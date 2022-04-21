'Rust' producers face nearly $137K state fine for workplace violations

Apr. 21—The film company behind Alec Baldwin's disastrous Rust movie production was handed the state's most severe workplace violation and a maximum fine of $136,793 following an investigation into the October shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The New Mexico Environment Department announced in a news release Wednesday its Occupational Health and Safety Bureau had issued a "willful-serious" citation to Rust Movie Productions LLC after it found "plain indifference to employee safety" on the film set and a "failure to follow firearm safety procedures."

Authorities have said Hutchins, 42, was fatally shot Oct. 21 in a church at the Bonanza Creek Ranch south of Santa Fe when a revolver held by Baldwin, a star and co-producer of the film, discharged during a rehearsal.

Director Joel Souza was wounded in the shoulder by the same bullet that killed Hutchins, according to reports.

The state agency had six months to determine if there were any violations of the New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Act. The production company now has 15 days to respond to the citation.

"Our OSHA investigators have determined that Rust Production failed in their obligation to provide a workplace free of recognized hazards," state Environment Secretary James Kenney said in a video statement.

"More significantly," Kenney said, "there were several management failures and more than sufficient evidence to suggest that if industry standards were followed, the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins and the serious injury to Joel Souza would not have occurred."

Attorney Aaron Dyer, who represents Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, could not be reached for comment.

The attorney provided a statement to the Associated Press asserting the safety investigation "exonerates Mr. Baldwin."

A spokesman for the film corporation told the Associated Press it planned to dispute the findings and penalty.

"While we appreciate OSHA's time and effort in its investigation, we disagree with its findings and plan to appeal," Stefan Friedman said.

The tragic incident has led to several lawsuits in New Mexico and other states, including a wrongful death suit filed in February in First Judicial District Court in Santa Fe by Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, and the couple's 9-year-old son, Andros.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and First Judicial District Attorney's Office also have been conducting a monthslong criminal investigation into the shooting, but it remains unclear when the probe will be completed.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza said Wednesday his agency is still gathering and processing evidence and he plans to provide a public update Monday on the case.

The investigation, which has involved multiple agencies including the FBI, "is working toward completion," he said, but has been complicated.

"It can take time," Mendoza said. "Sometimes it happens faster, but we just can't control that."

Days after the shooting, Mendoza and District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies held a joint news conference on what the investigation had unearthed so far. Mendoza said his detectives had discovered several live rounds on the film set and recovered the spent shell casing from the bullet that had killed Halyna Hutchins and wounded Souza. The bullet itself was recovered from Souza's shoulder, the sheriff said.

While the key question for the sheriff's office has been how live rounds ended up on the film set, other questions have surrounded how crew members handled Baldwin's prop revolver before handing it to him and overall firearm safety practices on set.

Some former crew members told news outlets early in the investigation the fatal shooting was the fourth time a gun had misfired on the set in just a few of weeks of filming.

Crew members also complained about poor working conditions.

Search warrant affidavits say Souza told investigators several camera crew members had walked off the set the morning of the shooting amid a dispute over payments and housing issues.

The Occupational Health and Safety Bureau's investigation outlined a series of safety violations on the set, including a failure to follow the production team's own safety procedures, which were created from "safety bulletins" on firearms and ammunition issued by the Industry-Wide Labor-Management Safety Committee of the film and TV industry. The group's members include guild, union and management representatives.

Rust Movie Productions conducted safety meetings for crew members, the bureau's report said, but not on each day firearms were used on the set; nor were firearms discussed extensively during the meetings.

The investigation also found the production firm failed to develop a process to ensure live rounds were not brought on set.

It cited the firm's failure to give armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed enough time to inventory the ammunition or implement a system that allowed the film's prop master, Sarah Zachry, or safety coordinator David Halls to assure standards were being followed.

Halls, who has been named in documents as an assistant director of the production, also failed to check with Zachry to ensure pointing a firearm at someone on the set — as Baldwin did — was "absolutely necessary" under the safety guidelines, according to the bureau's report.

Firearms were supposed to be loaded just prior to when they would be used in filming. The bureau found Baldwin was handed a Colt .45 revolver during an informal rehearsal, when the crew wasn't planning to film.

Baldwin has said he pointed the gun at Hutchins at her request and it discharged without the trigger being pulled.

The state agency also found the producers failed to take action after two other firearm misfires just days before Hutchins was shot and they did not act when employees voiced concerns about how weapons were being handled on the set.

"The bottom line here is that it was the employers' obligation to follow national standards and that did not happen on the set of Rust," Kenney said in his statement.

The lawsuit filed by Hutchins' family, which names Baldwin, Halls, Gutierrez-Reed and an Albuquerque-based prop ammunition provider as defendants, also alleges safety concerns were ignored.

The lawsuit accuses the defendants of negligence and reckless misconduct. It seeks compensation for Hutchins' death, as well as punitive damages and other compensation.

Gutierrez-Reed filed a lawsuit in January in the 2nd Judicial District Court in Albuquerque accusing Seth Kenney, the owner of PDQ Arm and Prop, of supplying her with mislabeled dummy ammunition that errantly included live rounds.

The lawsuit described a "chaotic" atmosphere on set, similar to the one depicted in the state's investigation.

Kenney denied responsibility for the shooting in a February statement.

A medic working on the set filed a lawsuit in February alleging she was traumatized by the events and has been unable to continue working in her field since then.

Brian Panish, Matthew Hutchins' attorney, issued a statement Wednesday on the state safety bureau's report and citation of the Rust producers.

"We are pleased that the NM OSHA report has shed some light on the workplace safety issues that plagued Rust and led to the tragic and fatal events of Oct 21, 2021," the statement said. "Our own investigation has found overwhelming evidence of recklessness and negligence on the part of the Rust production team and others."