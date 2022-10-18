Russia's Wave of Ridiculous Fines Finally Comes for Amazon

27
Mack DeGeurin
·4 min read
Photo: Vyacheslav Prokofyev (Getty Images)
Photo: Vyacheslav Prokofyev (Getty Images)

The Russian government has set its sights on yet another U.S. tech company: Amazon.

This week a Russian court reportedly fined the e-commerce giant 4 million roubles (or $65,000 dollars) in two separate cases for allegedly refusing to remove content related to drug use and suicide, according to Reuters and Russian state media. The fines, a first for Amazon in Russia, represents the latest in an escalation of penalties dished out by the warring country in a trend rights groups warn may be degrading internet freedoms worldwide.

Read more

The Moscow-based court also reportedly fined Amazon-owned Twitch 8 million roubles (or $128,492) this week for allegedly refusing to remove banned content. Though complete details around that fine remain unclear, part of it reportedly comes in response to Twitch broadcasting multiple banned interviews with Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. (Twitch received a separate fine for hosting interviews of the adviser back in August).

Russian authorities claim those interviews contained information “discrediting the Russian Armed forces” though it’s worth noting recently passed, draconian national security moves make even the slightest criticism of the war potentially punishable by jail time. Journalists in the region are even prohibited from calling the war a “war,” or an “invasion.” The Russian lawyer interviewing Arestovych was reportedly labeled a “foreign agent” by the Russian government. Twitch has apparently removed the video.

Amazon and Twitch did not immediately respond to Gizmodo’s requests for comments.

Though Russia’s aggressive internet restrictions precede its war with Ukraine, the recent military occupation nonetheless pushed its regulators to accelerate fines and infractions, particularly against U.S.-based tech platforms. Earlier this year, Russian regulators fined Airbnb, Pinterest, and Twitch an unknown amount for allegedly failing to store data they had on Russian citizens within its borders. On the content side, Russia fined TikTok 2 million roubles for refusing to remove supposed LGBTQ content.

Those cases were nothing, however, compared to the government’s $364 million Google fine in July. In that scenario, Russian authorities slammed the hammer down on Google-owned YouTube for allegedly promoting “extremism and terrorism,” as well anti-Russian propaganda centered on the country’s ongoing war with Ukraine. With Meta, Russian authorities went a step further by banning the service entirely and officially adding the company to its list of “terrorists and extremists” alongside the Taliban and the Islamic State.

Internet freedoms face challenges worldwide

In a new report, nonprofit human rights organization Freedom House claims Russia’s wartime digital crackdowns are partly to blame for a global decline in internet freedoms, which it estimates have worsened for a 12th straight year. The annual report, titled, Freedom on The Net, analyzes and scores individual country’s internet freedom on a scale of 0 to 100 by analyzing a number of factors, including potential rights violations, state imposed limits on users’ internet access, and limits or banning of content. Russia, unsurprisingly, saw the starkest decline in internet freedoms of any of the 70 countries measured and wound up with a “not free” score of 23/100.

“The Russian government’s brazen invasion of Ukraine was the biggest driver of a decline in global internet freedom,” Freedom House Senior Research Analysts Kian Vesteinsson said in an interview with The Hill. “It’s had a really far reaching impact.”

The report claims the country blocked some 5,000 websites and moved to restrict access to social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. In addition to the blocks, Freedom House cited a number of newly passed pieces of legislation that expanded the powers of state bodies tasked with regulation of the internet. Freedom House claims those moves are directly tied to Russia’s war effort.

“The regime’s increasing restrictions, both before and after the invasion was launched, significantly raised the risks associated with online activism and hastened the closure or exile of the country’s remaining independent media outlets,” the report reads.

Separately, the reports claim Russia has “hastened” its efforts to create a type of alternative internet called RuNet officials hope can one day be separated from global internet infrastructure.

Overall Russia’s internet freedoms in 2022 marked an all time low for the 12 years Freedom House has conducted its report. Remarkably, Russia still scored higher than China (10/100) which had the worst total internet freedom score for the eighth consecutive year. In the U.S., by contrast, internet freedoms “improved marginally” for the first time in six years.

