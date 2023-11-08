Russia's war creates 'window of opportunity' for Ukraine's EU membership bid, EU envoy says

Although no new countries have joined the EU in the last decade, the topic of the bloc’s enlargement has now found fresh impetus that may be favorable for Ukraine, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova said in an interview with NV on Nov. 7.

Previously, Mathernova worked at the European Commission's Directorate-General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations.

Commenting on the delayed accession process of the Western Balkan countries, which have remained in the status of candidate countries for many years, and the potential lessons of this experience for Ukraine, Mathernova noted the problem of consensus among EU countries on enlargement "and the fact that we have not had any EU enlargement in the last 10 years."

"This created a vicious circle: if there is no consensus in the EU, countries do not carry out reforms, and then there is no agreement on how to move forward," she said.

"But now we are essentially in a new reality when it comes to enlargement, and the Western Balkans will benefit from it as well."

“(European Commission) president (Ursula von der Leyen) just visited the region and announced a big growth plan for the countries there, (which will) economically improve their ability to join the single market.”

Mathernova said that because of this, a "new reality of enlargement" has emerged for Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, and the Western Balkans.

"And the lesson here is that you need to move quickly and be ready when a window of opportunity opens," the ambassador said.

“A terrible war of aggression began, but it created a window for consensus among European leaders. It’s great that your government was ready and reacted quickly. This is the main lesson I would draw from the last 10 years.”

The European Commission is expected to present on Nov. 8 a report on Ukraine's progress in its application for membership in the bloc. Radio Liberty previously reported, citing an internal commission document, that four out of seven criteria are considered fully met.

Meanwhile, news agency Bloomberg reported that the European Commission would recommend starting accession talks with Ukraine, but Kyiv may be subject to additional conditions.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Nov. 7 that the European Commission was not thinking in terms of the number of recommendations implemented to start accession talks – the point was the end result of the implemented recommendations​​.

