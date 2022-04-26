Russia's Yandex says it has no plans to split up the company

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian internet group Yandex is pictured at the company's headquarter in Moscow

(Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex on Tuesday said it has no plans to split the company up, responding to a media report that had said it was looking to divide into a Russian and international division.

The Meduza media outlet on Tuesday reported, citing sources, that Yandex employees were asking for opportunities to work in other countries and that plans for a new structure abroad were under consideration.

"There are no plans to split up the company," a Yandex spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories