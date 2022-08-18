Rust Bucket Farm Will Make You A Little Sad

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This bittersweet sight is a very big opportunity for any enthusiast with a passion for wrenching.

At first it may seem like little more than a junk or scrap yard for old cars but if you take a closer look you can clearly see something that sets it apart from those factories of automotive death. As you squint your eyes anticipating piles of trash, you start noticing a couple of vintage cars that catch your attention. It starts with a Duster, just one little plymouth duster in a dark green paint color is enough for most to set their attention to the collection. However, this is far from the only cool classic car found within the incredible gathering of vehicles.



Rather, this collection boasts around 83 cars which have spent most of their lives sitting in the field in which they currently reside. Of those, about 60-ish of them have tags and drive on regular occasions which is a welcome sight compared to other classics in similar conditions. Some of the coolest old cars featured in this location include a late ‘60s or ‘70s El Camino, a 1957 Chevy four-door, and a Ford Falcon. One particular vehicle that caught my attention was a 1964 ½ Ford Mustang which features an engine that fans of the brand should know pretty well.

That powertrain is the 260 cubic inch V8 engine which isn't exactly what most would consider to be fast or particularly large in terms of displacement. However it was a pretty big deal back in the day as this was the first V8 option available for the Mustang. A fun little side note that I found particularly enjoyable was a classic BMW from the ‘80s, ‘90s, or early 2000s. This incredible BMW is a sleek black classic car with a beautiful style and a nice 2.5-liter straight-six engine. Overall, these are some pretty wonderful cars which add up to a really amazing collection with a ton of history and heritage behind its pieces.