It’s worth noting that while Freedom House is well regarded among a large number of rights groups, some academic and commentators have criticized the organization for allegedly biased and opaque data collection methods and overly simplified results. Others, more blatantly accuse Freedom House of reportledy having a, “neoliberal bias.” Biased or not, the increasingly long grocery list of fines being dished out and prison sentences administered in Russia since the start of the invasion clearly signals a move in one direction, and that move’s clearly not towards a more open and accessible internet.

Recommended Stories

  • Russian officers take bribes from soldiers wanting to avoid front-line duty, StratCom Ukraine says

    Business is good in Ukraine – if you’re a corrupt Russian army officer.

  • Ukraine asks Israel for Iron Dome defense system to stop Russian attacks

    Ukraine asks Israel for Iron Dome defense system to stop Russian attacks

  • Russia's military leadership has only become 'increasingly dysfunctional,' UK intel says

    UK intelligence said Russia is running out of junior officers to help organize and lead newly drafted reservists as Putin's war in Ukraine drags on.

  • Anti-aircraft defence activated in Kyiv Oblast, rockets strike Vinnytsia Oblast, explosions rock Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 19 OCTOBER 2022, 14:34 Anti-aircraft defence was activated in Kyiv Oblast. In addition, the Russians are attacking Vinnytsia Oblast using rockets and explosions have rocked Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

  • Russian invaders in Mariupol won’t allow proper burials for bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers in city

    Russian invasion forces in Mariupol are preventing the relatives of dead Ukrainian soldiers from retrieving bodies for burial that are still lying in the streets, Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, said in a comment to Ukraine’s Suspilne news outlet on Oct. 19.

  • Army of Drones: almost 200 Ukrainian drones sent to front

    ALONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 19 OCTOBER 2022, 13:22 Almost 200 drones have been sent to the zone of contact as part of the Army of Drones initiative. Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and the Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram Quote from Fedorov: "Drone Army and UNITED24 [a Ukrainian state-run fundraising campaign - ed.

  • Putin Uses 20 Bottles of Vodka and a ‘Sweet’ Note to Rekindle Bromance With Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi

    ReutersROME—Despite condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Italy’s long-serving politician Silvio Berlusconi has spoken out about rekindling his most unusual bromance with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Berlusconi, who has just been voted back into power as part of a far-right coalition set to take office this month, was caught on audio tape admitting that despite criticizing Putin after the invasion began, he accepted a birthday present from him on his 86th birthday on Sept. 29. “I have re

  • Why the West Can’t Afford To Forget About Belarus

    Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya tells TIME that Ukraine and Belarus's fights for freedom and democracy are intertwined.

  • Putin declares martial law in occupied Ukraine regions

    STORY: Lining up to leave Kherson.Residents of the now Russian-held city waited for their turn on Wednesday (October 19) to evacuate after Moscow warned of a looming assault.Images of residents holding bags and pets preparing to flee the city were broadcast by Russian media which portrayed the exodus as an attempt to clear the city of civilians before it becomes a combat zone.Meanwhile Russia’s President Vladimir Putin was introducing martial law in four Ukrainian regions - including Kherson - that he says are now part of Russia."Donetsk People's Republic, Luhansk People's Republic and Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions, had a martial law regime in force before they were incorporated into Russia. Now we need to formalize this regime within the framework of Russian legislation. Therefore, I have signed a decree introducing martial law into these four entities of the Russian Federation."Beyond much tighter military-led security on the ground, it was unclear what the immediate impact of that would be for places like Kherson, the biggest population center Moscow has seized since invading Ukraine.Putin also issued a decree restricting movement in and out of eight regions adjoining&nbsp;Ukraine.Kyiv has accused Russia of laying on a propaganda show in Kherson, and described Putin’s declaration of martial law as the “pseudo-legalization of looting of Ukrainians’ property."Russian-installed authorities in occupied Kherson said they planned to evacuate up to 60,000 over the next six days.Ukraine is pursuing major counter-offensives in the east and south of the country.Russian forces in the Kherson region have been driven back by up to 20 miles in the last few weeks.Videos shared on social media have shown Ukrainian forces raising flags over retaken towns in the region.Reuters was not able to verify the dates of when the videos were filmed.Speaking to Russian state TV, the new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine described the situation there as “difficult.”

  • Flushing Money: San Francisco to Spend $1.7 Million to Build a Single Public Toilet

    San Francisco is prepared to spend up to $1.7 million to build a single public toilet.

