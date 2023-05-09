'Rust' medic gets $1.15 million in partial settlement of civil case

May 8—A medic working on the Rust film set south of Santa Fe during the production's fatal shooting in 2021 received a $1.15 million settlement after telling a judge Monday she was so traumatized by the incident she can only work part time, attends weekly counseling and is struggling as a wife and mother.

Cherlyn Schaefer of Valencia County "fought desperately" but unsuccessfully to save the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, she said in a civil complaint filed last year in connection with the shooting, adding she suffered "tremendous shock, trauma and severe [emotional] distress," making it impossible for her to continue working in her field.

"There's not a day that goes by that I don't wish ... I was not here, that I don't think about what happened," Schaefer told state District Judge Kathleen McGarry Ellenwood, who approved the settlement between Schaefer and prop master Sarah Zachry.

Zachry was one of nine defendants the medic had accused of negligence in the incident, in which a revolver held by Hollywood star Alec Baldwin discharged a live round during a rehearsal, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Ellenwood had entered a default judgment against Zachry in November after the film worker failed to file responses in the case within court deadlines.

Justin Rodriguez, one of several attorneys representing Schaefer, said Monday the settlement "is a small portion of what we expect to receive in the future" from remaining defendants.

"We're thankful and happy the court approved the settlement today and for Ms. Schaefer to have a path forward toward a hopeful future recovery," Rodriquez said in an interview after Monday's hearing. "It's one positive step along the road and a positive outcome for the harm she's suffered."

Schaefer's suit said Zachry and film set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed failed to ensure there were no live rounds in Baldwin's weapon and at one point "mixed rounds of ammunition from different boxes together and transported the mixed ammunition loose in fanny packs."

Story continues

The list of defendants included Rust assistant director David Halls; Albuquerque-based PDQ Arm and Prop and its owner, Seth Kenney; Rust Movie Productions; and Bonanza Creek Ranch, where the movie was being filmed.

Baldwin, however, was not named as a defendant.

Rodriguez told the court Schaefer has returned to work about 25% of the time, not by choice but upon the advice of her therapist.

"Whether she will get to 50 or 75% eventually remains to be seen," Rodriguez said.

She engages in weekly counseling sessions for her distress, and there is "no end in sight," Rodriguez said, adding the cost of Schaefer's care and her lack of income over the past year has had a devastating effect on her family and finances.

"I struggle daily just to make it from the time I wake up to the time I go to bed every night," Schaefer said. Her marriage is falling apart in the wake of the incident, she added, and her children are afraid of upsetting her.

"Everyone feels like they are walking on eggshells whenever they are around me," she said, sobbing.

Schaefer told the judge she's anxious all the time and scared someone else will get hurt and that she won't be able to help them.

"I can't function right now," she said.

Zachry's current attorney, Nathan Winger, told the court Monday her previous attorney, William Waggoner, had let deadlines pass without her permission, and she intends to seek damages from him that she will use to fund her settlement with Schaefer.

Waggoner disputed the claim. Reached by phone Monday, he said: "One, that's not true. And two, if she's is going to seek damages against me, then counsel will respond."

Ellenwood vacated filing deadlines in the case Monday after another of Schaefer's attorneys, Michael Jasso, said he and other lawyers needed more time to prepare the "very complex" case for trial, in part because a pending criminal charge against Gutierrez-Reed prompted her attorneys to request a protective order that could delay their ability to interview her.

Scott Hatcher, an attorney for PDQ and Kenney, said the film set ammunition provider "has got a story to tell" about how live ammunition ended up on the set and in Baldwin's revolver.

Gutierrez-Reed — charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with Hutchins' death — is the only person still facing criminal charges in the incident. Halls pleaded no contest in March to a misdemeanor charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon as part of a plea that calls for him to serve six months unsupervised probation.

Special prosecutors for the First Judicial District Attorney's Office dismissed a voluntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin last month, saying they needed to conduct further investigation and could refile the charge.