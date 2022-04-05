  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'Russophobia in action:' Russian socialites and influencers irate after being barred from purchasing Chanel goods

Cheryl Teh
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oksana Kalashnikova
    Georgian female tennis player
  • Coco Chanel
    French fashion designer (1883-1971)
A woman walks past a closed Chanel shop in Moscow on March 10, 2022
Many luxury brands, including Chanel, Hermes, Prada, and LVMH, have temporarily closed their stores in Russia.AFP via Getty Images

  • Several Russian influencers and socialites claim they've been barred from purchasing Chanel goods.

  • One influencer accused the fashion house of "Russophobia" for not allowing her to shop at a Dubai outlet.

  • Another socialite said some Russian shoppers have been able to pull strings to get their hands on luxury goods.

Several Russian influencers and socialites have claimed that they were barred from purchasing Chanel items and were told that it was the brand's policy not to sell its products to Russian customers.

Anna Kalashnikova, a Russian socialite and influencer, posted on her Instagram on Sunday accusing Chanel of "Russophobia in action." She claimed that she had not been able to buy a pair of earrings and a bag at a Chanel outlet in Dubai.

"Since I often come to Dubai for Fashion Week, Chanel managers recognized me, approached me, and said: 'We know that you are a celebrity in Russia, we know that you will take your purchases there, so we cannot sell you our brand items,'" said Kalashnikova in her post.

She said that the experience reminded her of how "Coco Chanel was not only mistress of a Nazi" but that she was a fascist agent.

"The actions of her legacy, her brand make you think about the biography of Coco Chanel. Supporting fascism and Russophobia is so low," Kalashnikova said.

Meanwhile, Russian interior designer and influencer Liza Litvin posted an Instagram story — seen by Fortune and the Daily Mail — detailing her similar experience of not being allowed to purchase Chanel items in Dubai.

In the post, Litvin claimed she had to sign a document at a Chanel outlet declaring that she did not live in Russia and that she would not wear the bag on Russian soil.

"I went to a Chanel boutique in the Mall of the Emirates. They didn't sell me the bag because (attention!) I am from Russia!" wrote Litvin in the post, per Fortune.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian socialite Snezhanna Georgieva said that some Russian shoppers have managed to find back doors to negotiate the purchasing of Chanel items, per The New York Post.

"I will love it when these brands are back," Georgieva said. "But we know some boutiques that are still open when a regular customer calls them."

Representatives for Chanel did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider. However, the brand's policy appears to fall in line with a European Union ban on the export of luxury items to Russia in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

On Friday, pro-Kremlin tabloid Pravda ran a rebuttal to Chanel's stance from Maria Zakharova, a representative from the Russian Foreign Ministry, who accused the brand of supporting Nazism by not selling products to Russian customers.

"We just opened a closet, from which 80-year-old skeletons that had not yet decayed had fallen out," read Zakharova's statement on Chanel. "We are a very patient and forgiving country. We have forgiven everyone for everything, we have turned the page and made way for the future. However, if this way is a ring road, we will break this vicious circle."

Vogue Business reported on March 4 that luxury stores in Russia were seeing a three-fold increase in shoppers, with people "trying to buy as much as possible while they can still afford it." Several days later, luxury brands like Burberry, Chanel, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Kering announced the temporary closures of their stores in Russia.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Russian auto boomtown grinds to halt over Ukraine sanctions

    Thousands of auto workers have been furloughed and food prices are soaring as Western sanctions pummel the small Russian city of Kaluga and its flagship foreign carmakers, with more sanctions likely to come. The Kaluga region, 190 kilometres (120 miles) southwest of Moscow, says it has attracted more than 1.3 trillion roubles ($15 billion) in investment, mostly foreign, since 2006. But Western sanctions imposed in recent weeks over Russia's invasion of Ukraine have exacerbated lingering component shortages and halted production at two flagship car plants, Germany's Volkswagen and Sweden's Volvo.

  • Hungary's authoritarian leader slams Zelensky after winning re-election

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he claimed victory in the country's elections on Sunday night, per the BBC.Driving the news: "We have such a victory it can be seen from the moon, but it's sure that it can be seen from Brussels," the far-right leader said in his Sunday night speech, in a nod to his government's long-standing tensions with the European Union, CNN reports.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • CNN Crew Narrowly Escapes Russian Artillery Shells That ‘Completely Destroyed’ Their Car (Video)

    "We took cover and then another two shells landed," CNN Senior International Correspondent Ben Wedeman said

  • U.S. stops Russian bond payments in bid to raise pressure on Moscow

    NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States stopped the Russian government on Monday from paying holders of its sovereign debt more than $600 million from reserves held at American banks, in a move meant to ratchet up pressure on Moscow and eat into its holdings of U.S. dollars. Under sanctions put in place after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, foreign currency reserves held by the Russian central bank at U.S. financial institutions were frozen. But the Treasury Department had been allowing the Russian government to use those funds to make coupon payments on dollar-denominated sovereign debt on a case-by-case basis.

  • Inside China’s Exhausting Effort to Quash Its Worst Covid Wave

    A first-hand look at China's zero-Covid approach reveals cracks that may make the policy futile.

