Rust Belt states that will decide election have hamstrung their ability to report results, top GOP election official says

The top Republican election official in Ohio on Thursday said that other Midwestern states where the presidential election was decided four years ago are in a “really terrible situation” because they have so far not allowed mail-in ballots to be processed in an expedited way.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said that in his state, mail-in ballots will be among the first counted on election night because Ohio’s law allows election clerks to process mail-in ballots as they arrive in the weeks and days before Nov. 3.

“We can start processing those right away, meaning: Cut the envelope, open, verify the information on it, put it through the scanner, but not hit ‘tabulate.’ That can’t happen until 7:30 on election night,” LaRose said in an interview on “The Long Game,” a Yahoo News podcast. “Now, our friends up the road in Michigan, they can’t start processing ballots until Election Day.”

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. (Justin Merriman/Getty Images)

Wisconsin and Pennsylvania have similar rules, and together with Michigan, they decided the 2016 election.

“If you think about a big county like Wayne County, where Detroit is, I mean, they’re going to have pallets and pallets of ballots waiting to get processed that they really can’t touch until Election Day. And that’s unfortunate,” LaRose said. He added that it “could be days” before all mail ballots are counted.

Election experts have warned for months of a nightmare scenario in which — because of the restrictive mail ballot rules in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania — President Trump may have a lead on election night if most Republican voters cast ballots in person and most Democratic voters cast ballots by mail. If that happens — and polling suggests it might — Trump could claim victory before mail ballots have been fully counted, and then accuse election officials of stealing the election if mail ballots give Joe Biden a lead.

Trump has already claimed over and over this year, without evidence, that there will be cheating and fraud in the election, especially through mail-in voting.

The irony is that while LaRose, a Republican, criticized the system in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, the legislatures in all three states are totally controlled by his party — Republicans control the House and Senate in each of those states, as they do in Ohio.

And the secretaries of state in Michigan and Pennsylvania — both Democrats — are trying to get their respective legislatures to give their clerks the ability to process ballots before Election Day, to avoid or at least minimize delays in reporting the full vote total.

So far, the Republican legislatures in those states have done nothing on the issue.

Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette, a Democrat who has held that office for more than 40 years, has seen his power and oversight of elections reduced by the Republican-controlled legislature, which now determines most of the rules for how elections are run in the state, according to a Wisconsin Democrat familiar with the process.

Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette. (Michael P. King/AP Photo)

LaRose, a 41-year-old decorated combat veteran who served in the U.S. Special Forces, has cultivated a moderate image in Ohio, and pushed to expand mail-in voting during the primary election earlier this year. He is now in a conflict, however, with Democrats over drop boxes, which have emerged as a desirable alternative for voters who don’t want to vote in person because of COVID-19 but who are worried that the Postal Service might mishandle their mail ballot.

Drop boxes are secure receptacles overseen by bipartisan election officials, giving people a way to vote early with a mail-in ballot but bypassing the Postal Service.

Yet LaRose has said that counties cannot have more than one drop box each. He claims that the law doesn’t give him authority to add more, and that he wants to avoid litigation like a lawsuit in Pennsylvania, which the Trump campaign is suing to prevent the state from using drop boxes at all.

The Trump lawsuit against Pennsylvania claims that drop boxes “provide fraudsters an easy opportunity to engage in ballot harvesting, manipulate or destroy ballots, manufacture duplicitous votes, and sow chaos.”

President Trump at first lady Melania Trump's address to the Republican National Convention on Tuesday. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

But LaRose said he is “completely supportive” of drop boxes. He spoke at length about the measures that prevent tampering with ballots. “Once the voter casts their ballot and from then on, it is under bipartisan chain of custody,” he said.

LaRose has said that mail service in Ohio has slowed from an average of one to three days to seven to nine days, but he nonetheless maintained that “plan A for voters should be to return your absentee ballot by mail.”

The Ohio Democratic Party has sued LaRose, asking the courts to settle the issue and claiming that “nothing in Ohio law limits the number or locations for secure drop boxes that boards of elections may choose to make available to the voters in their counties.”

