 2022.

He stressed that the Russian army had shown the world that its image of the "world's second army" was wrong. Instead, Ukraine saw not a regular army of the modern state, but a crowd of murderers, looters and rapists.

Earlier Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine might cross the administrative border with the temporarily occupied Crimea by the end of 2022.