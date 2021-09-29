Russiaville man gets 35 years in sexual misconduct case

Sep. 29—A Russiaville man police say raped a 15-year-old girl after an incident that occurred at his residence in February 2020 was sentenced to 35 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

According to court documents, William Neer will serve 30 of those years in jail, with the rest suspended to supervised probation.

The sentencing comes as the result of a mutually agreed upon plea agreement, in which Neer pleaded guilty to a Level 1 felony count of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony count of domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 6 felony count of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of interference in reporting a crime, records noted.

Per terms of the plea, a Level 3 felony charge of rape was dismissed.

On Feb. 7, 2020, police were called to investigate an incident involving Neer and the juvenile.

During the incident, according to the affidavit, Neer choked the 15-year-old until she passed out.

In her interview with investigators, the juvenile also stated that after she regained consciousness, she was nude from the waist down and felt pain in her genital area, per the affidavit.

As police continued to interview the teen, the affidavit also noted that police could see visible marks on her neck and arms and blood red covering on her eyeballs, described by medical staff as marks consistent with strangulation.

That same night, police also interviewed Neer, who said he believed he "blacked out" during the incident because he couldn't remember many of the details.

"He was scared of what he may have done to her and stated that whatever she said happened is probably true," investigators said in the affidavit. "... Every time he told the story, he would add small details, and he seemed to have remembered more than he was telling."

Neer also told authorities that he was a "monster," and "deserves whatever happens to him."