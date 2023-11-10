Russia's war against Ukraine may end very suddenly, Zelenskyy’s top aide says
No one knows when Russia's war against Ukraine will end, but it could end very suddenly, the head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak said in an interview with 1+1 channel host Natalia Mosiychuk on her YouTube channel released on Nov. 10.
"To put it this way, I think no one knows when the war will end, but it could end very suddenly," Yermak said.
“And that's why everything is being done. Many factors influence this.”
Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief-of-staff, said he would "really like to see this happen as soon as possible."
"I can't say something so sensational that I know or feel," he added.
However, Yermak said that comparing the war to a 100-meter race, for example, he believes that “we have already run 70 meters.”
"But these last 30 are the hardest. And if you start seeing yourself as a winner, you can lose everything," he said.
