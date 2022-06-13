Russia's war paraphernalia in Kyiv exhibition

Storyful

A chartered 747-400F air cargo shipment containing 95,000 tins of baby formula landed at Los Angeles Airport from Melbourne, Australia, on June 12, to help ease a domestic supply shortage.In a deal with American grocery chains Kroger Co. and Albertsons Companies, Bubs Australia imported the formula under the fourth flight of Operation Fly Formula, the company announced.“We extend our thanks to our retail partners, who will endeavour that our products quickly get to retail shelves in the States and stores in most need with the highest stock-out rates,” Bubs Founder and CEO Kristy Carr said.The first US Air Force transport plane, containing 39 tons (78,000 pounds) of baby formula from Europe, was called into service on May 22 as part of the Biden Administration’s importation plan.The White House has also involved the Defense Production Act to prioritize the manufacturing of baby formula in the US. Credit: Bubs Australia via Storyful