  • Russia’s scorched-earth campaign targets Ukrainian power plants; evacuation from Kherson underway

    Russian missile strikes and shelling of energy utilities left more Ukrainian villages, towns and parts of two cities without power on Wednesday, authorities said, tightening an energy squeeze that threatens misery for millions in winter.

  • Sakhalin oil project hints at the potential collapse of Russian output when new EU sanctions take effect

    Production at the Sakhalin-1 project sank after Exxon refused to accept local insurance for tankers, sources told Reuters.

  • US Supreme Court denies Oklahoma death row inmate's appeal

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a last-minute appeal filed by Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole, paving the way for him to receive a lethal injection on Thursday. Cole, 57, was convicted and sentenced to death for killing his 9-month-old daughter Brianna Cole by forcibly bending the infant backward, breaking her spine. Prosecutors allege Cole was angry at the child for crying while he was playing a video game.

  • Saudi Crown Prince employs retired US generals, admirals in high-paying gigs: report

    The Washington Post reported that 15 retired U.S. generals and admirals have worked for the Saudi Arabia Defense Ministry under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman since 2016.

  • A 'tense' situation: Russia's top Ukraine commander

    STORY: "The enemy continually attempts to attack the positions of Russian troops," he told the state-owned Rossiya 24 television news channel in an interview. "First of all, this concerns the Kupiansk, Lyman and Mykolayiv-Kriviy Rih sectors."On Kherson, Surovikin said: "The situation in this area is difficult. The enemy is deliberately striking infrastructure and residential buildings."One of the most senior Russian-appointed officials in occupied Ukraine has said the Ukrainian army is poised to begin an attempt to retake the southern city of Kherson and is urging residents to evacuate for their safety.The city is on territory which President Vladimir Putin says is now formally incorporated into Russia, a move Ukraine and the West do not recognize.

  • Ukraine lawmakers brand Chechnya 'Russian-occupied' in dig at Kremlin

    Ukraine's parliament voted on Tuesday to declare the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria "temporarily Russian-occupied" land in a resolution certain to anger Moscow, which takes a zero-tolerance line on any talk of separatism inside its borders. Ichkeria is the historical name of Russia's southern region of Chechnya that was devastated by two bloody wars between Russian troops and Chechen separatists after the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union. The Muslim-majority region is now headed by Ramzan Kadyrov, a former warlord who emerged out of the devastation and, backed by the Kremlin and huge financial support for Chechnya, now describes himself as a footsoldier of President Vladimir Putin.

  • Iranian dancer in Turkey says she believes protests will end Tehran's 'cruelty'

    Mikaeil Alizadeh decided to move to Turkey from Iran in 2015 after receiving threats for being gender-fluid and fearing she would be jailed for being a dancer. Now she believes the anti-government protests will lead to the end of Tehran's "cruelty." Alizadeh, 33, who goes by the stage name Leo, is one of hundreds of Iranians who have attended protests in Turkey triggered by the death last month of a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman while in the custody of Iran's morality police.

  • Netherlands to pull out of treaty protecting energy investments

    The Netherlands will follow Spain in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty protecting investments in the sector, its energy ministry said on Wednesday. In force since 1998, the treaty, which has more than 50 signatories including the European Union, allows investors to sue governments over policies that jeopardise their investments. But in recent years it has been used by fossil fuel and renewable energy companies to sue governments for regulatory changes that threaten returns on specific investments.

  • U.S., S.Korean troops stage river-crossing drills as North Korea protests

    South Korean and American troops practiced building floating bridges to ferry tanks and other armoured vehicles across rivers on Wednesday, part of a larger joint military exercise that has angered North Korea. South Korean attack helicopters deployed flares and armoured vehicles blew white smoke screens into the air as main battle tanks, armoured personnel carriers, and other military vehicles crossed pontoon bridges over the Namhan River near Yeoju, south of Seoul. The drill involved armoured "attacking" forces of the South Korean army's 11th Mobile Division, which is participating in the 12-day Hoguk 22 field exercises, crossing bridges established by South Korean and U.S. engineering units.

  • Cotopaxi Closes San Francisco Store after Multiple Break-Ins: ‘City of Chaos’

    'Many streets and parks are overrun with drugs, criminals, and homelessness, and local leadership and law enforcement enable it through inaction,' Cotopaxi's CEO Davis Smith said.