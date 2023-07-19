‘Rust’ armorer won’t be drug tested in trial over on-set shooting despite allegations of weed, cocaine

The weapons armorer for “Rust” won’t be drug tested in her upcoming trial over the fatal on-set shooting of the movie’s cinematographer.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is facing felony charges of evidence tampering and involuntary manslaughter over the death of Halyna Hutchins, 42, who was shot by actor Alec Baldwin with a prop gun during a rehearsal on Oct. 21, 2021 near Santa Fe, N.M. The film’s director, Joel Souza, was also wounded.

In June, prosecutors argued that Gutierrez-Reed was likely still feeling the effects of drinking and smoking marijuana the night before she loaded the gun that Baldwin used.

Prosecutors also alleged that Gutierrez-Reed attempted to transfer “a small bag of cocaine” to another person to avoid legal consequences in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Prosecutors requested that Gutierrez-Reed be tested for illegal drugs, but their request — described as an “ambush” on the defense — was dismissed by a New Mexico district court judge on Wednesday.

Jason Bowles, her attorney, said the allegations were unsubstantiated and undocumented. However, prosecutors said they have evidence Gutierrez-Reed may be the one responsible for the introduction of live ammunition on the set.

Gutierrez-Reed did not enter a plea during the hearing, which was held online.

There may be evidentiary hearings next month ahead of a possible trial.

Baldwin was also accused of involuntary manslaughter, but those charges were dropped in April. A wrongful death lawsuit with Hutchins’ family was settled in October.

“Rust” wrapped shooting in May after production resumed at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana without Gutierrez-Reed. Baldwin and Souza both returned under a deal that made Matthew Hutchins, the cinematographer’s widow, an executive producer on the project.