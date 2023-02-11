'Rust' lawyers: DA erred with firearm enhancement

Feb. 10—The First Judicial District Attorney's Office has made an "elementary error" in the criminal case against Alec Baldwin by charging him under a statute which was not in effect when he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his move Rust in 2021, Baldwin's defense attorneys say in a motion filed Friday in state District Court.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies charged the actor and producer Baldwin and film set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed — who was tasked with maintaining firearms, ammunition and gun safety on the set — with involuntary manslaughter last month in connection with the shooting in which director Joel Souza was also injured.

Charging documents indicate jurors would be given the option of convicting the defendants under either of two different sections of the law, one which carries a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and the other in which a firearm enhancement could be applied, increasing the basic sentence by five years.

One section requires prosecutors to prove the defendants acted negligently, while the other requires the state to prove "more than simple negligence," according to a statement the District Attorney's Office issued last month.

But defense attorneys for Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed filed motions Friday questioning the applicability of the firearm enhancement, saying the language allowing the application of a five-year enhancement wasn't added to the law until May 2022, seven months after the October 2021 shooting at a rehearsal at the Bonanza Creek Ranch outside Santa Fe.

"Retroactively applying an enhancement that increases the basic sentence for a charged offense by five years ... would be flagrantly unconstitutional," Baldwin's defense argued in a motion filed Friday asking the court to decline to allow the District Attorney to proceed under that theory.

The version of the law that existed at the time of the shooting — which allowed for a three-year sentencing enhancement — is also inappropriate in this case, according to motions filed Friday, because it required the defendant to have "brandished" a firearm "with intent to intimidate or injure a person."

That didn't happen in this case, the lawyers argue, because the shooting was the result of an accident — allegedly caused by the inadvertent commingling of live and dummy ammunition — and neither defendant had any intent to injure or intimidate.

Language which allows the enhancement to be applied in cases where a defendant "discharged" a firearm was also added after the 2021 shooting, Gutierrez-Reed attorney Jason Bowles said in a phone interview Friday.

Bowles and co-counsel Todd Bullion say in a motion filed Friday, their client neither brandished nor discharged a weapon, so no version of the enhancement could properly be applied in her case.

"Another day, another motion from Alec Baldwin and his attorneys in an attempt to distract from the gross negligence and complete disregard for safety on the Rust film set that led to Halyna Hutchins' death," spokeswoman Heather Brewer, who was hired to handled Rust-related media for the District Attorney's office, wrote in an email Friday.

"The District Attorney and the special prosecutor will review all motions. ... However, the DA's and the special prosecutor's focus will always remain on ensuring that justice is served and that everyone — even celebrities with fancy attorneys — is held accountable under the law."

Baldwin's defense team has a pending motion asking the court to disqualify state Rep. Andrea Reeb as special prosecutor in the case, saying serving in both roles is a conflict of interest and violates the state constitution.

Lisa Torraco — who represents Rust assistant director David Halls, who has agreed to plead guilty to a charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon and receive a suspended sentence and six months' probation in the case — also said she doesn't think it's proper for Reeb to serve in both roles.

A spokeswoman for state House Majority Floor Leader Rep. Gail Chasey, D-Albuquerque, said she "recognizes it [i.e. whether Reeb can serve as a lawmaker and prosecutor] is a legitimate question but doesn't want to comment on a potential legal issue in a case pending before the court."

Torraco confirmed Friday she donated $250 to Reeb's election campaign, but defended the donation, saying she regularly makes campaign donations and supported Reeb's candidacy as a fellow Republican, woman and lawyer, not because of the case.

Torraco said she assumed Reeb would step down as special prosecutor if elected.

"Who in their wildest imagination would think that she would still be special prosecutor?" Torraco said.

Torraco, herself a former state senator, said the onus was on Reeb as the public official to decide if it was improper.

"If it was wrong she should have returned it," Torraco said. "The responsibility is on her to say, 'This is not an appropriate donation; I should refuse it.'"

Torraco also questioned the legality of Reeb and Carmack-Altwies serving as co-counsel on the case and said Carmack-Altwies's continued involvement in the case gave her the impression Reeb was off the case.

"Not only can [Reeb] not be in two branches of government at the same time, but the special prosecutor must be completely independent from the District Attorney," Torraco wrote in a message Friday. "Otherwise it's illegal."

Torraco wrote in an email that there are "very limited times a special prosecutor can be appointed," such as when a DA cannot prosecute for "ethical or other 'good cause' reasons."

"A special prosecutor is not a person to 'assist' the District Attorney, but rather that appointment is designed to 'replace' the District Attorney," Torraco wrote. "It is completely improper for Ms. Reeb to be appearing alongside with Ms. Carmack. ... If Ms. Carmack wants help, she must hire an employee. If she has a conflict, then she must step aside. The two of them cannot do a case in tandem."

"The 'other good cause' language is applicable here," Brewer responded in an email Friday. "The District Attorney's office is currently handling a large number of homicides and other violent crimes. The District Attorney determined that a special prosecutor is necessary to ensure equal justice for all."