Russia's Yandex to spend 'tens of millions of dollars' on fashion

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian internet group Yandex is pictured at the company's headquarter in Moscow
·1 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Yandex said on Wednesday it had started selling clothing, footwear and accessories on its Yandex.Market e-commerce service, months after pulling out of a deal to buy online fashion retailer KupiVIP.

Sometimes described as Russia's Google, Yandex offers services ranging from advertising and search to ride-hailing and food delivery and has said it plans to spend around $650 million on e-commerce initiatives this year.

Yandex.Market did not disclose financial terms, but said in a statement that it would spend "tens of millions of dollars" to develop its fashion division in 2022.

"We plan to increase the share of this category to around 20% of goods turnover of all Yandex's e-commerce services," said Darya Zolotukhina, who will head Yandex.Market's new initiative.

Zolotukhina expects clothing and fashion sales to be one of its main marketplace growth drivers in the future.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alexander Smith)

    Canada's oil sands are inching toward record production, as the country's biggest producers squeeze more barrels out of existing assets, but they are holding back on big spending despite some of the highest oil prices in seven years. The oil sands, which make up the bulk of Canada's production, are on track to reach 3.5 million barrels per day (bpd) by year-end, surpassing January's record of 3.25 million bpd, said Matt Murphy, analyst at investment bank Tudor, Pickering, Holt. Canada's majors all signaled recently, however, that they have no plans to take on big new projects or significant expansions to existing facilities.