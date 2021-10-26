'Rust' insurance policy shows Alec Baldwin film production had $1 million liability protection

Alec Baldwin, Rust set Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images for National Geographic / Jae C. Hong / AP Photo

The insurance policy covered the "Rust" film production in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

It provided up to $2 million in aggregate liability protection.

The insurance covers financial losses for injuries and damages caused on set.

Alec Baldwin's "Rust" film production was covered for up to $1 million in costs associated with injuries and damages on set, and another $1 million workers' compensation, according to a certificate of liability insurance obtained by Insider.

Insider received the certificate of liability insurance through a public records request sent to the Santa Fe Film Office.

The policy includes an additional $5 million in commercial "umbrella" coverage, providing a total of $6 million of insurance protection.

Last week, a prop gun discharged by Baldwin on the film's set in Santa Fe, New Mexico, killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Unbeknownst to the actor, the gun is believed to have contained a "live round."

The incident took place just hours after union workers reportedly walked off set to protest what they viewed as unsafe work conditions. They were replaced by non-union staff, according to the Los Angeles Times.

As the Times noted, the "Rust" production company could face a hefty lawsuit for purported negligence.