  • Germany has seized control of a local unit of Russian natural-gas giant Gazprom, saying it will do 'what is necessary' to maintain energy supply in the country

    Germany's economy ministry said it acted after Gazprom Germania was acquired by two companies of unclear ownership.

  • Finland appears closer to joining NATO despite Russia's threat of military consequences if it does

    Russia previously warned of "serious military and political consequences" if Finland tried to join, but the country only seems to be closer to it.

  • New York Times' analysis of satellite images pokes holes in Russia's denials about civilian bodies found in Bucha

    Gruesome images and videos of dead bodies lying in the streets of Bucha emerged on social media over the weekend, prompting international outcry.

  • ‘Torture Room’ Discovered After Putin’s Killing Spree, Ukraine Says

    Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s OfficeThis story contains graphic descriptions and images.Ukrainian law enforcement officers have discovered a torture room in Bucha, just outside Kyiv, according to Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office.Russian forces have tortured and killed civilians inside the torture room, the office claimed.“Soldiers of the Russian Federation armed forces tortured unarmed civilians and then killed them,” the Prosecutor General’s Office said in a Facebook post about the allege

  • Russia to resume flights with 52 'friendly' countries, PM says

    Russia plans to resume flights to and from Argentina, South Africa and other "friendly countries", Mishustin said, meaning those that have not joined the latest wave of Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation" to demilitarise its neighbour. Russia imposed broad travel restrictions at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, many of which remain in force, but has gradually expanded the list of countries deemed safe for air travel. Other countries with which Russia will resume flights after April 9 include Algeria, China, Lebanon, Peru and Pakistan, Russia's coronavirus task force said.

  • Ukraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, while a call between top diplomats from Ukraine and China could pave the way for his first talks with President Xi Jinping since Russia’s invasion more than a month ago. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksU.S. Drones

  • ‘Inevitable, in the very near future.’ 4 economists and real estate pros on exactly when mortgage rates will hit 5%

    If mortgage rates continue on their current trajectory, some experts predict 30-year fixed rates could hit 5% within the next month or so. Whenever rates hit this benchmark, one thing is clear: Though a 5% mortgage rate is still considered historically low, it would signify the highest level for rates in about the last decade. “While rates got very close, reaching as high as 4.94% in November 2018, they did not reach 5%, according to data from Freddie Mac,” says Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com. Hale thinks we’re close to hitting 5%: “Even if rates slow their recent pace of increase, they’re likely to hit 5% by mid-year unless something big changes in the outlook,” she says.

  • Polish PM calls for tough response to civilian deaths in Ukraine

    WARSAW (Reuters) -The European Union must impose harsher sanctions on Russia and supply Ukraine with more arms, Poland's prime minister said on Sunday, as he called for an international tribunal to investigate killings in the town of Bucha. Ukraine on Sunday accused Russian forces of carrying out a "massacre" in Bucha and Western leaders reacted with outrage to images of bodies strewn across the streets of the town. Russia denies Ukraine's accusation.

  • Pinterest unveils hybrid work plan for its employees

    Shares rose on Monday after the San Francisco-based company put forth its new "PinFlex" model.

  • An elite Ukrainian drone unit on quad bikes ambushed Russian forces, helping to defeat Putin's plan to capture Kyiv, report says

    Aerorozvidka is an elite drone unit set up by tech-savvy young Ukrainians that used quad bikes under the cover of night to ambush Russian columns.

  • Australia accelerates missile upgrade due to growing threats

    Australia has accelerated plans to buy long-range strike missiles years ahead of schedule because of growing threats posed by Russia and China. Defense Minister Peter Dutton said Tuesday the accelerated rearming of fighter jets and warships would cost 3.5 billion Australian dollars ($2.6 billion) and increase Australia’s deterrence to potential adversaries.

  • Satellite images show bodies in Bucha while Russia still occupied town

    Satellite images show bodies in Bucha while Russia still occupied town

  • How to Avoid Sharing Misinformation on the War in Ukraine

    Sorting out what is real in Ukraine and what is misinformation designed to provoke an emotional response is hard enough for professional journalists. For everyday people seeing photos and videos cascade through their social media feeds, it is even harder. But the stakes can be high for anyone with an audience, no matter how big or small, if sharing false information — reposting a link on Facebook or retweeting a story that feels urgent — means unwittingly playing into war propaganda. Experts in

  • Putin’s Minions Demand Grotesque ‘Rewards’ for Mass Killers in Ukraine

    ZOHRA BENSEMRAThis story contains graphic descriptions and images.While most of the world gasped at the latest round of atrocities perpetrated by invading Russian troops in Ukraine, Kremlin propagandists and government officials are only doubling down. The shocking footage of the massacre that took place in the Ukrainian city of Bucha was repeatedly broadcast on Russian state television this week with the label “Fake” slapped across the screen.During Monday’s broadcast of state TV show 60 Minute

  • Russia urged to stop using land mines in its war in Ukraine

    A top official in the global campaign against the use of land mines urged Russia on Monday to stop its troops in Ukraine from laying the weapons that too often kill and maim civilians. Alicia Arango Olmos, Colombia’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva and this year’s president of the state parties to the 1997 convention banning the production and use of land mines, expressed deep concern at media reports that Russia is using land mines in its war in Ukraine.