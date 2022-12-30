Russia's Yandex co-founder Volozh pens farewell message to staff

FILE PHOTO: Yandex CEO Volozh attends the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Alexander Marrow
·1 min read

By Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The co-founder of Russian internet giant Yandex, Arkady Volozh, said goodbye in an internal message to staff on Friday ahead of a corporate restructuring that could see ownership of many of the firm's core services change hands.

Volozh stepped down as CEO and left the board of directors after the European Union included him on its list of sanctions against Russian entities and individuals in June. Volozh called the EU's decision "misguided".

"As you know, I haven’t really been involved in Yandex’s Russian business for some time, but this year I had to step down from the company completely," Volozh said in the message, seen by Reuters.

"With everything happening over the past several months, I realise that I never said goodbye. New Year is the right opportunity to fix that," he said.

"Yandex was the project of a lifetime for me, and not only for me," he said. "Thanks to everyone who helped to build the best technology company in the country."

Yandex declined to comment.

Yandex's Dutch-registered holding company last month said it planned to divest ownership and control of most of Yandex Group, including its main revenue-generating businesses, a move that could lead to enhanced Kremlin influence over some of Russia's backbone internet services.

The international divisions of Yandex's self-driving technologies cloud computing, data labelling, and edtech would then be developed independently from Russia.

"It's my hope to be able to advise the four international start-ups, that might in the future develop independently from Yandex," Volozh said.

"May the next year bring peace to everyone."

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; additional reporting by Felix Light; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Recommended Stories

  • Court gives 9- and 10-year sentences in absentia to ex-Security Service of Ukraine officers who tortured activist in Russian-captured Crimea

    Two former employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in Crimea have been sentenced in absentia to 9 and 10 years in prison for torture of a Euromaidan activist in Crimea. Source: Ukraine's Prosecutor's Office in Crimea and the city of Sevastopol on Telegram; sources of Ukrainska Pravda in law enforcement agencies Quote from Ihor Ponochovny, Head of the Prosecutor's Office in Crimea: "This is the first sentence for violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Cod

  • Australia says no change to rules for China arrivals

    STORY: "We will take the appropriate advice from the health experts," Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corp, adding his government's priority "is to keep Australians as safe as possible.""Of course, what is occurring in some parts of the world as well, is that people have to get tested before they get on a plane as well. So, there are various methods we'll examine," he said.Since China relaxed strict measures that curbed the spread of the coronavirus, the country has experienced a surge of cases, overwhelming hospitals and prompting countries including the United States, India and Japan to impose restrictions on travellers from the mainland.Australia and China recently resumed diplomatic dialogue after relations between the countries hit a low point following criticism by Australia of China's handling of COVID-19.

  • China to Launch First National ‘Digital Asset’ Marketplace

    While trading digital collectibles has been popular amongst Chinese collectors through heavily regulated marketplaces, this is the country’s first official foray into NFTs.

  • Permitted share of China's yuan in Russian wealth fund doubled to 60% -Finance Minister

    Russia's finance ministry on Friday said the maximum possible share of Chinese yuan in its National Wealth Fund (NWF) had been doubled to 60% as it restructures its rainy-day fund to reduce dependency on currencies from so-called "unfriendly" nations. The ministry said the permitted share of gold in the NWF would also be doubled, to 40%. Russia has been using its NWF, which stood at $186.5 billion as of Dec. 1, to finance its widening budget deficit this year.

  • China to Extend the Onshore Yuan’s Trading Hours in Global Push

    (Bloomberg) -- China will extend the trading hours for the onshore yuan as the government pushes ahead with plans to internationalize the currency.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkUS Weighs Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Bolster UkraineWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseOnshore yuan trading will close at 3

  • Prisoners who escaped federal custody in Mid-South recaptured 6 months later

    Two men who spent six months on the run after escaping jail in Millington are back behind bars, according to the United States Marshals Service.

  • Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, soccer stars and clubs pay tribute to legendary Brazilian soccer star Pelé

    Pelé inspired generations of soccer players with his excellence on the pitch.

  • Regulators in the Bahamas Are Holding $3.5 Billion in FTX Customer Assets

    Concerns over the security of assets in FTX custody prompted the Bahamian regulator to step in, a statement says.

  • The Devastating Cost of Car Theft in America – This Startup Is Looking To Save Americans $24 Billion a Year

    You might not believe it, but car theft is on the rise. Older cars were typically easier to steal because of reduced anti-theft features, but it seems the edge of modern cars is waning. Car thefts bottomed out in 2014, with a relatively flat car-thefts-per-capita rate between 2010 and 2019. But that’s quickly changing. A massive increase in car thefts occurred in 2020, and 2021 saw the most car thefts since 2008. One startup, MaxTracker, is trying to combat this trend that’s costing Americans as

  • Crypto addresses linked to Alameda Research have moved over US$100,000

    Several wallets associated with Alameda Research, the trading arm bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com, came to life on Wednesday, swapping various tokens.

  • Anonymous Twitter User Leaks 3Commas API Database

    The leak comes after 3Commas repeatedly told users that they had been “phished” after widespread hacks.

  • China to Roll Out State-Backed Exchange for Digital Collectibles

    The state-backed marketplace will serve as a secondary trading platform for what China refers to as digital collectibles.