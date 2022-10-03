Russiaville man struck, killed in Boone Co

Oct. 3—BOONE COUNTY — Police say a Russiaville man was struck and killed Sunday night in Boone County while he was walking along a state highway.

According to a Boone County Sheriff's media release, dispatch was notified of a male subject — later identified as 42-year-old Roger Wisehart Jr. — walking eastbound in the 9200 block of Indiana 47 just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Soon after dispatch was initially notified, police say a second call came in that said Wisehart Jr. was hit, per the release.

Preliminary investigation into the incident indicated that Wisehart Jr. was supposedly walking on the side of the road because he had run out of fuel and was likely traveling toward the nearby city of Sheridan, authorities stated in the release.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Wisehart Jr. has not been publicly identified, but police say he was cooperative at the scene and willingly went with authorities Sunday night to a nearby medical facility to be tested for substances that might have caused impairment, the release noted.

The incident is still under investigation at this time by the BCSO's FACT (Fatal Alcohol Crash Team), and no further details have been released.

Also assisting at the scene were the Sheridan Fire Department, Zionsville Police Department and Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.