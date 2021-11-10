Russia's Yandex to spend 'tens of millions of dollars' on fashion

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Yandex said on Wednesday it had started selling clothing, footwear and accessories on its Yandex.Market e-commerce service, months after pulling out of a deal to buy online fashion retailer KupiVIP.

Sometimes described as Russia's Google, Yandex offers services ranging from advertising and search to ride-hailing and food delivery and has said it plans to spend around $650 million on e-commerce initiatives this year.

Yandex.Market did not disclose financial terms, but said in a statement that it would spend "tens of millions of dollars" to develop its fashion division in 2022.

"We plan to increase the share of this category to around 20% of goods turnover of all Yandex's e-commerce services," said Darya Zolotukhina, who will head Yandex.Market's new initiative.

Zolotukhina expects clothing and fashion sales to be one of its main marketplace growth drivers in the future.

