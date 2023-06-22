'Rust' armorer faces new charge of tampering with evidence

Jun. 22—Special prosecutors filed an amended criminal complaint Thursday against Rust production armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, accusing her of transferring narcotics to another person to avoid arrest, prosecution or conviction.

Gutierrez-Reed, who now faces a count of tampering with evidence, previously was charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with a 2021 incident in which a revolver held by actor Alec Baldwin discharged a bullet, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza on the Rust movie set south of Santa Fe.

Prosecutors dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin last month.

"Something is rotten in Denmark," the armorer's attorney, Jason Bowles, wrote in an email Thursday. "It is shocking that after 20 months of investigation, the special prosecutor now throws in a completely new charge against Ms. Gutierrez Reed, with no prior notice or any witness statements, lab reports, or evidence to support it. ... This stinks to high heaven and is retaliatory and vindictive."

Bowles has filed a motion asking the court to dismiss the charges against Gutierrez-Reed, citing prosecutorial misconduct.

Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey declined to provide more specifics about the narcotic in question Thursday, writing in a text message she could not provide details "at this time because it was very recently discovered and I need to disclose it to the defense first."

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.